The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has fixed Saturday, June 28, 2025, for the conduct of its mop-up Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME)

In a statement released on Sunday, JAMB advised 96,838 candidates to print their examination notification slips from Monday, June 23

Fabian Benjamin, JAMB spokesperson, confirmed that the slip contained their examination centres and the time of examination

Legit.ng journalist Esther Odili has over two years of experience covering political parties and movements.

The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has announced Saturday, 28 June, for the conduct of the 2025 UTME mop-up examination.

JAMB sends a message to UTME candidates as it announces the date for the mop-up examination. Photo credit: JAMB HQ

Source: Facebook

96,838 UTME candidates told to print registration slips

Legit.ng reported that the board had earlier announced it would conduct a mop-up for candidates who missed the UTME in April and rescheduled the UTME in May 2025.

In a statement issued on Sunday, June 22, by its spokesperson Fabian Benjamin, JAMB asked candidates who missed the 2025 UTME to start printing their registration slips from Monday, June 23.

The slip contains their examination centres and the time of examination, Fabian Benjamin noted.

Speaking further, JAMB stated that 96,838 candidates have been scheduled to sit the mop-up in 183 centres across the country.

The statement further added that the mop-up will accommodate 5,096 candidates who failed biometric verification during the main exercise and 91,742 who were absent in the main and rescheduled UTME.

JAMB advised 96,838 UTME candidates to print registration slips ahead of the Mop-up UTME examination. Photo credit: JAMB HQ

Source: Facebook

JAMB: Mop-up examination starts on June 28 by 8am

As reported by PremiumTimes, JAMB said the first session for the examination day starts at 8:am.

“Candidates for the 8:00 a.m. session are therefore advised in their own interest to arrive one or one and a half hours before the actual commencement of the examination,” it said.

“Eligible and genuine candidates are advised to print their examination notification slips from Monday, 23 June 2025, in preparation for the mop-up examination scheduled for Saturday, 28 June 2025.”

Change of Institution: JAMB releases list

Legit.ng earlier reported that JAMB announced admission process into newly established universities.

JAMB said there are new universities across the country that UTME candidates can apply to for admission.

JAMB registrar, Professor Ishaq Oloyede, gave a breakdown of the admission process to the newly etablished universities.

Read more about JAMB here:

JAMB: Courses that require High UTME scores

In another development, Legit.ng reported that Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the 2025 UTME candidates are required to get higher scores in their recently concluded examination conducted by JAMB.

This is because certain courses require higher UTME scores for admission into Nigerian universities, regardless of the general cut-off marks set by JAMB.

The top seven of these courses have been outlined as JAMB wraps up the 2025 UTME exercise, and candidates are looking forward to securing admission this year.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng