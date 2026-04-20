Applications for the 2025/2026 PTDF scholarship are now open for engineering students in Nigeria

Interested candidates have until May 29, 2026, to submit their applications online

Step-by-step guidance provided for a seamless scholarship application process

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 8 years of experience covering basic and tertiary education in Nigeria and worldwide

FCT, Abuja - The President Bola Ahmed Federal Government has opened applications for the 2025/2026 in-country scholarship.

The scholarship scheme is for engineering and related disciplines in Nigerian universities.

The programme opened its portal on Monday, April 20, 2026, and is scheduled to close on Friday, May 29, 2026.

Legit.ng reports that the scholarship administered by the Petroleum Technology Development Fund targets undergraduate and postgraduate students in oil and gas–related fields.

As reported by The Punch, interested candidates are advised to complete their applications within the six-week window.

The official PTDF scholarship portal for submittimg application is: https://scholarship.ptdf.gov.ng.

2026 PTDF scholarship: How to apply (Step-by-step)

The PTDF outlined a structured application process that candidates must carefully follow:

Step 1: Create an account

Applicants are to create an account by filling in their personal details on the PTDF scholarship portal.

According to PTDF, an email will be sent with instructions on how to log in and set a password.

Step 2: Log in to the portal

PTDF explained that candidates are to log in using their registered email address and newly created password to access the application dashboard.

Step 3: Verify NIN

PTDF warned that applicants must verify their National Identification Number (NIN) before commencing their application.

Step 4: Accept disclaimer and terms

Applicants must read and accept the programme’s disclaimer and terms and conditions before proceeding.

Step 5: Fill application form

PTDF said candidates are required to complete all sections of the application form, ensuring accuracy and compliance with specified file formats for uploads.

Step 6: Select the course and institution

Applicants are expected to choose their preferred universities and courses (first, second, and third choices).

Postgraduate applicants are also required to upload a statement of purpose (for MSc) or research proposal (for PhD).

Step 7: Upload required documents

Mandatory documents include academic certificates, a birth certificate, and a local government identification.

Step 8: Additional credentials

Applicants may upload professional memberships and publications (where applicable), with limits on the number of submissions.

Step 9: Review application

Candidates must carefully preview their application to correct any errors before submission.

Step 10: Final submission

Once submitted, applications cannot be edited. PTDF advises applicants to ensure all information is accurate before completing this step.

PTDF Scholarship details for 2026

Recall that the PTDF Scholarship 2026 stands as a significant boost for Nigerian students seeking to advance in the oil, gas, and energy industries.

Eligible candidates must present excellent academic records, study a relevant discipline, complete NYSC when required, and verify their Nigerian nationality.

With an easy online application, ambitious students can confidently compete for this valuable opportunity.

FG Announces overseas PTDF postgraduate scholarship

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that the PTDF opened applications for its 2026 overseas MSc and PhD scholarship scheme.

The programme limited studies to PTDF partner universities in the UK, Germany, France, and Malaysia.

PTDF confirmed that UK PhD awards would run on a split-site model involving CPESK and selected UK institutions.

Source: Legit.ng