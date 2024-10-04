Koladaisi University courses, fees and admission requirements

Your quest for high-quality education can drive you to search for the best universities in Nigeria. Koladaisi University is one of the leading tertiary learning institutions in the country, offering a wide range of undergraduate and graduate programmes. The world-class university aims to nurture graduates with high employability attributes and competencies. Whether you have completed high school and want to gain essential skills for employment or to further your studies, the institution can help you realise your goals.

Established in November 2016, Koladaisi University is one of Nigeria's best privately owned universities. The institution offers several degree courses in its four faculties: applied sciences, law, basic medical sciences, and arts, management, and social sciences. If you are interested in joining the university, knowing the courses offered, admission requirements, and fees payable will help you make an informed choice.

Koladaisi University courses

The Nigerian private university offers several competitive undergraduate programmes in its four faculties. The courses are tailored towards producing fully baked graduates with essential theoretical and practical skills for the market. However, students must attain certain minimum requirements, including cut-off marks, before enrolling in a particular course. Below are the programmes offered by the university for each faculty.

Faculty of Applied Sciences

Biochemistry

Microbiology

Biology

Chemistry

Industrial Chemistry

Computer Science

Statistics

Cyber Security

Software Engineering

Information Technology

Physics with Electronics

Faculty of Arts, Management, and Social Sciences

Accounting

Business Administration

Economics

English Language and Literary Studies

History and Diplomatic Studies

Information and Media Studies

International Relations

Mass Communication

Marketing

Political Science

Statistics

Faculty of Law

Private and Business Law

Public and International Law

Faculty of Basic Medical Sciences

Human Anatomy

Human Physiology

Medical Public Health

Nursing

Medical Laboratory Science

Koladaisi University fees

University fees are one of the crucial factors a prospective student must consider. Koladaisi University is relatively affordable compared to other privately owned universities in Nigeria. The fees payable by a student vary depending on the course pursued and whether the student is new or continuing.

Fees for fresh students

New students joining the institution must pay tuition and other charges, such as medical, utility, library, and sports fees. Here is a detailed guide on fees for fresh students, depending on the faculties.

Faculty/Course Fees Applied Sciences ₦705,500 Management and Social Sciences ₦655,500 Arts ₦605,500 Law ₦1,256,000 Nursing ₦935,000 Medical Laboratory Science ₦805,000 Public Health ₦755,500 Anatomy/Physiology ₦705,500

New students must also pay acceptance fees, which vary depending on their faculties and courses. Acceptance fees for courses in the faculties of applied sciences, management and social sciences, arts, and anatomy/physiology course is ₦55,000. Those pursuing law, nursing, public health, and medical laboratory science pay ₦75,000.

Fees for continuing students

Continuing students join from the 200 level and the 400/500 level. Below are the fee requirements for returning students in different faculties of Koladaisi University.

Faculty/Course Fees Applied Sciences ₦615,000 Management and social sciences ₦565,000 Arts ₦545,000 Law ₦1,139,500 Nursing ₦1,030,000 Medical Laboratory Science ₦900,000 Public Health ₦755,500 Anatomy/Physiology ₦674,500

In addition to the above, the following groups of continuing students pay the charges below.

Results verification (300 level only) – ₦5,000

Convocation (400 Level only) – ₦50,000

Alumni, Certificate, and Souvenir – ₦5,000

Tuition fees for Joint Universities Preliminary Examination Board (JUPEB)

The university has charges for students joining as JUPEB students. Students intending to pursue science courses pay ₦500,000, while those who want to pursue arts, management, and social sciences pay ₦470,000.

Koladaisi University accommodation fees

The private university has in-school student hostels. The hostels have modern features, and students can enjoy multiple utilities, such as power, water, and internet. They offer comfortable accommodation at rates that vary depending on categories.

Category Occupants Fees per annum A 1 person in a room ₦600,000 B 2 people in a room ₦300,000 C 3 people in a room ₦200,000 D 4 people in a room ₦150,000

Koladaisi University admission requirements

Prospective students must attain specific minimum academic qualifications before applying for a programme at Koladaisi University. Here are the admission requirements for different groups of prospective students.

100 level (UTME)

New students applying for undergraduate programmes at the university must have the following qualifications:

At least five O’ Level credit passes in not more than two sittings in SSCE, GCE, NECO, NABTEB or equivalent.

Must have sat for the 2022 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) and attained a minimum cut-off mark of 150.

Candidates waiting for results can apply.

Must participate and pass the Koladaisi University screening exercise.

Direct entry into 200-Level

If you are a student wanting to join the institution at the 200 level through direct entry, below are the admission requirements you must fulfil.

Must have at least two A’ Level passes in the relevant subjects in the Interim Joint Matriculation Board (IJMB), Joint Universities Preliminary Examination Board (JUPEB) or Cambridge moderated School of Basic Studies.

NCE or ND passes are acceptable.

Must satisfy the Ordinary Level Certificate requirements for the intended programme.

Koladaisi University admission procedure

If you have attained the minimum requirements for a course you would like to pursue, proceed to make an application. You can visit the institution to make a manual application or opt for an online one. Here are the procedures involved in the online application.

Go to the official website of Koladaisi University and click on admission to the list of items on the academics menu. Click the apply button on the page and fill in the required details, including entering a valid email address. Pay the screening fees using the bank details provided on the page, upload your payment evidence, and await confirmation. Log in to the portal using your UTME registration number as your username and your surname as your password. Access your application form, download and print it. Complete the application form and upload it on the portal with other required documents, such as results slips.

What is the ranking of Koladaisi University?

According to a publication by Edu Rank, the private university is ranked 121 out of 157 in Nigeria. In Africa, Koladaisi University is 659 out of 1,104 and globally, it is 11811 out of 14,131.

Is Koladaisi University accredited?

In 2016, the National Universities Commission accredited the institution to offer higher educational courses as a private university.

Who is the owner of Koladaisi University?

Chief Kola Daisi CON founded the university. He runs the Kola Daisi Foundation, which the government licensed to operate a university in 2016. The foundation focuses on vocational education to tackle unemployment.

How old is Koladaisi University?

The university, which is located in Ibadan, Oyo State, has been operational since November 2016 and is approximately eight years old (as of 2024).

Can I change my choice of institution to Koladaisi University, Ibadan?

If you have been selected to join another university but wish to join Koladaisi University, here is what to do.

Apply for a change of institution through the JAMB website. Complete the Koladaisi University online application form. Participate in the Koladaisi University screening exercise.

Who is the vice-chancellor of Koladaisi University?

Professor Adeniyi Olatunbosun, SAN, is the university's vice-chancellor. He assumed the position in August 2021 and has vast experience in the education sector. Previously, he was a tutor at Obafemi Awolowo University and the University of Ibadan.

Koladaisi University prides itself on being one of the best private universities in Nigeria. With highly qualified staff and modern facilities, the university is an ideal place for pursuing courses that prepare graduates to make a positive impact in various sectors. However, before applying for a course, you should be conversant with the admission requirements, including cut-off marks and fees.

