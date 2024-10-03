Nile University's courses, cut-off marks and fees for undergraduate studies

Nile University of Nigeria is a private university in Abuja, Nigeria. Established in 2009, it is owned by the Honoris United Universities Network, a pioneering Pan-African organisation of private higher education institutions. Nile University's courses cater for undergraduate and postgraduate students and the School of Preliminary Studies.

The Nile University of Nigeria provides students with affordable, top-tier education for a globalised future. Photo: @NileUniversityofNigeria on Facebook, Pixdeluxe (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Nile University of Nigeria aims to provide its students with quality education in a globalised world. Its high academic credentials are only bested by its facilities, which include various sports facilities, a 113-hectare campus, and hostels. Your interest in the Honoris United University is reinforced by its status as an academic champion, as recognised by the World Economic Forum.

Nile University's courses and fees

Admission to the world-class institution is open for new students in the 2024/2025 academic year. Here are details of Nile University's undergraduate courses and fees in different faculties.

College of Health Science

The university's MBBS Medicine and Surgery program (Bachelor of Medicine and Bachelor of Surgery) is registered and approved by the Medical and Dental Council of Nigeria and the Nigerian Universities Commission. Here is a list of the degree programs, their duration and fees per semester in the medical school:

Course Duration in semesters Fee per semester Fee per session (two semesters) MBBS Medicine and Surgery 12 ₦2,975,000 ₦5,950,000 B.Sc Human Anatomy 8 ₦1,500,000 ₦3,000,000 B.Sc Human Physiology 8 ₦1,500,000 ₦3,000,000 B.Sc Public Health 8 ₦1,600,000 ₦3,200,000

Faculty of Engineering

The faculty of Engineering offers courses across four academic departments. Each course is accredited by the National Universities Commission and the Council For The Regulation Of Engineering In Nigeria. Have a look at each course and its duration and cost:

Course Duration in semesters Fee per semester Fee per session (two semesters) B.Eng Computer Engineering 10 ₦1,500,000 ₦3,000,000 B.Eng Electrical and Electronics Engineering 10 ₦1,450,000 ₦2,900,000 B.Eng Civil Engineering 10 ₦1,500,000 ₦3,000,000 B.Eng Petroleum and Gas Engineering 10 ₦1,450,000 ₦2,900,000 B.Eng Chemical Engineering 10 ₦1,350,000 ₦2,700,000 B.Eng Mechanical Engineering 10 ₦1,450,000 ₦2,900,000 B.Eng Mechatronics Engineering 10 ₦1,500,000 ₦3,000,000 B.Eng Information and Communication Engineering 10 ₦1,450,000 ₦2,900,000

Faculty of Law

Studying law at the institution promises a rich educational experience, incorporating applied, interdisciplinary, and practical perspectives through the law clinic and moot court. The program takes 10 semesters (5 years) and costs ₦1,875,000 per semester (₦3,750,000 in an academic year). The LL.B. Law program has the following strands:

Public and International Law

Private and Islamic Law

Faculty of Management Sciences

As a 21st-century leader in education, the private university offers high-quality management courses. Below is a detailed summary of the cost of each course offered at the Faculty of Management Sciences:

Course Duration in semesters Fee per semester Fee per session (two semesters) B.Sc Accounting 8 ₦1,400,000 ₦2,800,000 B.Sc Banking and Finance 8 ₦1,300,000 ₦2,600,000 B.Sc Business Administration 8 ₦1,400,000 ₦2,800,000 B.Sc Public Administration 8 ₦1,300,000 ₦2,600,000 B.Sc Marketing 8 ₦1,300,000 ₦2,600,000 B.Sc Entrepreneurship 8 ₦1,300,000 ₦2,600,000

Faculty of Art and Social Sciences

Students in this faculty enjoy an interdisciplinary approach to human sciences, including topics such as language, economics, politics, and communication. Below are courses offered at the university's Faculty of Art and Social Sciences and their costs per semester:

Course Duration in semesters Fee per semester Fee per session (two semesters) B.Sc Political Science and International Relations 8 ₦1,450,000 ₦2,900,000 B.Sc Economics 8 ₦1,400,000 ₦2,800,000 B.Sc Sociology 8 ₦1,400,000 ₦2,800,000 B.Sc Criminology and Security Studies 8 ₦1,400,000 ₦2,800,000 B.Sc Psychology 8 ₦1,400,000 ₦2,800,000 B.Sc Mass Communication 8 ₦1,450,000 ₦2,900,000

Faculty of Sciences

The Faculty of Sciences offers a path of discovery in applied and natural science principles. Have a look at degree programs, fees and tuition duration at the faculty:

Course Duration in semesters Fee per semester Fee per session (two semesters) B.Sc Biology 8 ₦1,300,000 ₦2,600,000 B.Sc Biotechnology 8 ₦1,375,000 ₦2,750,000 B.Sc Biochemistry 8 ₦1,300,000 ₦2,600,000 B.Sc Microbiology 8 ₦1,375,000 ₦2,750,000 B.Sc Science Laboratory Technology (options in Biotechnology and Microbiology) 10 ₦1,300,000 ₦2,600,000 B.Sc Industrial Chemistry 8 ₦1,300,000 ₦2,600,000

Faculty of Environmental Sciences

Environmental sciences combine the knowledge of the natural sciences to protect and enhance aspects of the environment. Discover your passion in the built environment with any of these competitive courses offered:

Courses Duration in semesters Fee per semester Fee per session (two semesters) B.Sc Architecture 10 ₦1,500,000 ₦3,000,000 B.Sc Urban and Regional Planning 10 ₦1,350,000 ₦2,700,000 B.Sc Building 10 ₦1,350,000 ₦2,700,000 B.Sc Estate Management 10 ₦1,350,000 ₦2,700,000 B.Sc Quantity Surveying 10 ₦1,350,000 ₦2,700,000

Faculty of Computing Studies

The institution is dedicated to providing innovative digital disciplines. Here are details of the professional courses offered at the Faculty of Computing Studies:

Course Duration in semesters Fee per semester Fee per session (two semesters) B.Sc Computer Science 8 ₦1,500,000 ₦3,000,000 B.Sc Software Engineering 8 ₦1,500,000 ₦3,000,000 B.Sc Cyber Security 8 ₦1,500,000 ₦3,000,000 B.Sc Data Science 8 ₦1,350,000 ₦2,700,000 B.Sc Information System 8 ₦1,350,000 ₦2,700,000 B.Sc Information Technology 8 ₦1,500,000 ₦3,000,000

Nile University's cut-off mark

The university has not announced cut-off marks for the 2024/2025 admission. However, in the 2021/2022 session, the institution required learners to have the following for each faculty.

Faculty Cut-off marks College of Health Sciences MBBS Medicine and Surgery B.Sc. Human Anatomy B.Sc. Human Physiology 200 140 140 Faculty of Science 120–140 Faculty of Engineering 120–140 Faculty of Law 160 Faculty of Arts and Social Sciences 120 Faculty of Management Sciences 120

Nile University's hostel fees

Hostel applications for new students will commence once they have been enrolled. Charges on meals and laundry services are optional. The details of accommodation fees for the 2024/2025 academic session are:

Room Base fee (₦) Laundry (₦) Meals (₦) Total Asokoro 1,600,000 250,000 1,100,000 2,950,000 3 1,600,000 250,000 1,100,000 2,950,000 4 1,400,000 250,000 1,100,000 2,750,000 5 1,100,000 250,000 1,100,000 2,450,000 6 1,000,000 250,000 1,100,000 2,350,000

Nile University student portal

The Student Information System (SIS) provides access to educational materials and course-related information. Students can also inquire about transcripts, certificates, payments, and other administrative issues. Here is how to access the portal:

The Nile University student portal login page. Photo: sis.nileuniversity.edu.ng

Source: UGC

Visit the Nile University student portal. Type your ID in the first field. Enter your password in the next field. Hit the Login button below to access your profile.

Is Nile University admission still open for 2024?

In June 2024, the institution announced direct entry admission opportunities for interested students. Admission is currently ongoing for various courses, but be sure to contact the institution for more accurate information.

How much is the admission form for Nile University?

The university's application process is free of charge. However, this does not apply to those enrolling in the Executive Master of Business Administration (EMBA).

Is accommodation included in tuition fees at Nile University?

Accommodation fees are not included in the tuition fee. The charges range between ₦1,000,000 and ₦1,600,000, with additional charges for meals and laundry services.

Where is Nile University located?

It is located in Plot 681, Cadastral Zone C-OO, Research & Institution Area, Jabi Airport Bypass, Abuja, in the Federal Capital Territory of Nigeria.

Nile University's courses offer a variety of education pathways for undergraduate students. The cut-off marks are considerable, opening access to different fields for more students while maintaining the standards of excellence. Consider enrolling at the university for your desired courses.

Legit.ng has published an article detailing all you need to do to be admitted to Ambrose Alli University. The state university attracts a young population of students seeking undergraduate, postgraduate, diploma, and certificate courses.

The report outlines all programmes, their cut-off marks, and tuition fees for new students. Read on to learn how to enrol in one of Nigeria's best state universities.

Source: Legit.ng