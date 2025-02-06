JAMB has officially commenced the 2025 UTME registration, running from January 31 to March 8, with strict requirements, including a valid NIN

The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has officially commenced registration for the 2025 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME), running from January 31 to March 8, 2025.

As thousands of Nigerian students prepare to enroll, avoiding common registration mistakes can prevent unnecessary stress, delays, or disqualification.

Nigerians have begun obtaining UTME forms, taking the first step towards getting admitted into higher institution.

Here are ten critical mistakes candidates should steer clear of during the registration process:

1. Choosing the Wrong Subject Combination

A major error that can hinder admission is selecting incorrect subjects for a chosen course. Candidates should consult the official JAMB brochure to verify subject requirements for their preferred institution and program.

2. Providing Incorrect Personal Information

Mistakes in names, date of birth, or other details can create complications during admission processing.

Applicants should double-check all entries before submission to ensure accuracy.

3. Using an Inactive Email or Phone Number

JAMB communicates important updates through email and SMS, including results. Candidates must use active and accessible contact details to receive timely information.

4. Failure to Obtain a National Identification Number (NIN)

JAMB mandates the use of NIN for registration. Those without a valid NIN should visit a National Identity Management Commission (NIMC) center to enroll before beginning their registration.

5. Registering at Unauthorized Centers

Only JAMB-accredited Computer-Based Test (CBT) centers are authorized for registration. Unaccredited centers may provide fraudulent services or invalid registrations, leading to disqualification.

6. Last-Minute Registration

Waiting until the deadline can result in rushed decisions, errors, and system downtimes. Early registration helps avoid unnecessary complications.

7. Ignoring the JAMB Brochure and Syllabus

These documents outline exam topics and course requirements. Reviewing them ensures proper preparation and prevents errors that could affect eligibility.

8. Uploading Incorrect O’Level Results

Candidates must ensure that their uploaded results match the subjects required for their intended course. Any discrepancy may lead to disqualification.

9. Skipping the Mock Examination

The JAMB mock exam provides firsthand experience with the Computer-Based Test (CBT) system.

Attending the mock test helps candidates familiarize themselves with the format and reduce exam-day anxiety.

10. Ignoring Official JAMB Communications

Candidates should follow JAMB’s official channels for updates rather than relying on unverified sources. Staying informed prevents misinformation and costly errors.

