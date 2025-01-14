JAMB has announced The Lekki Headmaster by Kabir Alabi Garba as the approved reading text for the Use of English in the 2025 UTME

The announcement was made via JAMB’s official X (formerly Twitter) account on Tuesday, January 14, 2025

JAMB also assured candidates that details regarding the registration process for the 2025 UTME and direct entry (DE) would be released soon

Garki, Abuja - The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) on Tuesday, January 14, 2025, said 'The Lekki Headmaster' has been approved as the reading text for the Use of English.

Legit.ng reports that The Lekki Headmaster is authored by Kabir Alabi Garba, an arts and culture journalist.

Professor Ishaq Oloyede-led JAMB has changed its Use of English reading text to 'The Lekki Headmaster'. Photo credit: Jamb official

JAMB provided the update via its official X (formerly Twitter) handle ahead of the 2025 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME).

JAMB's statement reads:

"Attention prospective 2025 UTME candidates! This is to inform you that The Lekki Headmaster by Kabir Alabi Garba has been approved as the reading text for the Use of English. Details on the UTME/DE registration shall be released shortly. Kindly be on the lookout for updates."

Legit.ng understands that the decision to change the reading text is part of JAMB’s ongoing efforts to introduce fresh and engaging materials that resonate with the experiences of Nigerian students while promoting national literature. Many young Nigerians take English examinations during UTME.

JAMB official urges adherence to rules

Meanwhile, Hakeem AbdulHameed, the Ogun state coordinator of JAMB, has stressed the importance of adhering to the rules and regulations governing the operations of the board.

The coordinator stated this during the first staff general meeting in 2025. The meeting was held on Monday, January 6, 2025, at the Ogun state office, Abeokuta.

In his speech, AbdulHameed enjoined staff to always strive to conduct themselves in ways that would positively impact the Board. He also expressed gratitude to the staff for their unwavering support in the past year and solicited continued support in the new year.

Furthermore, the coordinator reminded the staff of the importance of achieving a seamless 2025 UTME registration process. He urged them to remain diligent and avoid engaging in those shady deals that could earn them the wrath of the board.

The JAMB official commended the staff for their diligence and encouraged them to make 2025 an even more productive year.

Snapshot of JAMB

JAMB is a Nigerian entrance examination board for tertiary-level institutions. The board conducts the UTME for prospective undergraduates into Nigerian universities. The board is also charged with the responsibility to administer similar examinations for applicants to Nigerian public and private monotechnics, polytechnics, and colleges of education.

All of these candidates must have obtained the West Africa Senior School Certificate (WASSCE) conducted yearly by the West African Examinations Council, WAEC, or its equivalent, National Examination Council (Nigeria), Senior School Certificate Examination, NECO SSCE.

'We generated N22 billion in 2024,' JAMB speaks

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that JAMB generated N22,996,653,265.25 as income in 2024.

The examination board remitted N6 billion to the Bola Tinubu-led federal government after deducting its expenses.

JAMB stated that it expended N18,198,739,362.68 towards conducting the 2024 UTME, paid service providers, and covering essential expenses—including staff claims amounting to N2,119,571,022.88.

