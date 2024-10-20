Afe Babalola University school fees for all courses and how to pay

Afe Babalola University is a private learning institution located in Ado-Ekiti, Nigeria. Established in 2009, it has become a leader in private education in Nigeria. With multiple faculties, including Law, Medicine, Engineering, and Sciences, ABUAD offers a comprehensive learning experience. Knowing the Afe Babalola University school fees and how to pay them is crucial if you aspire to join the institution.
As one of Nigeria's leading private universities, Afe Babalola University provides a world-class education across various faculties. The learning institution has one main campus in Ado-Ekiti, Ekiti State, Nigeria.
How much are the Afe Babalola University school fees?
The Afe Babalola University's school fees structure reflects its commitment to providing world-class education. Fees vary across different faculties, ensuring that students receive top-tier facilities, faculty, and resources tailored to their field of study. Below is a breakdown of fees payable in the learning institution in each faculty.
The Afe Babalola University has various accommodation fee requirements that students must meet depending on their chosen housing options. Below is an overview of the higher learning institution's accommodation fees.
Click on "Manage Payment" under the School Fee section, or select "Payments" from the main menu and choose "School Fees Payment."
You'll see a summary of your session payments.
Select "Pay Now/View Records" for the session you're paying for.
The Payment Details page will show the breakdown of school and accommodation fees. Separate invoices must be generated for each.
If you’ve already generated an unpaid invoice, use it to pay, as it remains valid. To check for unpaid invoices, scroll down to the "Payment Log."
To generate a new invoice for the school fee subtotal, click "Generate New School Fee Invoice." Similarly, to generate a new invoice for accommodation fees, click "Generate New Accommodation Fee Invoice."
On the next page, enter the amount you want to pay and click "Generate Invoice."
Your invoice will automatically be marked as paid on your portal if the payment is successful. To view your payment summary, click the “Payments” icon or the “Dashboard” in the main menu.
What are Afe Babalola University’s Business Administration fees?
The fee for level 100 Business Administration students is N1,270,000, N1,226,500 for level 200, N1,226,500 for level 300, and N1,226,500 for level 400.
Does ABUAD accept installment payments?
Instalment payments are not allowed for Law and MBBS courses. However, students can pay in two instalments for all other courses: 50% upfront and 50% later.
Where is Afe Babalola University located?
Afe Babalola University is on Olusegun Obasanjo Way, Ado-Ekiti 360102, Ekiti, Nigeria.
The Afe Babalola University school fees are designed to ensure students receive an all-rounded educational experience supported by modern infrastructure, expert faculty, and a curriculum that meets global standards. The school fees can be paid in two instalments, except for Law and MBBS courses.
Legit.ng recently published Atiba University courses and fees. Atiba University is a private university located in Oyo State, Nigeria. The institution offers various degrees, such as pre-bachelor degrees, bachelor's degrees, master's degrees, and doctorate degrees in several areas of study.
Atiba University was established in December 2017 to provide a high standard of education and foster an environment for learning, research, and community development. Read on to unveil Atiba University courses and fees to determine your eligibility.