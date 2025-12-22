A Nigerian youth who has been turned down more than 132 times in the past few years has inspired people with his failures and eventual wins

Starting from the current year, he highlighted his rejection timelines, which included the London Business School Launchpad Pitch and the Deloitte One Young World Scholarship

His entries for the MasterCard Foundation Postgraduate Intern (2021), the Mandela Washington Fellowship (2018), and the YALI Regional Leadership Centre, Accra (2016) were also rejected

Hammed Kayode Alabi, a social entrepreneur and Mastercard Foundation Scholar, has inspired people with his many failures.

Kayode, an alumnus of the University of Edinburgh, UK, faced more than 132 rejections in the last few years, including multiple rejections in 2025.

Hammed Kayode Alabi has been turned down over 132 times. Photo Credit: Hammed Kayode Alabi

Man rejected 132 times gives rejection timelines

In a Facebook post, Hammed made a list of his numerous rejections, starting from the ones he received in 2025.

Some of the programmes he applied for in 2025 and was overlooked included the Swavorski Foundation Creative for our Future Programme, Global Citizens Cisco Youth Leadership Award, Google GenAI Accelerator for Non-Profit and the World Economic Forum Tech Pioneers.

Speaking on his rejections, Hammed said he considered them wins as he now has a draft to keep building on and acquire a new knowledge.

He emphasised that rejection is part of the equation, noting that rejection is now even scared of him, as he never allowed it demoralise or discourage him in his endeavours. His Facebook post partly read:

"...This is about 132 rejections and there are some I could not remember or some that are too sensitive to share but the truth is these are 132+ wins too because I now have a draft to keep building on and learned something new about myself and work. Rejection is always part of the equation. In fact, this year rejection is now even scared of me. Rejection will be like this one does not feel it anymore. This is because it is now built into my creative and development process..."

Hammed Kayode Alabi makes a list of his numerous rejections. Photo Credit: Hammed Kayode Alabi

Read Hammed Kayode Alabi's post below:

Reactions trail man's numerous rejections

Legit.ng has compiled some reactions to the man's post below:

Uchechukwu Obasi said:

"Hey Hammed Kayode Alabi, I got hit yesterday with one of the biggest rejections so far and it came at me really hard. But, I'm confident that I'll have my victories too... Sooner than later.

"Thank you very much for inspiring young folks like me."

Esther C. Ibekwe said:

"Wow. Never seen anything like this...and as the average Nigerian girl who is not exposed to certain kinds of information, honestly I don't understand these.

"How does this work?

"I am seeing rejection, but I honestly don't it..rejection of what?

"What were you applying for, why were you applying, and what are the effects of these rejections?"

Eddie Gold said:

"You are not alone, I guess I apparently have 30 rejections, but though I was giving up l, this gives me courage, being rejected is not that we aren't good, sometimes God wants to awaken the lion within us."

Francisca Edeh said:

"Up to 22 applications for 2025?

"Despite your busy schedule?

"Meaning every month you invest in 1 application at least. I am not serious yet.

"Francisca wake up ooo.

"Rejection isn’t my fear, it’s just me creating time to give things a try that am struggling with. Atimes you start some and forget it only to realize the deadline is past.

"God go arrest procrastination for me this year.

"Well done Hammed Kayode Alabi."

Abdussalam Amoo said:

"Posts like this let people know that the success people celebrate has so many rejections before it's achieved. I don't keep track of things like this. It's brave and inspirational of you to do so."

