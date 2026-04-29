JAMB has extended the 2026 Direct Entry registration deadline to May 8, 2026 to allow more candidates complete their applications

The move is aimed to prevent eligible applicants from being shut out of tertiary education access

The board also approved five additional registration centres across Nigeria to reduce pressure on existing facilities

The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board has extended the sale of its 2026 Direct Entry application forms to May 8, 2026, in a move aimed at widening access for prospective candidates seeking admission into tertiary institutions.

JAMB extended 2026 Direct Entry registration to May 8 and added five centres nationwide. Photo: X/JAMBHQ

Source: UGC

The announcement was made by Fabian Benjamin, the board's spokesperson, who said the decision was taken to ensure that no eligible applicant is left out of the exercise.

JAMB extends Direct Entry registration deadline

Benjamin explained that the extension forms part of efforts to manage growing demand and reduce pressure on registration centres.

JAMB also approved five additional registration centres to ease congestion in areas experiencing high turnout.

The centres are spread across several states and include institutions in Ilorin, Ota, Ago-Iwoye, Oyo, and Lagos. The new Lagos centre is expected to commence operations from April 30, 2026.

According to the Board, the expanded network is intended to improve access and provide more convenience for candidates.

Officials noted that existing registration points, including JAMB offices nationwide, Professional Registration Centres and Professional Testing Centres, remain open for ongoing registration.

The Board said the measures reflect its broader objective of expanding opportunities for admission into higher education institutions across the country.

It added that the adjustments were necessary to accommodate increasing applications and ensure a smoother registration process.

Candidates have been advised to complete their registration within the new timeline and make use of approved centres to avoid complications.

JAMB flags 43 institutions nationwide

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that JAMB has raised concerns over delays by several tertiary institutions in verifying results for Direct Entry applicants, with more than 2,600 cases still pending.

Data released by TheCable showed that 43 institutions were affected, with a total of 2,638 outstanding verification requests recorded as of mid-March.

JAMB flags 43 institutions over delays in Direct Entry verification. Photo: X/JAMBHQ

Source: Facebook

The board has since summoned the institutions for a meeting scheduled for May 17 to address the issue.

Among the institutions listed, Federal Polytechnic Nasarawa recorded the highest number with 222 pending cases, followed closely by Kaduna Polytechnic with 220. Isa Mustapha Agwai I Polytechnic also had 131 unresolved verifications.

Universities were not left out. The University of Calabar appeared twice on the list with figures of 115 and 71, while the Federal University, Nasarawa State recorded 110 pending cases.

Enugu State University of Science and Technology and Delta State University had 98 and 95 cases respectively.

JAMB: Court jails man for three years

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that a Federal High Court in Katsina sentenced a young man, Ibrahim Abdulaziz, to three years in prison for impersonation during the UTME conducted by JAMB.

The court held that the offence struck at the credibility of public examinations and required firm punishment.

The conviction followed a trial in which prosecutors established that Abdulaziz posed as another candidate during the examination held in April 2025.

Source: Legit.ng