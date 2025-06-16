A talented teenage author at the University of Ibadan (UI), Oyo state, Jedidah Temitope, emphasised the importance of translating theoretical concepts of what is learnt in school to practice

Miss Temitope, in an exclusive interview with Legit.ng, reflected on her one-year in the University of Ibadan, which she commemorated with a book titled 'More Than Just a Freshman'

It is not common for teenagers in Nigeria to author books, but Temitope is aware that young voices are something the publishing industry is clamouring for

Ibadan, Oyo state - A University of Ibadan (UI) teenager who has taken to documenting her experience as an undergraduate has said universities should shape students and challenge them for the future.

Jedidah Temitope, a 200-level student of Communication and Language Arts (CLA) at UI, is the author of 'More Than Just a Freshman'.

18-year-old Nigerian author Jedidah Temitope vows to produce four books before graduating from the University of Ibadan (UI), Oyo state.

Source: Original

Teenage author Temitope sets key target

In an exclusive interview with Legit.ng's Oyo state correspondent, Ridwan Kolawole, Temitope expresed her belief that as a university student, one must be able to translate theory into practice.

An indigene of from Akungba-Akoko, bred in Ogbagi-Akoko (both in Ondo state), and currently schooling in Ibadan, Temitope has created a niche for herself in academia and the literary world. The 18-year-old who recently completed her first year in CLA at the premier university, noted that every level of her academic journey will witness her publishing at least one book.

Temitope explained the reasons behind her new book and her decision to write three more before she graduates, saying humanity was at the forefront.

Her words:

“I would say it was humanity, in every sense of the word. Gaining admission into the university is a huge transition, and I knew there were students out there who either had the same struggles I had or were about to step into them. So I decided to write my experience in a way that others could learn from. I’ve always believed in learning, unlearning, and relearning, and this book is just one of the ways I’m living that out.”

While many publications are written for financial purposes, Temitope's took a different stand by making her book available (on Selar) at no cost.

Selar is an e-commerce platform that enables creators and entrepreneurs to get across digital products, services, and physical products globally.

She said:

“I wanted it to be accessible because this is the maiden edition of my University experience series. I believe when people read something good for free, they are more likely to anticipate and invest in what comes next. It is not just a book, it is a journey, and giving the first step away freely felt right. I wanted people to connect with it first, no strings attached.”

Temitope originally intended to study Law, but found herself in a place she now calls home. By a small margin of 0.25, she missed the cut-off point to study Law at UI. Notwithstanding, the young author maintained that the disappointment has turned out to be a blessing.

She said:

“I did not choose Communication and Language Arts. I’ve always been a big fan of studying a related course before going for my main course, but funny enough, I applied directly to study Law. I missed the cut-off mark by just 0.25 points; I had 67, and the cut-off was 67.25. At that point, I gave myself two options: if I got into Law, great. If not, I’d take it as a sign to pursue something related, something I had always considered anyway.”

Temitope added that finding herself in the CLA is “the place”

She said:

“That’s how I found myself in the Communication and Language Arts department, and now, in 200 level, I can confidently say I wouldn’t trade it for anything else. CLA is 'the place' for me. It’s more than a plan B, it feels like purpose.”

'University experience highly impactful'

Sharing her experience as a university student, the oustanding Nigerian youth told Legit.ng that the tasks are daunting.

She said:

“It hasn’t been easy at all. There are days I just keep saying 'Omoh' from morning till night, because juggling classes, assignments, fellowship commitments, and personal life can be overwhelming.

“But at the same time, the University of Ibadan has been a platform that’s helped me connect with amazing people, build relationships, and grow in ways I never imagined. I’m really grateful I didn’t take those opportunities for granted.

“So far, I’d describe my experience as great, stressful, hopeful, and full of mixed emotions, but I wouldn’t trade it. It’s shaping me into a stronger, more grounded version of myself."

Jedidah disclosed that, amid the demanding nature of learning in the university, she still created time for herself to socialise, adding that she does not allow academic activities to take away her social life.

Temitope said:

“On a scale of 1 to 10, I would say I’m a strong 7, or maybe even more. Outside of academics, I play multiple roles that go beyond the classroom. I manage brands and host events. I’m a brand ambassador, an event host, presenter, red carpet host, influencer, writer, and photojournalist.

“Last session, I hosted the red carpet at the biggest public speaking event on campus- JAWWAR. I also co-hosted Ejeka Gather (Let us gather), an arts and culture event that brought creativities together on campus. I even support campus elections by campaigning for candidates I believe in.

“So yes, I’m very much involved in extracurricular activities both on and off campus, and I absolutely enjoy the impact and creativity that come with it."

Teenage author Jedidah Temitope determined to inspire fellow Nigerian youths.

Message to Nigerian students

Furthermore, Temitope reasoned that she sees the university experience as a phase in life that should be grabbed and utilised wisely. She believes that learning goes beyond the classroom and as such, the need for students to focus and think ahead of time.

She said:

“Well, I’m still a student too, so in a way, I’m also speaking to myself. My advice is simple: seize the moment. We’re in a phase of life where we’re constantly learning, not just in class, but through experiences, relationships, and even challenges. There will come a time when we’ll no longer sit within these four walls, so let’s make the most of it now.”

Temitope concluded:

“Let’s not just study to pass, let’s study to understand, to grow, and to impact. And outside the classroom, let’s engage in activities that help us build skills, discover passion, and reach the world beyond campus. Our knowledge shouldn’t end at theory; it should touch lives, both online and offline.

“In essence, don’t just go through school, let school go through you. Let it shape, challenge, and prepare you for what’s next.”

