No fewer than 2,795 students may be barred from registering for the 2024 Direct Entry (DE) examination

The affected students are from 155 institutions that have failed to verify the students' claimed certificates

This was contained in a memo the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) sent to some of the institutions

FCT, Abuja - The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) may bar students from 155 institutions from processing Direct Entry admissions.

As reported by Punch, the decision is due to failed verification from their certificate awarding institutions.

Some of the institutions include Rufus Giwa Polytechnic, Owo in Ondo state; College of Health Technology, Plateau state; College of Education, Lafiagi, Kwara state; College of Education, Oju, Benue state among others.

JAMB had issued an advisory to guide DE candidates to address the issue of candidates using unacceptable or forged A-level certificates/ qualifications to gain admission.

DE candidates were advised to contact their former institutions to have their certificates verified as JAMB would not accept students with unverified certificates.

It was gathered that registration for DE examinations is set to commence on February 28, 2024.

A memo sent by JAMB to some of the institutions partially reads:

“Institutions awarding A’ Level qualifications, degrees, and diplomas had been requested, through the central admissions processing system to verify the authenticity of the qualifications and results presented by candidates to the board for admission.

“Despite the letters and follow-ups made by the board to institutions to verify the claimed certificates, 2,795 are yet to be verified from 155 institutions, as some have partially or totally not responded.”

Easy steps to register for DE examination

The examination body added that the sale of DE application documents and e-pin vending will begin on Wednesday, February 28 and close by Thursday, March 28, 2024.

