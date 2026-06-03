Ousmane Dembele has dropped to second place in the latest Ballon d'Or power rankings despite winning the Champions League with PSG

Harry Kane has overtaken the French winger after a remarkable season that produced 61 goals in 51 appearances

The 2026 FIFA World Cup is expected to play a major role in deciding who lifts football's most prestigious individual award

Ousmane Dembele's hopes of retaining the Ballon d'Or have suffered a setback after the Paris Saint-Germain star slipped to second place in the latest rankings ahead of the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

The French international had been leading the race in recent months following PSG's successful defence of the UEFA Champions League title.

Ousmane Dembele has dropped to second place in the latest Ballon d’Or power rankings. Photo by Franck Fife

Source: Getty Images

However, fresh projections from prediction market platform Polymarket now place Dembele behind Bayern Munich striker Harry Kane.

According to the latest figures, Kane currently leads the race with a 26 percent probability of winning the award, while Dembele has dropped to 23 percent despite another impressive season in Paris.

The development highlights just how competitive the race for football's biggest individual honour has become in 2026.

Kane's extraordinary numbers shift the race

While PSG's Champions League victory boosted Dembele's credentials, Kane's incredible consistency in front of goal has proven impossible to ignore.

As seen on Transfermarkt, the England captain has enjoyed one of the most prolific seasons of his career, scoring an astonishing 61 goals in 51 appearances across all competitions.

Harry Kane has emerged as the leading candidate to win the 2026 Ballon d'Or award. Photo by Christian Kasper-Bartke

Source: Getty Images

Beyond the goals, Kane has also been praised for his all-round contribution, combining creativity, leadership, and finishing to drive Bayern Munich's domestic success.

Even though Bayern fell short in the Champions League semi-finals, Kane's individual numbers have continued to strengthen his case.

For years, critics pointed to the Englishman’s lack of major trophies as a weakness in Ballon d'Or discussions. That argument has largely disappeared, allowing voters and analysts to focus entirely on his performances.

With the 2026 FIFA World Cup approaching, Kane now finds himself in a stronger position than ever before to challenge for football's highest individual honour, GOAL reports.

Dembele remains a serious Ballon d’Or contender

Despite slipping in the rankings, Dembele remains firmly in the Ballon d'Or conversation.

The French winger endured an injury-disrupted start to the campaign, limiting his impact during the first half of the season and raising doubts about whether he could defend the award he won last year.

However, his return to fitness in February transformed PSG's season.

Dembele played a key role in PSG's successful Champions League defence, delivering decisive performances against Liverpool and Bayern Munich before scoring in the final against Arsenal.

The 29-year-old finished the season with 20 goals and 11 assists in 40 appearances, numbers that underline his importance to Luis Enrique's side.

His influence in big matches continues to be one of the strongest arguments in his favour.

World Cup could decide everything

While Kane and Dembele currently occupy the top positions, neither player can afford to relax.

The 2026 FIFA World Cup is expected to have a huge impact on the final Ballon d'Or voting, with international success often carrying significant weight among voters.

France enter the tournament as one of the favourites, and Dembele is expected to be a central figure in Didier Deschamps' plans as Les Bleus attempt to erase the disappointment of their 2022 final defeat.

England also arrive with high expectations, with Kane leading a talented squad desperate to end a long wait for major international silverware.

For now, Kane may hold a slight advantage, but the battle for the Ballon d'Or remains wide open.

Why Ballon d’Or will be held in London

In another development, Legit.ng reported that the 2026 Ballon d'Or Award ceremony will be held in London, England, moving away from its traditional home at the Théâtre du Chatelet in Paris, France.

This year’s ceremony is symbolic as it is the 70th anniversary of the award, which began in 1956 and has been awarded every year except in 2020 because of COVID-19.

Source: Legit.ng