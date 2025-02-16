A top Lagos-based educator, Prince Adesegun Ogungbayi, has asked UTME 2025 candidates to prioritise their study times

Ogungbayi said the intending university students should allocate more effort to challenging topics across their UTME subject combination

Ogungbayi told Legit.ng that completion of the JAMB's syllabus will serve as a tool for effective and efficient studying

Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over 9 years of experience covering basic and tertiary education in Nigeria and worldwide.

Shomolu, Lagos state - Adesegun Ogungbayi, the project coordinator of the Academic Excellence Initiative (AEI), has said candidates writing the Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) are expected to speed up their preparation for the 2025 examination.

Speaking in an interview with Legit.ng, Ogungbayi said all candidates can score 350 and above or perform excellently well, provided they follow all the necessary rudiments in preparation for the exams.

Expert makes suggestions on how to score above 300 in JAMB's UTME 2025. Photo credits: Prof Is'haq O. Oloyede, Covenant University

Source: Facebook

The education expert noted that there are certain strategies to adopt to score 350 and above in UTME.

Ogungbayi said:

"By the end of March 2025, all students were supposed to have exhausted the 2025 UTME syllabus and all past examination questions. They should have gained all necessary valuable insights into the scope of the exam and can focus their efforts very well. The syllabus is supposed to help all students identify the specific areas that require their attention. They should have prioritise their study times and allocated more effort on challenging topics across their four subjects combination.

"The syllabus should have guided all the candidates to complete the mastery of all topics as of now. It should have helped them understand the level of detail and type of questions that may be asked from mock examination holding on April 5th, 2025. Generally speaking, familiarising themselves with the syllabus to date would have allowed the Jambites to structure their plans, focus on key areas, and align them with complete preparation for the expectations of UTME 2025.

"Completion of the syllabus by all UTME candidates 2025 will consequently serve as a valuable tool for effective and efficient studying, enhancing their clear chances of performing excellently well without tears. And with that, they will all secure admission to a choice of their courses and universities before the end of the year 2025."

"Apart from the completion of syllabus is the creation of study schedule till the examination day and time. The organisation of all study materials towards include the commencement of the exams, setting of specific goals, prioritising weak areas, practising past questions, seeking clarification from teachers, forming study groups with fellow students, using online resources, practicing time management through the use of CBT apps or CBT centres and staying positive and confident till the examination is written."

JAMB: Warning to UTME 2025 candidates

The expert continued:

"My warning to all 2025 prospective candidates is that you all need to know that there is no way for examination malpractices in UTME. You cannot have power over CBT centre jamb officials the way you have power over your schools teachers and local exams. The millions of your parents cannot buy over CBT centres because CCTV cameras are everywhere.

"Annually, CBT centres, parents, and students often face legal sanctions. I know the majority of the students of today are now the director of most of the homes dictating how their parents can help to pay for malpractices. You will all be sanctioned even if you are in thousands across the nation. Sit up now and conquer the world by yourself. Your academic record at the Nursery school shows 85% of you have a first-class brain but have ruined the intellectual capacity in yourself with the independence your parents and the entire stakeholders have given you."

He concluded:

"My final take is that as from April 10th, 2025, JAMB expect candidates nationwide to start printing examination slips. Your should all ensure visitation to the examination centre you are posted immediately and not start searching for a venue on the day of the exams. With all these, 2025 Jambites can perform excellently well without tears."

Read more JAMB, UTME 2025:

Expert urges education stakeholders to embrace integrity

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Ogungbayi said the question of fairness and justice is "highly common" to all systems of life around the world and is not limited to educational systems and universities.

Ogungbayi explained that there is no university that—for example in one year—there would not be one student registering discrepancies while "those students who are afraid of the university authority decide to die in silence". According to him, being leaders of tomorrow, this is not proper.

Source: Legit.ng