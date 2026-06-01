Mining Marshals Commander John Onoja rejected a police report linking an operative to over N2 billion in suspicious transactions and described the allegation as false

Onoja alleged that foreign nationals involved in illegal mining activities had sponsored efforts aimed at discrediting the Mining Marshals unit

The NSCDC commander requested that the investigation into the death of operative Agada Levi be transferred to the DSS for an independent review

The Commander of the Mining Marshals of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps, John Onoja, has challenged a police report that allegedly linked one of the unit's operatives to more than N2 billion in suspicious financial transactions following the death of an officer.

Mining Marshals unit called for an independent review of the investigation into the death of Agada Levi. Photo:Onoja,Getty

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Onoja described the report as inaccurate and misleading, insisting that the bank account cited in the publication did not contain transactions anywhere near the amount claimed.

His reaction followed the circulation of a report alleging that three NSCDC officers were arrested in connection with the death of a colleague.

Why is NSCDC challenging police claims?

Responding to the allegations in a statement made available to Legit.ng, Onoja stated that records from the account belonging to Jibrin Labaran showed transactions below ₦1 million over the past year.

“The Zenith Bank account number 1008392780 of Jibrin Labaran from the statement of account of the last year contains a total debit of ₦760,457.25 and total credit of ₦760,129.85, being his emolument as an officer, as against a ₦2 billion claim in the purported police investigation report that was published online,” he said.

The commander also accused a unit of the Force Intelligence Department, identified as Team N, of repeatedly interfering with the operations of the Mining Marshals in Nasarawa State.

“There is a history of consistent blackmail by Team N of the Force Intelligence Department of the Nigeria Police Force headed by one CSP Abdulmajeed Abisoye Oyewumi, over one year now on the same site as he has consistently disrupted Mining Marshals' lawful operations on the site,” he said.

Mining Marshals Commander John Onoja challenged claims contained in a police report. Photo: NSCDC

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What role did foreign nationals play?

Onoja further alleged that foreign nationals involved in illegal mining activities were sponsoring efforts aimed at weakening the Mining Marshals.

“We have it on good authority that the Chinese men whose illegal mining site was shut down in Nasarawa State are the ones bankrolling CSP Abdulmajeed Abisoye Oyewumi for this blackmail.

“The real players in the background that are using CSP Abdulmajeed Abisoye Oyewumi are the foreign nationals that are united as common enemies against the mining marshals,” he said.

He also claimed that police officers accompanied foreign nationals during an attempt to arrest the lead prosecution counsel handling cases involving the Mining Marshals.

Call for independent investigation

The commander disclosed that he had written to the Inspector General of Police seeking the transfer of the investigation into the death of Deputy Superintendent of Corps Agada Levi to the Department of State Services for what he described as an impartial review.

Onoja said the Mining Marshals supported Levi's family after his death and funded his burial arrangements. He maintained that the unit's management had no knowledge of the circumstances surrounding the officer's death.

While calling for calm, he urged members of the public to allow relevant authorities to review the matter and determine the facts surrounding the competing claims.

FG releases shortlist for NSCDC

In an earlier report, the Civil Defence, Correctional, Fire, and Immigration Services Board (CDCFIB) has announced the shortlisted candidates for the computer-based test in the ongoing recruitment for four key paramilitary agencies.

Secretary of the Board, retired Major-General Abdulmalik Jubril, confirmed the development in a statement issued on Wednesday, October 29, 2025, in Abuja.

Source: Legit.ng