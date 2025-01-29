Underage students are to sit for the 2025 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) mock trial

The JAMB registrar, Professor Is-haq Oloyede, shared this update during a presentation at a stakeholder meeting

Oloyede explained the reason for the introduction of the 2025 UTME mock trial for underage candidates

FCT, Abuja - The Joint Admissions and Matriculations Board (JAMB) has announced the introduction of the 2025 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) mock trial for underage students.

The JAMB registrar, Is-haq Oloyede, said the Mock Trial is to help underaged students prepare ahead of the actual UTME after they have reached the age of 16.

Oloyede shared this update during a presentation at a stakeholder meeting with media executives on Tuesday, January 28, Premium Times reports.

Legit.ng recalls that the Ministry of Education in 2024 pegged the age for UTME and admissions into Nigerian tertiary institutions at 16.

Oloyede disclosed that the cost for registration for the 2025 UTME (without Mock) is N7,200, UTME with Mock UTME is N8,200, the Direct Entry fee is N5,700, and the Trial Testing Mock only (for underage candidates) for N3,500.

“Candidates will not pay any money as service charge to any CBT centre,”

It is expected that about 1.5 million candidates are to sit the 2025 UTME computer-based test which serves as an entry examination into Nigerian tertiary institutions.

Legit.ng earlier reported that JAMB formally announced January 31 as the commencement date for the 2025 UTME registration.

Oloyede said prospective candidates can begin their registration on Friday, January 31, 2025, with the process set to end on March 5, 2025.

He disclosed that an advertisement containing all the major information for registration would be published and aired on broadcast platforms soon.

Snapshot of JAMB

JAMB is a Nigerian entrance examination board for tertiary-level institutions. The board conducts the UTME for prospective undergraduates in Nigerian universities.

JAMB is also charged with the responsibility to administer similar examinations for applicants to Nigerian public and private monotechnics, polytechnics, and colleges of education.

All of these candidates must have obtained the West Africa Senior School Certificate (WASSCE) conducted yearly by the West African Examinations Council, WAEC, or its equivalent, the National Examination Council (NECO).

