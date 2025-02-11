The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has released the admission requirement for UTME candidates under the age of 16

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 7 years of experience covering basic and tertiary education in Nigeria and worldwide

FCT, Abuja - The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has set an admission benchmark for Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) candidates under the age of 16.

JAMB Registrar, Prof. Ishaq Oloyede, said under 16 candidates who scored 80 percent and above in 2025 UTME can be considered for admission into tertiary institutions.

JAMB says under-16 candidates who score 320 in UTME cannot be overlooked for admission. Photo credit: JAMB/UTME

Source: Twitter

Oloyede explained that they need to demonstrate that they are academically exceptional as 16 years remain the benchmark age for admission into any Nigerian tertiary institutions.

As reported by The Punch, what this means is that they must score a minimum of 320 out of 400 in the 2025 UTME.

He stated this while speaking during a recent meeting with key stakeholders—including Chief External Examiners, Chief Technical Advisors, and members of the Equal Opportunity Group.

Oloyede reinstated that while the 16-year age requirement remains the standard, exceptional underaged candidates may be granted admission under strict conditions.

The JAMB registrar noted that exceptional students must demonstrate outstanding academic ability across multiple assessments.

He mentioned that the underage students must have outstanding results in UTME, WASSCE, Post-UTME, and GCE O/Level.

“The Minister of Education has clearly stated that the minimum age for admission remains 16. However, we acknowledge that some gifted children exist. These individuals should not be overlooked. We must identify them and allow them to sit for the exams.”

He further stated that:

“If a candidate under 16 scores 200 out of 400 in the UTME, can they truly be considered exceptional? However, if they achieve 80% (320/400), that signals exceptional ability and warrants consideration,”

Source: Legit.ng