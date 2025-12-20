Mike Ezuruonye has finally addressed a viral video of him and Toyin Abraham which recently sparked suspicion online

The viral clip captured the moment the Nollywood actor tossed money around the actress's head three times before handing it to her

Some Nigerians read meanings into the actor's action in the video, as they claimed it was a diabolical act

Nollywood actor and filmmaker Mike Ezuruonye has responded to allegations of his involvement in diabolical acts, aka Juju, following a viral video of him and actress Toyin Abraham.

Mike, who is one of the cast members in Toyin's newly released movie Oversabi Aunty, went viral on social media over his display at the premiere.

A video captured the moment the Nollywood actor tossed money around Toyin Abraham three times while they were on the dancefloor before giving it to her.

In return, Toyin appeared to have thrown a bundle at the guest artist, Segun Johnson, an action which raised suspicion from many Nigerians.

The viral video of Mike Ezuruonye and Toyin Abraham is below:

Mike Ezuruonye addresses the allegations

In a new video Mike Ezuruonye shared on Saturday, December 20, the actor, who disclosed he likes to stay in his lane, said he had to come out to clear the air because of Toyin and her family.

He revealed he was doing the 'robo robo' dance, and it was all joy and support for a colleague on his end.

The actor also advised people to channel their energy into something better rather than overanalyzing a video.

"Usually, I wouldn't do this; everybody knows it is not in my character. I wouldn't even answer this kind of nonsense. But because of this person involved, because I love this person and the family dearly, I will respond to this nonsense. Because this is hard work you want to throw down the drain. Apparently, I have been seeing some interesting stories flying around about what happened at the Oversabi Aunty premiere. I was celebrating a sister, dancing with her, and touching her face with money and doing the robo robo dance and all of that. Apparently, it has turned to Juju, it has turned to voodoo. What is going on? What is your thought process? I think if you are diabolical, that is when you think like this, because I didn't know joy and support had entered the spiritual department. Instead of overanalyzing something, channel your energy into something better," he said in the video.

"Some people see joy and create useless/baseless stories. Pure Love Rules @toyin_abraham. God with you and your family always. You have my unending support," he added in the caption of the video.

The video of Mike Ezuruonye reacting to the allegation is below:

Reactions as Mike Ezuruonye speaks

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions, read them below:

toyin_abraham wrote:

"I love you jare and thanks for doing this for me, ikeja Oversabi aunty and her Oversabi husband Dey come tomorrow."

sue_johansen said:

"Some people get uncomfortable when they see , unity, happiness, and success 🔥 this hits differently."

efeirele commented:

"Crazy people everywhere o!!! We continue to celebrate and push our film! Oversabi Family!!!"

queenk_royal_luzuries

"I have been expecting your response."

abosede320 commented:

"Thank you so much that you don’t let it get to you thank you."

tejupumpy wrote:

"They are trying to create problems because they see the support pls No distractions thank you bro and we love you no be today."

surestlandlady said:

"If you are watching this right now 🥹 please be my friend 🥹🥰 compliments of the season."

