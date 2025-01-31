JAMB has announced that the commencement of the 2025 UTME registration exercise has now been postponed to Monday, February 3

The Joint Admission and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has announced the postponement of the registration for the 2025 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME).

The 2025 UTME exercise, which was earlier scheduled to commence on Friday, January 31, would now commence on Monday, February 3.

Fabian Benjamin, the public communication advisor for the examination board, disclosed the development in a statement made available to journalists on Friday, January 31.

Why JAMB postpone 2025 UTME registration

According to Benjamin, the reason for the postponement was to allow JAMB to make some essential adjustments to its registration templates.

The JAMB spokesperson said the adjustments were due to the suspension of certain law programmes in some universities. He said the names of the universities were submitted to JAMB by the Council of Legal Education.

He further added that JAMB discovered that some Computer-Based Test (CBT) centres deployed deceptive facilities for them to be approved by the board. He said that this forced JAMB to further scrutinise and appropriately disapprove such centres.

JAMB apologised for postponing UTME registration

JAMB then tendered its apology while acknowledging the inconvenience that the disruption might have caused to candidates and other stakeholders.

Benjamin noted that additional time would be used to ensure that all needed changes were made for the registration process to be smooth.

Legit.ng recalled that JAMB told the 2025 UTME prospective candidates that they should not select some listed universities for their law programmes.

The examination board announced that it would not conduct law admissions for the listed universities because the Council of Legal Education (CLE) has suspended their law programmes for the 2025/2026 academic session.

