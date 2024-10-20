Global site navigation

Local editions

Afe Babalola University school fees for all courses and how to pay
Education

Afe Babalola University school fees for all courses and how to pay

by  Mercy Mbuthia 9 min read

Afe Babalola University is a private learning institution located in Ado-Ekiti, Nigeria. Established in 2009, it has become a leader in private education in Nigeria. With multiple faculties, including Law, Medicine, Engineering, and Sciences, ABUAD offers a comprehensive learning experience. Knowing the Afe Babalola University school fees and how to pay them is crucial if you aspire to join the institution.

Afe Babalola University learning facility (L). The ABUAD logo (R)
ABUAD provides an enriching learning experience at affordable fees. Photo: @abuad on Facebook (modified by author)
Source: UGC

TABLE OF CONTENTS

As one of Nigeria's leading private universities, Afe Babalola University provides a world-class education across various faculties. The learning institution has one main campus in Ado-Ekiti, Ekiti State, Nigeria.

How much are the Afe Babalola University school fees?

The Afe Babalola University's school fees structure reflects its commitment to providing world-class education. Fees vary across different faculties, ensuring that students receive top-tier facilities, faculty, and resources tailored to their field of study. Below is a breakdown of fees payable in the learning institution in each faculty.

Read also

Federal University Wukari school fees for all courses for freshers and returning students

Faculty of medicine and health sciences

Here is an overview of the school fees payable to the faculty of medicine and health sciences in various departments.

1. Medicine and Surgery

LevelFees (N)
100 4,670,000
200 5,875,000
300 5,875,000
400 5,755,000
500 5,555,000
600 5,555,000

2. Nursing

LevelFees (N)
100 2,670,000
200 2,635,500
300 2,635,500
400 2,635,500
500 2,625,000

3. Medical Laboratory Science

LevelFees (N)
100 2,470,000
200 2,235,500
300 2,235,500
400 2,235,500
500 2,225,000

4. Medicine and Health Sciences

LevelFees (N)
100 1,370,000
200 1,356,500
300 1,356,500
400 1,356,500

5. Anatomy

LevelFees (N)
1001,370,000
200 1,356,500
300 1,356,500
400 1,356,500

6. Human Nutrition and Dietetics

LevelFees (N)
100 1,370,000
200 1,356,500
300 1,356,500
400 1,356,500

7. Pharmacology

LevelFees (N)
100 1,370,000
200 1,356,500
300 1,356,500
400 1,356,500

8. Public Health

LevelFees (N)
100 1,370,000
200 1,356,500
300 1,356,500
400 1,356,500

9. Dentistry

Read also

Nile University's courses, cut-off marks and fees for undergraduate studies

LevelFees (N)
100 4,170,000
200 3,318,000
300 3,318,000
400 3,318,000
500 3,718,000
6003,718,000

10. Optometry

LevelFees (N)
100 1,370,000
200 1,356,500
300 1,356,500
400 1,356,500
500 1,225,000
6001,225,000

Faculty of sciences

The Faculty of Sciences equips students with cutting-edge knowledge and practical experience in the sciences. Check out the required fees for the faculty of sciences in various departments.

1. Computer Science

LevelFees (N)
100 1,770,000
200 1,356,500
300 1,356,500
400 1,356,500

2. Biochemistry

LevelFees (N)
1001,370,000
2001,356,500
3001,356,500
4001,356,500

3. Microbiology

LevelFees (N)
1001,370,000
2001,356,500
3001,356,500
4001,356,500

4. Human Biology

LevelFees (N)
1001,370,000
2001,356,500
3001,356,500
4001,356,500

5. Industrial Chemistry

LevelFees (N)
1001,370,000
2001,356,500
3001,356,500
4001,356,500

6. Agriculture

LevelFees (N)
1001,128,000
2001,114,500
3001,114,500
4001,114,500
500 1,025,000

7. Mathematics

LevelFees (N)
1001,370,000
2001,356,500
3001,356,500
4001,356,500

Read also

FUHSI school fees, courses, admission details (Federal University of Health Sciences, Ila-Orangun)

8. Physics

LevelFees (N)
1001,370,000
2001,356,500
3001,356,500
4001,356,500

9. Geology

LevelFees (N)
1001,370,000
2001,356,500
3001,356,500
4001,356,500

10. Petroleum Chemistry

LevelFees (N)
1001,370,000
2001,356,500
3001,356,500
4001,356,500

11. Biotechnology

LevelFees (N)
1001,370,000
2001,356,500
3001,356,500
4001,356,500

12. Architecture

LevelFees (N)
1001,770,000
2001,356,500
3001,356,500
4001,356,500

Faculty of Engineering

The engineering faculty at Afe Babalola University offers an education geared towards solving real-world engineering challenges. Here are the fees payable for all engineering courses:

1. Petroleum Engineering

LevelFees (N)
1002,270,000
2002,056,500
3002,056,500
4002,056,500
5001,925,000

2. Electrical/Electronic Engineering

LevelFees (N)
1002,270,000
2002,056,500
3002,056,500
4002,056,500
5001,925,000

3. Mechatronics Engineering

LevelFees (N)
1002,270,000
2002,056,500
3002,056,500
4002,056,500
5001,925,000

4. Mechanical Engineering

LevelFees (N)
1002,270,000
2002,056,500
3002,056,500
4002,056,500
5001,925,000

Read also

Thomas Adewumi University school fees, courses and admission

5. Civil Engineering

LevelFees (N)
1002,270,000
2002,056,500
3002,056,500
4002,056,500
5001,925,000

6. Computer Engineering

LevelFees (N)
1002,270,000
2002,056,500
3002,056,500
4002,056,500
5001,925,000

7. Chemical Engineering

LevelFees (N)
1002,270,000
2002,056,500
3002,056,500
4002,056,500
5001,925,000

8. Agricultural Engineering

LevelFees (N)
1002,270,000
2002,056,500
3002,056,500
4002,056,500
5001,925,000

9. Biomedical Engineering

LevelFees (N)
1002,270,000
2002,056,500
3002,056,500
4002,056,500
5001,925,000

10. Aeronautical and Astronautical Engineering

LevelFees (N)
1002,270,000
2002,056,500
3002,056,500
4002,056,500
5001,925,000

Faculty of Social and Management Sciences

This faculty delivers the skills and knowledge needed for successful social, business, and governmental careers. Below is a breakdown of the Social and Management Sciences in various departments.

1. Media & Communication Studies

LevelFees (N)
1001,270,000
2001,226,500
3001,226,500
4001,226,500

2. International Relations and Diplomacy

Read also

NPA - Nigeria Ports Authority salary scale and ranks

LevelFees (N)
1001,270,000
2001,226,500
3001,226,500
4001,226,500

3. Economics

LevelFees (N)
1001,270,000
2001,226,500
3001,226,500
4001,226,500

4. Political Science

LevelFees (N)
1001,270,000
2001,226,500
3001,226,500
4001,226,500

5. Conflict, Peace and Strategic Studies

LevelFees (N)
1001,270,000
2001,226,500
3001,226,500
4001,226,500

6. Tourism and Events Management

LevelFees (N)
1001,270,000
2001,226,500
3001,226,500
4001,226,500

7. Business Administration

LevelFees (N)
1001,270,000
2001,226,500
3001,226,500
4001,226,500

7. Banking & Finance

LevelFees (N)
1001,270,000
2001,226,500
3001,226,500
4001,226,500

8. Intelligence and Security Studies

LevelFees (N)
1001,270,000
2001,226,500
3001,226,500
4001,226,500

9. Social Justice

LevelFees (N)
1001,270,000
2001,226,500
3001,226,500
4001,226,500

10. Accounting

An accounting student doing some calculations
Afe Babalola University offers an accounting undergraduate degree. Photo: AndreyPopov
Source: Getty Images
LevelFees (N)
1001,270,000
2001,226,500
3001,226,500
4001,226,500

11. Marketing

LevelFees (N)
1001,270,000
2001,226,500
3001,226,500
4001,226,500

Read also

Top 20 richest gospel musicians in Nigeria ranked by net worth

12. Entrepreneurship

LevelFees (N)
1001,270,000
2001,226,500
3001,226,500
4001,226,500

13. Sociology

LevelFees (N)
1001,270,000
2001,226,500
3001,226,500
4001,226,500

14. Finance

LevelFees (N)
1001,270,000
2001,226,500
3001,226,500
4001,226,500

Faculty of law

LevelFees (N)
100 3,170,000
200 2,826,500
300 2,826,500
400 2,826,500
500 2,725,000

Performing & Theater Arts department

LevelFees (N)
100 1,158,000
200 1,114,500
300 1,114,500
400 1,114,500

Department of Pharmacy

LevelFees (N)
100 3,170,000
200 2,456,500
300 2,456,500
400 2,456,500
500 2,906,500
600 2,906,500

Afe Babalola University accommodation fees

The Afe Babalola University has various accommodation fee requirements that students must meet depending on their chosen housing options. Below is an overview of the higher learning institution's accommodation fees.

Room typeNo. of occupantsAmount (₦)
4-Person Room4300,000
2-Person Room2500,000
Ensuite 2-Person Upgraded Room2550,000
ABUAD 2-Person Deluxe Room2600,000
Ensuite 3-Person Upgraded Room3600,000
Super Deluxe 4-Person Room4600,000
1-Person Room1600,000
Super Deluxe 2-Person Room2800,000
ABUAD 1-Person Deluxe Room1800,000
Super Deluxe 1-Person Room11,000,000

Read also

Veritas University courses, cut-off marks and school fees

How to pay Afe Babalola University school fees

To pay your school fees, follow the steps highlighted below.

  1. Log in to the ABUAD student portal.
  2. Click on "Manage Payment" under the School Fee section, or select "Payments" from the main menu and choose "School Fees Payment."
  3. You'll see a summary of your session payments.
  4. Select "Pay Now/View Records" for the session you're paying for.
  5. The Payment Details page will show the breakdown of school and accommodation fees. Separate invoices must be generated for each.
  6. If you’ve already generated an unpaid invoice, use it to pay, as it remains valid. To check for unpaid invoices, scroll down to the "Payment Log."
  7. To generate a new invoice for the school fee subtotal, click "Generate New School Fee Invoice." Similarly, to generate a new invoice for accommodation fees, click "Generate New Accommodation Fee Invoice."
  8. On the next page, enter the amount you want to pay and click "Generate Invoice."

Read also

Who is the richest skit maker in Nigeria? Top 15 creators

An invoice will be generated with a unique Transaction Reference Number (TRN), also called Transaction ID. Use this TRN to pay via PayDirect (Bank) or Quickteller (Online), as illustrated below.

PayDirect (bank) payment procedure

To pay your school fees through PayDirect at a bank, follow the procedure below.

  1. Print out your invoice by clicking the "Print" button or taking a screenshot using your device.
  2. Visit any commercial bank to make the payment.
  3. The bank teller will process the transaction via the PayDirect platform using the Transaction Reference Number and Payment Option/Description.
  4. Ensure the bank teller selects the correct payment option for either the School Fee Subtotal or Accommodation, as they have different payment options.
  5. If you select the wrong payment option, you may be notified that the transaction ID is not valid for Afe Babalola University.
  6. The payment option is at the bottom of your invoice under "PAYMENT DETAILS."
  7. Once the payment is successful, the invoice will automatically be marked as paid on your portal.

Read also

Caleb University school fees for all courses in 2024/2025

Quickteller (online) payment procedure

Paying your school fees online via Quickteller is simple and can be done by following the steps below.

  1. First, click the “Pay with Quickteller” button at the bottom of your invoice, visit Quickteller's website, or click your portal's “Quickteller” icon.
  2. On the next screen, enter the email address (preferably that of the cardholder or account holder) and the Transaction Reference Number (Transaction ID).
  3. Under "Option," select the correct Payment Option on your invoice. Remember, invoices for School Fee Subtotal and Accommodation have different payment options.
  4. If the wrong one is chosen, you may get an error that the transaction ID is invalid for Afe Babalola University. The payment option is displayed at the bottom of your invoice under "PAYMENT DETAILS."

Once you have followed the above instructions, select your payment method: the card or Transfer option, as discussed below.

Card payment option

Read also

Bingham University school fees for all courses (2024) and admission

  1. Enter your ATM card number, account type, expiry date, and CCV in the appropriate fields.
  2. Click on the “PIN” field and enter your card PIN using the on-screen keyboard.
  3. Click “Pay.”
  4. An OTP (One-time Password) will be sent to your email or phone. Enter it in the space provided and click “Pay.”
  5. You’ll receive a notification if the payment is successful.

Transfer payment option

  1. Click on the “Transfer” option. If you haven’t signed in, log in to your Quickteller account or click “Sign Up Here” to create one.
  2. Quickteller will generate an account number for you to transfer the total amount, including transaction charges. Complete the transfer within the specified time (usually 30 minutes).
  3. Transfer via your bank app or any standard transfer method.
  4. Ensure you transfer the amount shown on your screen to avoid complications.
  5. Once the transfer is made, return to Quickteller and click “I’ve made the transfer.”

Read also

Full Nigeria postal code list for all 36 states (table)

Your invoice will automatically be marked as paid on your portal if the payment is successful. To view your payment summary, click the “Payments” icon or the “Dashboard” in the main menu.

What are Afe Babalola University’s Business Administration fees?

The fee for level 100 Business Administration students is N1,270,000, N1,226,500 for level 200, N1,226,500 for level 300, and N1,226,500 for level 400.

Does ABUAD accept installment payments?

Instalment payments are not allowed for Law and MBBS courses. However, students can pay in two instalments for all other courses: 50% upfront and 50% later.

Where is Afe Babalola University located?

Afe Babalola University is on Olusegun Obasanjo Way, Ado-Ekiti 360102, Ekiti, Nigeria.

The Afe Babalola University school fees are designed to ensure students receive an all-rounded educational experience supported by modern infrastructure, expert faculty, and a curriculum that meets global standards. The school fees can be paid in two instalments, except for Law and MBBS courses.

Read also

University of Ghana school fees and courses for international students

Legit.ng recently published Atiba University courses and fees. Atiba University is a private university located in Oyo State, Nigeria. The institution offers various degrees, such as pre-bachelor degrees, bachelor's degrees, master's degrees, and doctorate degrees in several areas of study.

Atiba University was established in December 2017 to provide a high standard of education and foster an environment for learning, research, and community development. Read on to unveil Atiba University courses and fees to determine your eligibility.

Source: Legit.ng

Authors:
Mercy Mbuthia avatar

Mercy Mbuthia (Lifestyle writer) Mercy Mbuthia is a content writer with five years of experience writing on various topics, including biographies, entertainment, and lifestyle. She joined the Legit team in 2019. Mercy earned a Master of Science (Food, Nutrition & Dietetics) from Dedan Kimathi University in 2022. Her articles have appeared on several media sites such as The Health Channel, The Nation, Tekrati, ValiantCEO and Celebrity Leader. In 2023, Mercy finished the AFP course on Digital Investigation Techniques. Email: mercymmbuthia18@gmail.com

Tags:
Hot: