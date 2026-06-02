Former Ekiti Governor Ayo Fayose declared that the division between Atiku Abubakar and Peter Obi will pave the way for President Tinubu's easy victory in 2027

Fayose argued that opposition leaders destroyed their own chances by failing to unite under a single political platform

The former governor dismissed social media noise about electoral threats and claimed Tinubu inherited a difficult security situation from the previous administration

Former Ekiti State Governor Ayo Fayose has declared that the continued rift between opposition leaders Atiku Abubakar and Peter Obi will likely hand President Bola Ahmed Tinubu an easy win in the 2027 presidential election.

Fayose made the remark on Monday, June 1, during a live appearance on Channels Televisions Politics Today.

Ayo Fayose appeared on Channels Television's Politics Today to discuss the 2027 presidential election. Photo: FB/AyoFayose

Source: Twitter

He argued that opposition forces have destroyed their own chances by failing to merge under a single political platform ahead of the next general vote.

Can divided opposition ever defeat a sitting president?

The former governor dismissed suggestions that President Tinubu faces a serious electoral threat. He pointed to rising insecurity, economic struggles, and the high cost of living across Nigeria but said these issues would not translate into opposition victory.

“Nobody is contesting against Tinubu. You may not like to hear this. There is a difference between reality and noise on social media,” Fayose said.

He admitted that Tinubu would have encountered a much tougher race if opposition leaders had kept their coalition intact.

According to Fayose, a united front from multiple opposition figures would have given the President a genuine contest.

Fayose blames fragmentation for opposition failure

The former governor noted that the proliferation of political parties and presidential hopefuls has further weakened any strong challenge against Tinubu. He recalled the 2023 election where Atiku and Obi split votes in a three-horse race, allowing Tinubu to emerge victorious.

“You remember that when Atiku and Obi contested, it was a major three horse race and Tinubu had his way, and I’m telling you again, Tinubu will have his way with ease,” he added.

Fayose also defended the President's handling of national security. He insisted that Tinubu inherited a terrible situation from the previous administration.

Fayose said Obi and Atiku's disunity will hand Tinubu an easy victory. Photo: FB/PeterObi,Atiku

Source: UGC

He further alleged that some groups are now using insecurity to politically blackmail the President ahead of 2027.

He said:

“President Tinubu may not be a perfect person, but he has given his best. Things were worse at the end of Buharis administration. President Tinubu literally handed the government to himself by taking over from Buhari.”

Fayose compared the situation to former President Goodluck Jonathan's exit, claiming Jonathan was similarly blackmailed through insecurity before leaving office.

Tinubu declares bid for second term

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that ahead of the 2027 elections, President Bola Tinubu on Wednesday, April 29, declared that he will seek a second term in office, insisting that rising insecurity in parts of the country will not force him out of power.

According to Tinubu, those attempting to use the country’s security challenges against his administration were aiding the agenda of his political opponents and hostile forces.

Source: Legit.ng