Atiba University courses and fees: Full list of programmes offered

Atiba University is a private university located in Oyo State, Nigeria. It was established in December 2017 to provide a high standard of education and foster an environment for learning, research, and community development. If you want to gain admission to the institution, here is all you need to know about Atiba University courses and fees.

Atiba University is a popular choice for many students seeking quality education in Nigeria. The institution offers various degrees, such as pre-bachelor degrees, bachelor's degrees, master's degrees, and doctorate degrees in several areas of study. Before sending your application, check out the Atiba University courses and fees to determine your eligibility.

Atiba University courses

What are the courses offered at Atiba University? The institution offers undergraduate programs across various faculties, including sciences, social sciences, humanities, and management studies. Below is a breakdown of some of the core academic departments and Atiba University courses:

Faculty of Agriculture

This faculty focuses on agricultural sciences, offering students the knowledge and skills necessary to contribute to the agricultural industry and its economic impact. The Faculty of Agriculture in Atiba has two departments. They include:

B.Sc. Agric. Economics

B.Sc. Agric. Extension

Faculty of Arts, social and management sciences

The Faculty of Arts, social and management sciences comprises two departments: the Department of English, Media and Cultural Studies and the Department of Social and Management Sciences.

1. Department of English, Media and Cultural Studies

B.A. English.

B.A. Theatre Arts

2. Department of Social and Management Sciences

B.Sc. Accounting

B.Sc. Banking & Finance

B.Sc. Business Administration

B.Sc. Criminology & Security Studies

B.A. Entrepreneurship

B.Sc. Economics

B.Sc. Hotel Management & Tourism

B.A. International Relations

B.Sc. Marketing

B.Sc. Political Science

B.A. Public Administration

B.Sc. Psychology

B.Sc. Sociology

Faculty of Education

Faculty of Education equips students with the skills and knowledge to excel as educators in various educational settings. This faculty has two departments:

B.Ed. Educational Management

B.LIS. Library & Information Sciences

Faculty of Health Sciences

The faculty of Health Sciences focuses on medical and health-related fields, preparing students for careers in healthcare, research, and public health services. Some of the courses under the faculty include:

B.NSc. Nursing Science

B.M.L.S. Medical Lab. Science

B.Sc. Physiology

B.Sc. Anatomy

B. Ph. in Public Health

Faculty of Natural and Applied Sciences

This faculty emphasises the study of natural sciences and technology, offering programs that prepare students for careers in research, science and applied industries. It has two departments:

1. Department of Biological and Chemical Sciences

B.Sc. Biochemistry

B.Sc. Biology

B.Sc. Chemistry

B.Sc. Cyber Security

B.Sc. Microbiology

B.Sc. Petroleum Chemistry

B.Sc. Physics with Electronics

2. Department of Physical and Computer Sciences

B.Sc. Computer Science

B.Sc. Mathematics

B.Sc. Physics

Faculty of Law

This faculty offers comprehensive legal education, preparing students for legal practice and careers in international law.

LLB. International Law

LLB. Jurisprudence

How much is Atiba University fees?

Before joining, it is important to be familiar with Atiba University's fee structure. The fees vary depending on the program and level of study. Like many universities in Nigeria, the fees are divided into categories, such as tuition, accommodation, and other levies.

School fees for 100-level

Faculty Tuition fee for non-scholarship (Naira) Tuition fee for scholarship (Naira) Faculty of Agriculture 200,000 100,000 Faculty of Education 200,000 100,000 Faculty of Arts, social and management sciences 300,000 150,000 Faculty of Natural and Applied Sciences 500,000 250,000 Public Health and Physiology courses(UTME) 600,000 300,000 Faculty of Law 900,000 675,000 Nursing and Medical Lab Science 900,000 675,000

Note: All new and returning students must pay 40,000 Naira only as administrative fees before proceeding with registration. Students should pay the tuition fees on the university portal. Also, at the beginning of the session, all students are expected to pay at least 60% of the tuition fee and 100% of the accommodation.

Other fees for new students (100 Level & Direct Entry)

Item Fees University WIFI deployment N35,000 Campus operation and enhancement N50,000 Bench fees/ clinical posting N150,000 Programme infrastructure development levy N40,000 Sports facilities N20,000 Clinic and healthcare N30,000 Library fees N25,000 Facilities maintenance and caution N25,000 Entrepreneurship fees N20,000 International IT certification N40,000

Atiba University admission requirements

If you wish to study at Atiba University, you must know the admission process, requirements, and other relevant information. The requirements may vary based on the program you are applying to Atiba University. Below are the general Atiba admission requirements.

Candidates must meet JAMB requirements for all programs, including five (5) credit passes in WAEC/NECO SSCE, GCE, or NABTEB, which must include English Language and other relevant subjects as per the JAMB brochure. Candidates awaiting SSCE results may also apply, provided the results will be available by the time of resumption in the admission year. Two passes at the A-Level and credit passes in three subjects at the GCE O’Level or an approved equivalent, not exceeding two sittings. Alternatively, three A-Level passes with corresponding O’Level credit passes are also acceptable. Passes in two recognised NCE subjects with O’Level credits in three subjects. Education may be accepted as a third A-level subject for education-related programs. Candidates holding diplomas or certificates from the following institutions will be considered eligible:

International Baccalaureate from accredited institutions with relevant grading.

National Diploma from Polytechnics or Colleges of Technology.

The Defense Academy Certificates.

Atiba University admission procedure

If you have met the minimum requirements for a course you would like to pursue, proceed to make an application. You can visit the institution to make a manual application or opt for an online one. Here is a simple step-by-step guide to the online application.

Go to the official website of Atiba University and click on admission to the list of items on the academics menu. Click the apply button on the page and fill in the required details, including entering a valid email address. Pay the application form fees using your ATM card details, upload your payment evidence, and await confirmation. Log in to the portal using your jamb registration number as your username and your surname as your password. Access your application form, download and print it, complete it, and upload it on the portal with other required documents, such as results slips. You can check "check admission" within 48 hours of application for your admission letter and follow the prompt to pay the acceptance fee.

Is Atiba University private or government?

Atiba University is a private university in Oyo, Oyo State, Nigeria.

Is Atiba University accredited?

Atiba University is accredited and recognised by the National Universities Commission (NUC), the regulatory body overseeing universities in Nigeria.

What is the ranking of Atiba University?

According to a publication by Edu Rank, the private university is ranked 157th out of 157 in Nigeria. In Africa, Koladaisi University is ranked 1099th out of 1,104, and globally, it is 14112th out of 14,131.

Atiba University offers many courses, affordable tuition fees, and clear admission guidelines. The university does not have a standard fee as it charges different fees depending on the course a student wants to pursue. Knowing the Atiba University courses and school fees will help determine whether you qualify for admission and prepare in advance.

