UAE residents are projected to enjoy up to nine consecutive days off during Eid Al-Adha 2026 with strategic leave planning

Arafah Day is expected to fall on May 26, followed by three days of Eid Al-Adha celebrations.

The holiday period combined religious significance with one of the longest breaks on the UAE calendar

The biggest festival in the Islamic world is upon us, and luckily and coincidentally, many Muslims in the United Arab Emirates and around the globe will enjoy probably the longest holiday off work during this time.

Eid Al-Adha, combined with Arafah Day and surrounding weekends, is expected to offer residents an extended break that stands out on the 2026 calendar.

Worshippers gathered for Eid prayers as UAE prepared for extended holiday celebrations. Photo: Getty

Source: Getty Images

According to Khaleej Times, early projections suggest that Dhu Al Hijjah, the final month in the Islamic calendar, will begin around May 18.

Based on this timeline, Arafah Day is likely to fall on Tuesday, May 26, followed by Eid Al-Adha celebrations starting on Wednesday, May 27 and running through Friday, May 29.

It is very important to note that these dates remain subject to official moon sighting confirmation.

UAE Eid Al-Adha 2026 holiday dates, long weekend travel plans

With the public holidays falling midweek, residents are set to enjoy a six-day break when combined with the weekend. This makes it one of the most anticipated holiday periods of the year across the UAE.

For those seeking a longer rest period, taking a day off on Monday, May 25 could significantly extend the break. When aligned with the weekends before and after the Eid holidays, the total time off could stretch to nine consecutive days.

This window offers an ideal opportunity for travel, family visits, or simply taking time to recharge.

Authorities have advised that official dates will be confirmed closer to the period, as Islamic holidays depend on the sighting of the crescent moon.

Arafah Day and Eid Al-Adha are bringing an extended break in the UAE. Photo: Getty

Source: Getty Images

Arafah Day significance, Hajj pilgrimage spiritual journey

Beyond the holiday benefits, Arafah Day holds deep religious importance. Observed on the ninth day of Dhu Al Hijjah, it marks a central moment during the annual Hajj pilgrimage in Saudi Arabia. Millions of pilgrims gather on the plains of Mount Arafat for prayers and reflection, a ritual considered essential to the completion of Hajj.

The pilgrimage itself is one of the five pillars of Islam. It draws Muslims from across the globe to Makkah, where they perform a series of sacred rites, including tawaf around the Kaaba and the symbolic stoning ritual in Mina.

The experience is both physically demanding and spiritually significant.

Eid Al-Adha follows immediately after Arafah Day and commemorates the willingness of Prophet Ibrahim to sacrifice his son in obedience to God. The celebration is marked by prayers, acts of charity, and the sharing of food among family, friends, and those in need.

UAE releases Eid Al-Fitr holiday schedule

Earlier this year, Legit.ng reported that Authorities in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) have announced the official Eid Al-Fitr holidays for public and private sector employees in 2026, setting out dates that depend on the length of the holy month of Ramadan.

The UAE Federal Authority for Government Human Resources and the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation confirmed that federal government employees will observe the Eid holiday from Thursday, March 19, through Sunday, March 22, 2026.

Source: Legit.ng