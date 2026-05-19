JAMB has announced that printing of the 2026 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination original result slips has not yet commenced

The board attributed the delay to ongoing examination processes and required post-assessment adjustments

Candidates have been assured that the printing portal will be activated soon, with official notification pending

The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has asked candidates to remain patient, as printing of the 2026 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) original result slip has not yet begun.

JAMB explains why 2026 UTME candidates are still waiting to print original result slips. Photo: JAMBHQ

Source: Twitter

JAMB spokesperson, Fabian Benjamin, made this known in a statement shared on X on Tuesday, May 19.

According to him, the board recently concluded its foreign examinations and is also preparing for the mop-up UTME for candidates who missed the main exam through no fault of theirs.

Benjamin explained that the delay is connected to the nature of the UTME, which he described as a ranking examination.

He said the original result slip contains candidates’ ranking details, and that all necessary processes and adjustments must be completed before the slips can be released.

As he put it:

"Candidates are reminded that the UTME is a ranking examination, and the Original Result Slip contains the ranking of candidates. Consequently, all necessary processes must be completed before the slips can be released."

"As soon as the necessary adjustments are concluded, the printing portal will be activated. This will be done shortly, and candidates will be duly informed when to proceed with the printing of their result slips."

The board also promised to officially inform candidates once the portal becomes active.

JAMB, however, apologised for the delay and thanked candidates for their understanding.

JAMB fixes 150 cut-off mark for universities

Previously, Legit.ng reported that JAMB set 150 as the minimum cut-off mark for university admission in the 2026/2027 academic session following its policy meeting with tertiary institution heads in Abuja.

JAMB gives reason behind ongoing wait for 2026 UTME result slip printing access. Photo: JAMBHQ

Source: Twitter

The examination body said the decision was reached through a vote by vice-chancellors and stakeholders, while also approving 150 for Colleges of Nursing and 100 as the minimum score for polytechnics nationwide.

JAMB also disclosed that over 1.8 million UTME results have been released out of 2.2 million candidates, with applicants advised to check scores via SMS as result slip printing remains pending.

JAMB sets admission deadlines nationwide

Legit.ng earlier reported that JAMB announced deadlines for the 2025/2026 admission exercise. The board directed public universities to conclude admissions by October 31, 2026, after a policy meeting in Abuja.

Private universities were given until November 30, 2026, while polytechnics, monotechnics, and colleges of education must wrap up admissions by December 31, 2026, in line with the approved national timetable.

The board also warned candidates to accept admission offers within four weeks or risk cancellation, adding that institutions failing to comply with deadlines may lose access to the CAPS platform.

JAMB releases top UTME 2026 scorers list

Meanwhile, JAMB released the list of the 10 highest scorers in the 2026 UTME during its Policy Meeting on Admissions in Abuja. It detailed candidates’ scores, states, and chosen institutions.

The board revealed that the top scorers achieved between 367 and 372, with candidates selecting courses such as Medicine, Computer Science, Software Engineering, and various engineering disciplines across top Nigerian universities.

Source: Legit.ng