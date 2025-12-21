Iyabo Ojo officially embraced her new titles as a mother - in - law and grandmother , calling these roles the most precious gifts of her 48th year

The actress declared this her "best birthday" following the high-profile wedding of her daughter, Priscilla

The movie star defined her wealth not by bank balances, but by the thriving health and happiness of her children and loved ones

The "Queen Mother" of Nollywood, Iyabo Ojo, is celebrating her 48th birthday today, December 21, 2025.

The screen diva took to social media to share a series of breathtaking photos that have left fans and colleagues in awe of her timeless beauty.

However, beyond the glamour and the sequined outfits, the actress revealed that this year holds a deeper significance than any before it.

Taking to her Instagram page, the birthday girl flooded the timeline with a visual feast. Iyabo Ojo reflected on the whirlwind that has been 2025.

This was the year she saw her daughter, Priscilla Ojo, tie the knot with Tanzanian superstar Juma Jux in a series of lavish ceremonies that spanned two countries.

The climax of her joy, however, was the arrival of her grandson, Rakeem Ayomide Mkambala, in August.

She wrote:

“Daddy, adding ‘mother-in-law’ and ‘Glamma’ to my title is the best gift I got this year. Thank you, Lord, — and yes! It shall be permanent"

She noted that she has always petitioned God for specific blessings: the well-being of her children, Festus and Priscilla, and the peace of her family.

She added:

“I’ve always told God that the only riches I desire are happiness and my kids, family, and loved ones thriving. I’m blessed because I’m surrounded by blessings…. Thank you, Lord, for making 2025 my year; I know 2026 is mine too."

Within minutes of her post, the comment section became a virtual party ground. Colleagues from the Yoruba and English movie sectors gathered to pay homage to the birthday queen.

Read her post here:

Fans, colleagues celebrate with Iyabo Ojo

Legit.ng compiled the reactions of social media users below:

@brodashaggi stated:

"Happy Birthday QUEEN! God bless your new age and we wish you beautiful things life has got to offer. May you live long ma’am. 🥂Cheers to this beautiful age and slay forever mama 😛 ! looooor you!"

@juma_jux noted:

"We Love You Mama More Life"

@realsusanpeters stated:

'Happy birthday sister mi , many more years ahead and Gods blessings . Have fun in the new year"

@funkejenifaakindele wrote:

"Happy birthday my darling Iyabode Alice ❤️❤️❤️❤️ may the good Lord keep blessing you and yours."

@jerrymudiaga commented:

"Happy birthday my beautiful Queen Mother 🥂🎂❤️ wishing you many more amazing years ahead"

