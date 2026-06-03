Five Nigerian universities made the CWUR Global 2000 list for 2026

University of Ibadan ranks highest among Nigerian institutions at 1047th globally

CWUR ranks universities based on education, employability, faculty, and research output

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 8 years of experience covering basic and tertiary education in Nigeria and worldwide

The Center for World University Rankings (CWUR) has released its 2026 Global 2000 list of top universities.

According to CWUR, 21,291 institutions were ranked, and those that placed at the top made the Global 2000 list.

University of Ibadan, UNILAG, and others makes top 5 universities in Nigeria. Photo credit: @UniIbadan

Source: Twitter

Top five universities in Nigeria

In the latest world rankings, five Nigerian universities made the list among the 2000 tertiary institutions globally, according to CWUR.

The University of Ibadan in Oyo State is ranked the number one university in Nigeria and occupies 1047th position in the world.

The second position goes to the University of Nigeria, Nsukka (UNN) in Enugu State, and is ranked 1533 on the global stage.

The University of Lagos, Akoka (UNILAG) is the third-best in Nigeria and sits in the 1683 position globally.

Ahmadu Bello University (ABU), Zaria, Kaduna State, takes the fourth position on the list of top universities in Nigeria.

ABU Zaria is ranked 1779 in the world in the 2026 CWUR world universities ranking.

Obafemi Awolowo University (OAU), Ile-Ife, Osun State, makes up the top five universities in Nigeria.

Great Ife, as it is popularly called, is ranked 1884 in the university.

How university rankings are made

CWUR uses seven objective and robust indicators grouped into four areas to rank the world’s universities:

1) Education: based on the academic success of a university’s alumni, measured relative to the university's size (25%)

2) Employability: based on the professional success of a university’s alumni, measured relative to the university's size (25%)

3) Faculty: measured by the number of faculty members who have received top academic distinctions (10%)

4) Research output: measured by the total number of research articles (10%)

Nigeria boasts 5 universities among the world's elite rankings. Photo credit: UNILAG

Source: UGC

15 universities in Nigeria for master's programmes

Recall that a Master’s degree is a pivotal step for professionals looking to specialise or pivot in their careers.

Top universities in Nigeria for Master’s studies include the University of Ibadan, the University of Lagos, the University of Ilorin, and Covenant University.

These universities are widely regarded among the top choices for Master’s studies in Nigeria based on factors such as reputation, postgraduate offerings, research output, and student experience.

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UI beats UNILAG, others to emerge best

Legit.ng earlier reported that the University of Ibadan reclaimed its position as Nigeria’s highest-ranked institution in the Times Higher Education World University Rankings 2026.

Only two Nigerian universities, UI and the University of Lagos, featured in the global top 1000 of the latest rankings.

A total of 51 Nigerian universities appeared in the 2026 rankings, with many placed in lower global bands.

Source: Legit.ng