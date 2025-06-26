The Obidient Peoples Party (OPP) is among the 100 political associations that submitted application to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC)

The OPP and 109 other political associations are seeking registration from INEC ahead of the 2027 general elections

The document released on Wednesday, June 25, 2025, by INEC, disclosed the temporal chairman and national headquarters of the OPP

FCT, Abuja - The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) received applications from 110 political associations seeking registration ahead of the 2027 elections.

Professor Mahmood Yakubu, the INEC chairman, noted that names and other details of the new political parties would soon be uploaded to its website for transparency.

Among the 100 associations seeking INEC registration is the Obidient Peoples Party (OPP).

As reported by TheCable, the OPP chairman is Barry Avotu Johnson with its headquarters at No. 3 Mekanbo Close, Along Durban Street, Wuse II, Abuja, Nigeria.

It is not immediately clear if OPP is linked to Peter Obi, the presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP) in the 2023 elections.

Legit.ng reports that the ‘Obidient Movement’ that worked for the candidacy of Obi gained momentum during the lead-up to the 2023 general election.

The ‘Obidient Movement’, which began on social media, later transformed into offline rallies and campaign activities across multiple states.

The movement launched a digital portal for member registration and the issuance of identity cards in April 2025.

It is, however, unclear whether the movement has any connection to the OPP seeking INEC’s registration.

According to the INEC document released on Wednesday, June 25, 2025, Progressive Obedients Party (POP) is another association on the list of those seeking registration ahead of the 2027 elections.

El-Rufai explains reason for registering new party

Recall that former Kaduna State governor, Nasir El-Rufai, explained the reason the opposition coalition opted to register a new political party rather than merge with an existing one.

El-Rufai said the emerging political coalition believed that a new political party is of a lesser risk.

Legit.ng reports that Atiku Abubakar-led coalition has been plotting how to sack President Bola Ahmed Tinubu in 2027.

ADA: Coalition adopts new party ahead of 2027 election

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that the National Opposition Coalition Group formally applied to INEC for registration of a new political party, the All Democratic Alliance (ADA).

Legit.ng reports that the opposition coalition is led by former Vice President Atiku Abubakar and ex-Kaduna state governor, Nasir El-Rufai.

The formation of ADA, backed by some other key political heavyweights, seeks to capitalise on purported mounting public dissatisfaction ahead of the 2027 presidential election.

