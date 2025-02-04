The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has issued a fresh information about 2025 UTME/DE registration

JAMB released the breakdown of cost implications for students preparing to register for the 2025 UTME/DE

Nigerians have taken to social media to react to the breakdown of cost implications for the 2025 UTME/DE registration

FCT, Abuja - The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has released the breakdown of cost implications for the 2025 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) and Direct Entry (DE).

JAMB explained that the application fee for the 2025 (DE) is ₦3,500, reading text is ₦1,000, CBT centre registration service charge is ₦700.

While CBT Centre UTME service charge is ₦1,500, CBT Mock service charge is ₦1,500, Bank charges is ₦500 and CBT Mock-UTME centre service charge is ₦1,500.

The board made this known via its X handle @JAMBHQ on Wednesday, January 29, 2025.

The examination body further stated that

1. UTME with Mock-₦8,700

2. UTME without Mock-₦7, 200

3. Mock Trial Testing for Future Candidates-₦3, 500

4. DE-₦5, 700.

“Cost implication for the 2025 UTME/DE Registration is as stated below: 1. UTME with Mock-₦8,700, 2. UTME without Mock-₦7, 200, 3. Mock Trial Testing for Future Candidates-₦3, 500, 4. DE-₦5, 700.

“The breakdown is as follows: UTME/DE application fee- ₦3,500, Reading Text - ₦1,000, CBT centre registration service charge- ₦700, CBT Centre UTME service charge-₦1,500, CBT Mock service charge- ₦1,500, Bank charges- ₦500, CBT Mock-UTME centre service charge- ₦1,500.”

Nigerians react as JAMB releases UTME registration fee

Legit.ng compiled some reactions from Nigerians on social media on the breakdown for the 2025 UTME cost implications.

Shuaib A @AbuPhateema

"What are the procedure for direct entry candidate and when are they expected to start visiting jamb state offices for registration?"

Olalere Oluwatumininu @olalere94878

"Can someone purchase DE and UTMe form at the same time tho the person will choose different higher institution."

Ganiyu Saheed @Ganiyus55

"Afternoon, for those @JAMBHQ that will be registering for 2025 DE, Do we need to get our E-pin before going to the registration centre or the fee is already added to the aforementioned fees."

Peperempe 💫شريفه💫@peejayodu

"Which of these exams are gifted students supposed to write to show they scored above 280? The portal won't allow them register for the UTME. How do they prove they are gifted?"

Salaudeen Azeezat @azeezahofilorin

"Hello Jamb, if a candidate will be 16 by September 10 2025, Are they qualified to write this year’s jamb?"

Jesuntojumi Mark @JMac__Signature

"Is it possible for candidate to make payment online for the purchase of the JAMB E-Pin, or all payments and registration can only be done at JAMB CBT centres?"

Chineze Joan M. @Joanciara2

"So government no fit subsidize this jamb is expensive. How much cyber cafe go sell?

2025 UTME: JAMB postpones registration

In a similar story, Legit.ng reported that JAMB announced that the commencement of the 2025 UTME registration exercise has now been postponed to Monday, February 3.

Fabian Benjamin, the JAMB spokesperson, noted that the examination was earlier scheduled for commencement on Friday, January 31.

The JAMB spokesperson maintained that the reason for the postponement was to make some adjustments to the registration portal following dis-accreditation of law in some selected universities.

