Afe Babalola University school fees for all courses and how to pay

Afe Babalola University is a private learning institution located in Ado-Ekiti, Nigeria. Established in 2009, it has become a leader in private education in Nigeria. With multiple faculties, including Law, Medicine, Engineering, and Sciences, ABUAD offers a comprehensive learning experience. Knowing the Afe Babalola University school fees and how to pay them is crucial if you aspire to join the institution.

ABUAD provides an enriching learning experience at affordable fees. Photo: @abuad on Facebook (modified by author)

Source: UGC

As one of Nigeria's leading private universities, Afe Babalola University provides a world-class education across various faculties. The learning institution has one main campus in Ado-Ekiti, Ekiti State, Nigeria.

How much are the Afe Babalola University school fees?

The Afe Babalola University's school fees structure reflects its commitment to providing world-class education. Fees vary across different faculties, ensuring that students receive top-tier facilities, faculty, and resources tailored to their field of study. Below is a breakdown of fees payable in the learning institution in each faculty.

Faculty of medicine and health sciences

Here is an overview of the school fees payable to the faculty of medicine and health sciences in various departments.

1. Medicine and Surgery

Level Fees (N) 100 4,670,000 200 5,875,000 300 5,875,000 400 5,755,000 500 5,555,000 600 5,555,000

2. Nursing

Level Fees (N) 100 2,670,000 200 2,635,500 300 2,635,500 400 2,635,500 500 2,625,000

3. Medical Laboratory Science

Level Fees (N) 100 2,470,000 200 2,235,500 300 2,235,500 400 2,235,500 500 2,225,000

4. Medicine and Health Sciences

Level Fees (N) 100 1,370,000 200 1,356,500 300 1,356,500 400 1,356,500

5. Anatomy

Level Fees (N) 100 1,370,000 200 1,356,500 300 1,356,500 400 1,356,500

6. Human Nutrition and Dietetics

Level Fees (N) 100 1,370,000 200 1,356,500 300 1,356,500 400 1,356,500

7. Pharmacology

Level Fees (N) 100 1,370,000 200 1,356,500 300 1,356,500 400 1,356,500

8. Public Health

Level Fees (N) 100 1,370,000 200 1,356,500 300 1,356,500 400 1,356,500

9. Dentistry

Level Fees (N) 100 4,170,000 200 3,318,000 300 3,318,000 400 3,318,000 500 3,718,000 600 3,718,000

10. Optometry

Level Fees (N) 100 1,370,000 200 1,356,500 300 1,356,500 400 1,356,500 500 1,225,000 600 1,225,000

Faculty of sciences

The Faculty of Sciences equips students with cutting-edge knowledge and practical experience in the sciences. Check out the required fees for the faculty of sciences in various departments.

1. Computer Science

Level Fees (N) 100 1,770,000 200 1,356,500 300 1,356,500 400 1,356,500

2. Biochemistry

Level Fees (N) 100 1,370,000 200 1,356,500 300 1,356,500 400 1,356,500

3. Microbiology

Level Fees (N) 100 1,370,000 200 1,356,500 300 1,356,500 400 1,356,500

4. Human Biology

Level Fees (N) 100 1,370,000 200 1,356,500 300 1,356,500 400 1,356,500

5. Industrial Chemistry

Level Fees (N) 100 1,370,000 200 1,356,500 300 1,356,500 400 1,356,500

6. Agriculture

Level Fees (N) 100 1,128,000 200 1,114,500 300 1,114,500 400 1,114,500 500 1,025,000

7. Mathematics

Level Fees (N) 100 1,370,000 200 1,356,500 300 1,356,500 400 1,356,500

8. Physics

Level Fees (N) 100 1,370,000 200 1,356,500 300 1,356,500 400 1,356,500

9. Geology

Level Fees (N) 100 1,370,000 200 1,356,500 300 1,356,500 400 1,356,500

10. Petroleum Chemistry

Level Fees (N) 100 1,370,000 200 1,356,500 300 1,356,500 400 1,356,500

11. Biotechnology

Level Fees (N) 100 1,370,000 200 1,356,500 300 1,356,500 400 1,356,500

12. Architecture

Level Fees (N) 100 1,770,000 200 1,356,500 300 1,356,500 400 1,356,500

Faculty of Engineering

The engineering faculty at Afe Babalola University offers an education geared towards solving real-world engineering challenges. Here are the fees payable for all engineering courses:

1. Petroleum Engineering

Level Fees (N) 100 2,270,000 200 2,056,500 300 2,056,500 400 2,056,500 500 1,925,000

2. Electrical/Electronic Engineering

Level Fees (N) 100 2,270,000 200 2,056,500 300 2,056,500 400 2,056,500 500 1,925,000

3. Mechatronics Engineering

Level Fees (N) 100 2,270,000 200 2,056,500 300 2,056,500 400 2,056,500 500 1,925,000

4. Mechanical Engineering

Level Fees (N) 100 2,270,000 200 2,056,500 300 2,056,500 400 2,056,500 500 1,925,000

5. Civil Engineering

Level Fees (N) 100 2,270,000 200 2,056,500 300 2,056,500 400 2,056,500 500 1,925,000

6. Computer Engineering

Level Fees (N) 100 2,270,000 200 2,056,500 300 2,056,500 400 2,056,500 500 1,925,000

7. Chemical Engineering

Level Fees (N) 100 2,270,000 200 2,056,500 300 2,056,500 400 2,056,500 500 1,925,000

8. Agricultural Engineering

Level Fees (N) 100 2,270,000 200 2,056,500 300 2,056,500 400 2,056,500 500 1,925,000

9. Biomedical Engineering

Level Fees (N) 100 2,270,000 200 2,056,500 300 2,056,500 400 2,056,500 500 1,925,000

10. Aeronautical and Astronautical Engineering

Level Fees (N) 100 2,270,000 200 2,056,500 300 2,056,500 400 2,056,500 500 1,925,000

Faculty of Social and Management Sciences

This faculty delivers the skills and knowledge needed for successful social, business, and governmental careers. Below is a breakdown of the Social and Management Sciences in various departments.

1. Media & Communication Studies

Level Fees (N) 100 1,270,000 200 1,226,500 300 1,226,500 400 1,226,500

2. International Relations and Diplomacy

Level Fees (N) 100 1,270,000 200 1,226,500 300 1,226,500 400 1,226,500

3. Economics

Level Fees (N) 100 1,270,000 200 1,226,500 300 1,226,500 400 1,226,500

4. Political Science

Level Fees (N) 100 1,270,000 200 1,226,500 300 1,226,500 400 1,226,500

5. Conflict, Peace and Strategic Studies

Level Fees (N) 100 1,270,000 200 1,226,500 300 1,226,500 400 1,226,500

6. Tourism and Events Management

Level Fees (N) 100 1,270,000 200 1,226,500 300 1,226,500 400 1,226,500

7. Business Administration

Level Fees (N) 100 1,270,000 200 1,226,500 300 1,226,500 400 1,226,500

7. Banking & Finance

Level Fees (N) 100 1,270,000 200 1,226,500 300 1,226,500 400 1,226,500

8. Intelligence and Security Studies

Level Fees (N) 100 1,270,000 200 1,226,500 300 1,226,500 400 1,226,500

9. Social Justice

Level Fees (N) 100 1,270,000 200 1,226,500 300 1,226,500 400 1,226,500

10. Accounting

Afe Babalola University offers an accounting undergraduate degree. Photo: AndreyPopov

Source: Getty Images

Level Fees (N) 100 1,270,000 200 1,226,500 300 1,226,500 400 1,226,500

11. Marketing

Level Fees (N) 100 1,270,000 200 1,226,500 300 1,226,500 400 1,226,500

12. Entrepreneurship

Level Fees (N) 100 1,270,000 200 1,226,500 300 1,226,500 400 1,226,500

13. Sociology

Level Fees (N) 100 1,270,000 200 1,226,500 300 1,226,500 400 1,226,500

14. Finance

Level Fees (N) 100 1,270,000 200 1,226,500 300 1,226,500 400 1,226,500

Faculty of law

Level Fees (N) 100 3,170,000 200 2,826,500 300 2,826,500 400 2,826,500 500 2,725,000

Performing & Theater Arts department

Level Fees (N) 100 1,158,000 200 1,114,500 300 1,114,500 400 1,114,500

Department of Pharmacy

Level Fees (N) 100 3,170,000 200 2,456,500 300 2,456,500 400 2,456,500 500 2,906,500 600 2,906,500

Afe Babalola University accommodation fees

The Afe Babalola University has various accommodation fee requirements that students must meet depending on their chosen housing options. Below is an overview of the higher learning institution's accommodation fees.

Room type No. of occupants Amount (₦) 4-Person Room 4 300,000 2-Person Room 2 500,000 Ensuite 2-Person Upgraded Room 2 550,000 ABUAD 2-Person Deluxe Room 2 600,000 Ensuite 3-Person Upgraded Room 3 600,000 Super Deluxe 4-Person Room 4 600,000 1-Person Room 1 600,000 Super Deluxe 2-Person Room 2 800,000 ABUAD 1-Person Deluxe Room 1 800,000 Super Deluxe 1-Person Room 1 1,000,000

How to pay Afe Babalola University school fees

To pay your school fees, follow the steps highlighted below.

Log in to the ABUAD student portal. Click on "Manage Payment" under the School Fee section, or select "Payments" from the main menu and choose "School Fees Payment." You'll see a summary of your session payments. Select "Pay Now/View Records" for the session you're paying for. The Payment Details page will show the breakdown of school and accommodation fees. Separate invoices must be generated for each. If you’ve already generated an unpaid invoice, use it to pay, as it remains valid. To check for unpaid invoices, scroll down to the "Payment Log." To generate a new invoice for the school fee subtotal, click "Generate New School Fee Invoice." Similarly, to generate a new invoice for accommodation fees, click "Generate New Accommodation Fee Invoice." On the next page, enter the amount you want to pay and click "Generate Invoice."

An invoice will be generated with a unique Transaction Reference Number (TRN), also called Transaction ID. Use this TRN to pay via PayDirect (Bank) or Quickteller (Online), as illustrated below.

PayDirect (bank) payment procedure

To pay your school fees through PayDirect at a bank, follow the procedure below.

Print out your invoice by clicking the "Print" button or taking a screenshot using your device. Visit any commercial bank to make the payment. The bank teller will process the transaction via the PayDirect platform using the Transaction Reference Number and Payment Option/Description. Ensure the bank teller selects the correct payment option for either the School Fee Subtotal or Accommodation, as they have different payment options. If you select the wrong payment option, you may be notified that the transaction ID is not valid for Afe Babalola University. The payment option is at the bottom of your invoice under "PAYMENT DETAILS." Once the payment is successful, the invoice will automatically be marked as paid on your portal.

Quickteller (online) payment procedure

Paying your school fees online via Quickteller is simple and can be done by following the steps below.

First, click the “Pay with Quickteller” button at the bottom of your invoice, visit Quickteller's website, or click your portal's “Quickteller” icon. On the next screen, enter the email address (preferably that of the cardholder or account holder) and the Transaction Reference Number (Transaction ID). Under "Option," select the correct Payment Option on your invoice. Remember, invoices for School Fee Subtotal and Accommodation have different payment options. If the wrong one is chosen, you may get an error that the transaction ID is invalid for Afe Babalola University. The payment option is displayed at the bottom of your invoice under "PAYMENT DETAILS."

Once you have followed the above instructions, select your payment method: the card or Transfer option, as discussed below.

Card payment option

Enter your ATM card number, account type, expiry date, and CCV in the appropriate fields. Click on the “PIN” field and enter your card PIN using the on-screen keyboard. Click “Pay.” An OTP (One-time Password) will be sent to your email or phone. Enter it in the space provided and click “Pay.” You’ll receive a notification if the payment is successful.

Transfer payment option

Click on the “Transfer” option. If you haven’t signed in, log in to your Quickteller account or click “Sign Up Here” to create one. Quickteller will generate an account number for you to transfer the total amount, including transaction charges. Complete the transfer within the specified time (usually 30 minutes). Transfer via your bank app or any standard transfer method. Ensure you transfer the amount shown on your screen to avoid complications. Once the transfer is made, return to Quickteller and click “I’ve made the transfer.”

Your invoice will automatically be marked as paid on your portal if the payment is successful. To view your payment summary, click the “Payments” icon or the “Dashboard” in the main menu.

What are Afe Babalola University’s Business Administration fees?

The fee for level 100 Business Administration students is N1,270,000, N1,226,500 for level 200, N1,226,500 for level 300, and N1,226,500 for level 400.

Does ABUAD accept installment payments?

Instalment payments are not allowed for Law and MBBS courses. However, students can pay in two instalments for all other courses: 50% upfront and 50% later.

Where is Afe Babalola University located?

Afe Babalola University is on Olusegun Obasanjo Way, Ado-Ekiti 360102, Ekiti, Nigeria.

The Afe Babalola University school fees are designed to ensure students receive an all-rounded educational experience supported by modern infrastructure, expert faculty, and a curriculum that meets global standards. The school fees can be paid in two instalments, except for Law and MBBS courses.

