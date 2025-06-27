The online admission screening exercise for the Lagos State University for the 2025-2026 academic year has commenced

Candidates seeking admission via UTME (100 level) and Direct Entry applicants who have chosen LASU as their first-choice of institution and scored 195 in the 2025 UTME are eligible

The Lagos State University, in a statement on Friday, maintained that candidates eligible for this exercise must not be younger than 16 years of age by October 1, 2025

Lagos, Nigeria - Lagos State University (LASU) has commenced the online admission screening exercise for the 2024/2025 post-UTME screening exercise for UTME (100 level) and Direct Entry (200 level) candidates for the 2025/2026 academic session.

The screening is a compulsory requirement for all candidates seeking admission into the university with the Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) or Direct Entry (DE) applications.

According to LASU, eligible candidates include those who selected LASU as their first-choice of institution during the 2025 UTME and scored 195, and are not younger than 16 years of age as of October 1, 2025.

Also eligible are graduates of the Pre-Degree Studies (PDS) programme and applicants from the LASU Foundation (JUPEB), provided they meet the stipulated criteria.

This was disclosed via the LASU official page on X on Friday, June 27, 2025.

"Applications are invited from suitably qualified candidates for the Lagos State University 2025/2026 Admission Screening Exercise (Regular Students), for candidates seeking admission via UTME (100 level) and DIRECT Entry. This ONLINE screening exercise is mandatory for entry into Lagos State University," the statement read.

Eligibility for screening

Candidates who have chosen Lagos State University as their First Choice of institution in the 2025 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME), and have scored a minimum of 195 marks are eligible to participate in the Online Admission Screening Exercise. In addition, candidates must be at least 16 years of age, by 1st October, 2025. All Pre Degree Studies (PDS) students who have successfully completed their studies and wish to be considered for admission into Lagos State University in the 2025/2026 Academic Session, who must have chosen Lagos State University as their First Choice of institution in the 2025 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME), and have scored a minimum of 195 marks are eligible to participate in the Online Admission Screening Exercise. ALL Direct Entry candidates, including LASU Foundation (JUPEB), who wish to be considered for admission into Lagos State University for the 2025/2026 Academic Session, who must have obtained Direct Entry Form from Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) and must have chosen Lagos State University as their first choice of institution are also eligible and must apply for the screening exercise (ONLY LASU DIPLOMA is acceptable for Direct Entry (DE) Admission EXCEPT NCE into Faculty of Education Programmes). Candidates of Lagos State origin, for 100 & 200 levels, who have proved their claims before the Independent Indigeneship Verification Committee (lIVC) set up by the Lagos State University, will have their claims automatically validated in the Online Admission Screening Exercise.

Accredited courses

Candidates should note that, ONLY the accredited courses are available for the 2025/2026 Academic Session. Therefore, candidates can only apply for ANY of the under-listed courses for which they possess relevant requirements for admission.

DIRECT ENTRY (DE)

All Direct Entry Candidates are expected to immediately submit a copy each of the online Admission Screening Report and the notification of Diploma (LASU Diploma)/NCE Result at the Admission Annex/Liaison Office (Room 7, Administrative Block II).

How to apply

2025/2026 LASU POST UTME/DE ONLINE PAYMENT REGISTRATION PROCEDURE

i. Prospective Candidates should visit www.lasu.edu.ng

ii. Point to Student, then click on New Applicants

iii. Click on UTME/DE Screening (https://lasu.edu.ng/admissionscreening)

iv. Click on UTME CANDIDATE LOGIN

v. Enter your UTME REGISTRATION NUMBER, your SURNAME and click on SUBMIT.

vi. Click “Make Payment (Admission Screening)” button.

xiv. Candidate(s) can repeat the above procedure if there is need to update/effect correction(s) on the earlier supplied records. With this, the candidate(s) will be required to make payments for corrections.

xv. Candidate(s) can rescreen to make changes on course of study. With this, the candidate(s) will be required to make payment for subsequent screening attempt(s)/correction.

Online self-screening form for all candidates

Step 1

After successful payment for LASU 2025/2026 Admission screening exercise, return to https://lasu.edu.ng/admissionscreening

Step II

Use your UTME Registration Number AND SURNAME to login to the LASU Online Screening Platform and supply your Transaction ID.

Step III

Carefully fill in your personal details as required

Major requirements

Candidates must possess Five (5) O' Level Credits in subjects relevant to their desired course of study at not more than Two (2) sittings, except Medicine and Dentistry that require ONLY one (1) sitting.

Candidates who wish to study any Engineering Course and wish to use two (2) sittings of O’Level Results must possess Six (6) O' Level Credits including Mathematics, Physics, Chemistry, English Language, two (2) other Science subject and any other subject.

Aeronautic and Astronautic Engineering require a Credit pass in Further Mathematics.

Credit in English Language is compulsory for admission into all courses in Lagos State University.

Candidates must ENSURE they upload their O’Level results on JAMB CAPS before the closure of the Admission Screening Exercise

Candidates of Lagos State Origin MUST have proved their claims before the Independent Indigeneship Verification Committee (IIVC) set up by the Lagos State University, as their claim will be automatically validated before they can proceed with the Online Screening.

Note that any examination taken after July 2025 is not ACCEPTABLE.

Step IV

Carefully preview all details supplied and CERTIFY that they are correct

CHECK THE “I CERTIFY” BUTTON if you agree with all details as displayed in the Preview.

By ticking the “I Certify” button, the candidate confirms that, the screening will be premised ONLY on the supplied information as the screening decision is final. If you do not agree to the stated terms, you will not be permitted to go beyond this point.

Click the continue button

Step V

After submission and successful completion of the online screening, you will be redirected to the Screening Homepage

Enter your UTME REGISTRATION NUMBER, then click DOWNLOAD RESULT to generate your SCREENING report.

C. Online screening for grading for all candidates

The screening of candidate(s) will be based on Point Grading System, using the UTME Score and SSCE (or equivalent) grades in Five (5) BEST RELEVANT subjects to candidate’s choice of course

The relevant subjects are obtainable from 2025 JAMB brochure available online at www.jamb.gov.ng or http://ibass.jamb.gov.ng/ebrochure.html

Candidates are advised to visit JAMB website to study the O’ Level subject requirements for their course of choice before participating in the online Admission Screening. Candidates should know that both payment and registration/updating would last for Twenty-Seven [27] days i.e., Monday 30th June – Saturday, 26th July, 2025/ (12 midnight).

