Accounting, Agriculture, Banking and Finance, Engineering, Medicine and Surgery, and a few other courses have been listed as degrees to have

Former presidential aide, Reno Omokri, said the courses offer the best successful outcomes against the time and money spent in a university

Omokri said many universities including Oxford and Cambridge, are shutting down some out-of-date departments

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 5 years of experience covering basic and tertiary education in Nigeria and worldwide

FCT, Abuja - Reno Omokri, a former aide to ex-President Goodluck Jonathan, has listed courses Nigerians should study in the universities.

Omokri said the courses he listed are relevant up to tomorrow.

Omokri said these are relevant degree courses up to tomorrow. Photo credit: Reno Omokri

Source: Facebook

He explained that the courses offer the best successful outcomes against time and money spent in a university from a cost-benefit analysis point of view.

The former presidential aide mentioned Accounting, Agriculture, Banking and Finance, Engineering, Medicine and Surgery etc.

He listed all the courses via his X handle (formerly known as Twitter) @renoomokri on Monday, November 18.

Accounting

Actuarial science

Agriculture

Anatomy

Architecture

Banking and Finance

Business

Communications

Cybersecurity

Dentistry

Economics

Education

Engineering (all kinds)

Geology

Geophysics

Marketing

Mathematics

Nursing

Psychology/Psychiatry

Science (Medicine, Physics, and Chemistry based courses)

Technology (Robotics, Aeronautics, IT, AI, and Digital technologies)

“These are relevant degree courses up to tomorrow. From a cost-benefit analysis point of view, they offer the best successful outcomes against time and money spent in a university. I may have missed one or two. But not much.”

Omokri said many universities offer courses that are obsolete and irrelevant to current realities.

“The point is that many courses now offered by many universities are obsolete. According to research from the Pew Institute, some universities only offer such courses to raise their income. Many, including Oxford and Cambridge, are shutting down some out-of-date departments.”

Man lists "useless courses" to study in university

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that a Nigerian man simply identified as Brooda John, tagged some courses as "useless" to study in universities in the country.

He listed law, microbiology, biochemistry, Agriculture, sociology, political science, business administration, English language, etc. as the "useless' courses.

According to Brooda John, the courses are useless because they are not worthy to be studied in Nigeria.

Source: Legit.ng