Borno State University courses and admission requirements

Popular Borno State University courses include Computer Science, Mass Communication, Accounting, Public Administration, Biochemistry, and various Education-related courses. If you're considering studying at BOSU, it is essential to understand all the available courses and admission requirements.

Key takeaways

Admission through UTME requires a minimum of five O'Level credits in relevant subjects and a JAMB score that meets the university's cut-off mark, which is 140 .

in relevant subjects and a that meets the university's cut-off mark, which is . Direct Entry candidates must possess a minimum of Lower Credit in ND, HND, NCE, or relevant qualifications for entry into the 200 level.

in ND, HND, NCE, or relevant qualifications for entry into the 200 level. Candidates must apply online via the university's admission portal and may be invited for a post-UTME screening, depending on the programme.

Borno State University courses

Borno State University offers various undergraduate programmes that are spread across multiple faculties. Here is a list of some courses you can apply to.

Faculty of Agriculture

The faculty of Agriculture only has one department offering the following courses:

Agriculture

Faculty of Arts and Education

The Faculty of Arts and Education offers competitive undergraduate courses. It has four departments, which are:

English and Literary Studies

Islamic Studies

Arts and Social Science Education

Science Education

Faculty of Sciences

The faculty of Sciences is considered one of the toughest faculties with the most science and mathematics-related courses. Pursuing any of these courses, you are exposed to a wide range of scientific knowledge and research. The faculty is made up of four departments, which are:

Physics

Mathematics and Computer Sciences

Chemistry

Biological Sciences

Faculty of Social and Management Sciences

The faculty of Social and Management Sciences has diverse human behaviour courses for those interested in development, governance, and general organisational management. This faculty has eight departments, which are as follows:

Accounting

Business Administration

Economics

Geography

Mass Communication

Political Science

Sociology

Public Administration

College of Medical and Health Sciences

The College of Medical and Health Sciences is dedicated to training healthcare professionals. The faculty comprises seven departments, which are:

Medicine and Surgery

Nursing

Physiotherapy

Radiography

Laboratory Science

Biochemistry

Health Information Management

Borno State University admission requirements

To join Borno State University, you must meet specific admission requirements. The university admits students both through direct entry and through UTME entry. Each of these entries has its particular admission requirements. Below is a detailed breakdown of the admission requirements for each category.

General UTME admission requirements

Below are the general UTME admission requirements for students who want to join the university.

Candidates must have a minimum of five (5) credit passes in SSCE (WAEC, NECO, NABTEB or equivalent), including English Language and Mathematics, plus three other relevant subjects related to their chosen course.

These five credit passes must be obtained in not more than two sittings.

Candidates must sit for the JAMB UTME examination and obtain a minimum score of 140, the university's general cut-off mark for the 2024/2025 session.

The selected UTME subject combination must match the requirements of the intended programme. For instance, MBBS requires Biology, Chemistry, and Physics.

All UTME applicants must participate in the Borno State University post-UTME screening.

General Direct Entry admission requirements

Below are the minimum requirements a student must attain to join the university.

Applicants must hold a minimum of Lower Credit or Merit in a relevant National Diploma (ND), Higher National Diploma (HND), or Nigeria Certificate in Education (NCE) from a recognised institution.

For some competitive courses like MBBS, Nursing, or Physiotherapy, applicants with a B.Sc. degree in a related field must have a minimum of Second-Class Lower division.

Direct Entry candidates must also meet the O'Level requirements, which include five (5) credit passes in English Language, Mathematics, and three other relevant subjects related to the chosen course.

The five O-Level credits must be obtained in not more than two sittings.

All qualifications presented must be relevant to the intended course of study to be considered valid.

How to access the BOSU admission portal?

To access the BOSU admission portal, log in using your JAMB registration number as your username and password. If you have previously changed your password, use the new one instead. If you have forgotten your password, click the "Lost Password" link on the login page to reset it.

How can I get admission to Borno State University?

To gain admission into Borno State University (BOSU), you must participate in the university's and meet the required cut-off mark for your chosen course.

In addition, you need to have the correct O'Level subject combinations and, if applying through Direct Entry, the relevant qualifications. All candidates must also upload their academic results to the JAMB Central Admissions Processing System (CAPS) for admission consideration.

How many departments are in BOSU?

Borno State University has over 20 departments across its five faculties, offering various undergraduate programmes.

Is there nursing at Borno State University?

BOSU offers nursing science within its College of Medical and Health Sciences, with a UTME cut-off mark of 180 for the 2025/2026 session.

Is there medicine at Borno State University?

BOSU has introduced Medicine and Surgery (MBBS) as part of its College of Medical and Health Sciences, also with a competitive cut-off mark of 200.

What is the cut-off mark for BOSU 2026?

For 2025/2026, BOSU's general UTME cut-off mark is 140, though most medical and health science courses require between 180 and 200, varying by programme.

Is Borno State University accredited?

BOSU is fully accredited by the National Universities Commission (NUC), with 28 of 30 programmes receiving full approval.

Borno State University courses cater to students pursuing academic excellence across various fields, including sciences, health, education, and social sciences. The university admits students through JAMB UTME and Direct Entry pathways.

