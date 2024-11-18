"These are Relevant Degrees": Reno Omokri Lists Courses Nigerians Should Study In University
- Accounting, Agriculture, Banking and Finance, Engineering, Medicine and Surgery, and a few other courses have been listed as degrees to have
- Former presidential aide, Reno Omokri, said the courses offer the best successful outcomes against the time and money spent in a university
- Omokri said many universities including Oxford and Cambridge, are shutting down some out-of-date departments
Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 5 years of experience covering basic and tertiary education in Nigeria and worldwide
FCT, Abuja - Reno Omokri, a former aide to ex-President Goodluck Jonathan, has listed courses Nigerians should study in the universities.
Omokri said the courses he listed are relevant up to tomorrow.
He explained that the courses offer the best successful outcomes against time and money spent in a university from a cost-benefit analysis point of view.
The former presidential aide mentioned Accounting, Agriculture, Banking and Finance, Engineering, Medicine and Surgery etc.
He listed all the courses via his X handle (formerly known as Twitter) @renoomokri on Monday, November 18.
- Accounting
- Actuarial science
- Agriculture
- Anatomy
- Architecture
- Banking and Finance
- Business
- Communications
- Cybersecurity
- Dentistry
- Economics
- Education
- Engineering (all kinds)
- Geology
- Geophysics
- Marketing
- Mathematics
- Nursing
- Psychology/Psychiatry
- Science (Medicine, Physics, and Chemistry based courses)
- Technology (Robotics, Aeronautics, IT, AI, and Digital technologies)
“These are relevant degree courses up to tomorrow. From a cost-benefit analysis point of view, they offer the best successful outcomes against time and money spent in a university. I may have missed one or two. But not much.”
Omokri said many universities offer courses that are obsolete and irrelevant to current realities.
“The point is that many courses now offered by many universities are obsolete. According to research from the Pew Institute, some universities only offer such courses to raise their income. Many, including Oxford and Cambridge, are shutting down some out-of-date departments.”
Man lists "useless courses" to study in university
Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that a Nigerian man simply identified as Brooda John, tagged some courses as "useless" to study in universities in the country.
He listed law, microbiology, biochemistry, Agriculture, sociology, political science, business administration, English language, etc. as the "useless' courses.
According to Brooda John, the courses are useless because they are not worthy to be studied in Nigeria.
PAY ATTENTION: Legit.ng Needs Your Opinion! That's your chance to change your favourite news media. Fill in a short questionnaire
Source: Legit.ng
Adekunle Dada (Politics and Current Affairs Editor) Adekunle Dada is a trained journalist with over 7 years of working experience. He is also a Politics/Current Affairs Editor at Legit.ng. He holds a B.Sc. in Mass Communication From Lagos State University, Ojo. Adekunle previously worked at PM News, The Sun, and Within Nigeria where he expressed his journalistic skills with well-researched articles and features. In 2024, Adekunle obtained a certificate in advanced digital reporting from the Google News Initiative. He can be reached via adekunle.dada@corp.legit.ng.