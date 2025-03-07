FUNAI portal: how to check admission status and what to do after

If you have applied for admission at Alex Ekwueme Federal University, Ndufu-Alike (AE-FUNAI), the next crucial step is to confirm whether your name appears on the admission list. This ensures you are well-prepared to join the university. The FUNAI portal provides a seamless way to check your admission status and access other essential student services.

Key takeaways

The FUNAI portal is a dedicated platform where prospective and continuing students can conveniently access various university services.

is a dedicated platform where prospective and continuing students can conveniently access various university services. Applicants can check their admission status through the FUNAI or the JAMB portal.

The Federal University Ndufu-Alike Ikwo (FUNAI) officially changed its name to Alex Ekwueme Federal University Ndufu-Alike (AE-FUNAI) on 26 February 2011.

About the FUNAI portal

The FUNAI portal facilitates communication between the university and students. Registered students can use the institution portal to perform various activities such as checking admission status, making payments, checking results, and registering for courses. Below are guides on accessing various services on the FUNAI portal.

How do I check my admission status on the FUNAI portal?

If you are a prospective student, knowing how to check your admission status will help you determine whether your application was successful. Interestingly, the , as illustrated below.

Visit the official website of FUNAI. Click on "Check admission status." Log in by entering the JAMB Registration Number and your password. Once logged in, click on "Check Admission Status." Download the Registration procedure if offered admission. Pay the acceptance fee by following the instructions. Proceed with subsequent instructions.

You can also check your admission status, through the JAMB portal. Below is a step-by-step guide on how to check.

Visit the JAMB admission portal. Enter your email address and password to log in to your JAMB account. If you don't have an account, complete the registration process first. Scroll down, then locate and click the "Check Admission Status" tab. Select your exam year and enter your registration number in the required column. Click on "Check Admission Status" to access your FUNAI admission status. Click on "Access My CAPS" for more information about your admission status.

You can download and print your admission letter if your name appears on the FUNAI admission list.

Acceptance fee payment

If your name appears on the institution's admission list, you can now pay an acceptance fee of N51,000. Here are the steps to follow when paying your acceptance fee via the AE-FUNAI portal.

Login to the FUNAI portal using your username and password. Click the Acceptance menu and choose "Acceptance Invoice." Select the Session and click the "Submit" menu to generate your payment invoice. Print your invoice and proceed to any bank branch to pay using your RRR Payment code. You can also make payments using the online payment options with credit/debit cards such as Visa, MasterCard, and Verve. After payment, click the Acceptance menu and choose "Pay Acceptance." Enter your RRR, choose Session, and submit to print your acceptance letter.

How to check FUNAI post-UTME screening result

The shortlisted applicants underwent physical screening conducted from 22 July 2024 to 23 August 2024. Now the post-UTME screening results 2024/2025 are out. Candidates are expected to pay a viewing fee of N1,000. Below are the simple steps to check screening results.

Visit the FUNAI Post-UTME Result portal. Login by entering your JAMB Registration Number. Select your payment option: Bank IT (Card payment or Generate invoice). Generate an invoice on the portal with an eTranzact invoice number. Proceed to any bank branch and make payment using the eTranzact invoice number. After payment, return to the portal, log in and enter your Etranzact PIN. Enter your JAMB Registration Number to view your screening result.

Student course registration

Another critical function of the portal is course registration. Below are steps for course registration on the AE-FUNAI student portal.

Log in to the AE-FUNAI student portal by entering your JAMB number and password. Click the course registration menu and choose "Register Courses." Select the relevant academic session and semester and click "Submit." Choose your courses and click the Submit button. Print the registered courses for reference.

How much is the FUNAI acceptance fee?

The higher learning institution charges an acceptance fee of N51,000. The fee should be paid after your name has been shortlisted, and you accept the offer.

Is FUNAI's admission list out?

The FUNAI admission list for 2024/2025 is out. Only candidates who were successful for admission were listed.

Is FUNAI's screening result out?

The post-UTME screening results for 2024/2025 have been released for candidates who participated in the exercise. They can view the results via the institution portal.

The FUNAI portal is a one-stop platform that streamlines student and applicant activities. It allows users to apply for admissions, check admission status, access academic records, and manage payments securely. Whether registering for courses or viewing examination results, the FUNAI portal ensures a smooth academic journey.

