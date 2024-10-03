Nile University's courses, cut-off marks and fees for undergraduate studies
Nile University of Nigeria is a private university in Abuja, Nigeria. Established in 2009, it is owned by the Honoris United Universities Network, a pioneering Pan-African organisation of private higher education institutions. Nile University's courses cater for undergraduate and postgraduate students and the School of Preliminary Studies.
TABLE OF CONTENTS
- Nile University's courses and fees
- Nile University's cut-off mark
- Nile University's hostel fees
- Nile University student portal
- Is Nile University admission still open for 2024?
- How much is the admission form for Nile University?
- Is accommodation included in tuition fees at Nile University?
- Where is Nile University located?
Nile University of Nigeria aims to provide its students with quality education in a globalised world. Its high academic credentials are only bested by its facilities, which include various sports facilities, a 113-hectare campus, and hostels. Your interest in the Honoris United University is reinforced by its status as an academic champion, as recognised by the World Economic Forum.
Nile University's courses and fees
Admission to the world-class institution is open for new students in the 2024/2025 academic year. Here are details of Nile University's undergraduate courses and fees in different faculties.
College of Health Science
The university's MBBS Medicine and Surgery program (Bachelor of Medicine and Bachelor of Surgery) is registered and approved by the Medical and Dental Council of Nigeria and the Nigerian Universities Commission. Here is a list of the degree programs, their duration and fees per semester in the medical school:
|Course
|Duration in semesters
|Fee per semester
|Fee per session (two semesters)
|MBBS Medicine and Surgery
|12
|₦2,975,000
|₦5,950,000
|B.Sc Human Anatomy
|8
|₦1,500,000
|₦3,000,000
|B.Sc Human Physiology
|8
|₦1,500,000
|₦3,000,000
|B.Sc Public Health
|8
|₦1,600,000
|₦3,200,000
Faculty of Engineering
The faculty of Engineering offers courses across four academic departments. Each course is accredited by the National Universities Commission and the Council For The Regulation Of Engineering In Nigeria. Have a look at each course and its duration and cost:
|Course
|Duration in semesters
|Fee per semester
|Fee per session (two semesters)
|B.Eng Computer Engineering
|10
|₦1,500,000
|₦3,000,000
|B.Eng Electrical and Electronics Engineering
|10
|₦1,450,000
|₦2,900,000
|B.Eng Civil Engineering
|10
|₦1,500,000
|₦3,000,000
|B.Eng Petroleum and Gas Engineering
|10
|₦1,450,000
|₦2,900,000
|B.Eng Chemical Engineering
|10
|₦1,350,000
|₦2,700,000
|B.Eng Mechanical Engineering
|10
|₦1,450,000
|₦2,900,000
|B.Eng Mechatronics Engineering
|10
|₦1,500,000
|₦3,000,000
|B.Eng Information and Communication Engineering
|10
|₦1,450,000
|₦2,900,000
Faculty of Law
Studying law at the institution promises a rich educational experience, incorporating applied, interdisciplinary, and practical perspectives through the law clinic and moot court. The program takes 10 semesters (5 years) and costs ₦1,875,000 per semester (₦3,750,000 in an academic year). The LL.B. Law program has the following strands:
- Public and International Law
- Private and Islamic Law
Faculty of Management Sciences
As a 21st-century leader in education, the private university offers high-quality management courses. Below is a detailed summary of the cost of each course offered at the Faculty of Management Sciences:
|Course
|Duration in semesters
|Fee per semester
|Fee per session (two semesters)
|B.Sc Accounting
|8
|₦1,400,000
|₦2,800,000
|B.Sc Banking and Finance
|8
|₦1,300,000
|₦2,600,000
|B.Sc Business Administration
|8
|₦1,400,000
|₦2,800,000
|B.Sc Public Administration
|8
|₦1,300,000
|₦2,600,000
|B.Sc Marketing
|8
|₦1,300,000
|₦2,600,000
|B.Sc Entrepreneurship
|8
|₦1,300,000
|₦2,600,000
Faculty of Art and Social Sciences
Students in this faculty enjoy an interdisciplinary approach to human sciences, including topics such as language, economics, politics, and communication. Below are courses offered at the university's Faculty of Art and Social Sciences and their costs per semester:
|Course
|Duration in semesters
|Fee per semester
|Fee per session (two semesters)
|B.Sc Political Science and International Relations
|8
|₦1,450,000
|₦2,900,000
|B.Sc Economics
|8
|₦1,400,000
|₦2,800,000
|B.Sc Sociology
|8
|₦1,400,000
|₦2,800,000
|B.Sc Criminology and Security Studies
|8
|₦1,400,000
|₦2,800,000
|B.Sc Psychology
|8
|₦1,400,000
|₦2,800,000
|B.Sc Mass Communication
|8
|₦1,450,000
|₦2,900,000
Faculty of Sciences
The Faculty of Sciences offers a path of discovery in applied and natural science principles. Have a look at degree programs, fees and tuition duration at the faculty:
|Course
|Duration in semesters
|Fee per semester
|Fee per session (two semesters)
|B.Sc Biology
|8
|₦1,300,000
|₦2,600,000
|B.Sc Biotechnology
|8
|₦1,375,000
|₦2,750,000
|B.Sc Biochemistry
|8
|₦1,300,000
|₦2,600,000
|B.Sc Microbiology
|8
|₦1,375,000
|₦2,750,000
|B.Sc Science Laboratory Technology (options in Biotechnology and Microbiology)
|10
|₦1,300,000
|₦2,600,000
|B.Sc Industrial Chemistry
|8
|₦1,300,000
|₦2,600,000
Faculty of Environmental Sciences
Environmental sciences combine the knowledge of the natural sciences to protect and enhance aspects of the environment. Discover your passion in the built environment with any of these competitive courses offered:
|Courses
|Duration in semesters
|Fee per semester
|Fee per session (two semesters)
|B.Sc Architecture
|10
|₦1,500,000
|₦3,000,000
|B.Sc Urban and Regional Planning
|10
|₦1,350,000
|₦2,700,000
|B.Sc Building
|10
|₦1,350,000
|₦2,700,000
|B.Sc Estate Management
|10
|₦1,350,000
|₦2,700,000
|B.Sc Quantity Surveying
|10
|₦1,350,000
|₦2,700,000
Faculty of Computing Studies
The institution is dedicated to providing innovative digital disciplines. Here are details of the professional courses offered at the Faculty of Computing Studies:
|Course
|Duration in semesters
|Fee per semester
|Fee per session (two semesters)
|B.Sc Computer Science
|8
|₦1,500,000
|₦3,000,000
|B.Sc Software Engineering
|8
|₦1,500,000
|₦3,000,000
|B.Sc Cyber Security
|8
|₦1,500,000
|₦3,000,000
|B.Sc Data Science
|8
|₦1,350,000
|₦2,700,000
|B.Sc Information System
|8
|₦1,350,000
|₦2,700,000
|B.Sc Information Technology
|8
|₦1,500,000
|₦3,000,000
Nile University's cut-off mark
The university has not announced cut-off marks for the 2024/2025 admission. However, in the 2021/2022 session, the institution required learners to have the following cut-off marks for each faculty.
|Faculty
|Cut-off marks
|College of Health SciencesMBBS Medicine and Surgery B.Sc. Human AnatomyB.Sc. Human Physiology
|200140140
|Faculty of Science
|120–140
|Faculty of Engineering
|120–140
|Faculty of Law
|160
|Faculty of Arts and Social Sciences
|120
|Faculty of Management Sciences
|120
Nile University's hostel fees
Hostel applications for new students will commence once they have been enrolled. Charges on meals and laundry services are optional. The details of accommodation fees for the 2024/2025 academic session are:
|Room
|Base fee (₦)
|Laundry (₦)
|Meals (₦)
|Total
|Asokoro
|1,600,000
|250,000
|1,100,000
|2,950,000
|3
|1,600,000
|250,000
|1,100,000
|2,950,000
|4
|1,400,000
|250,000
|1,100,000
|2,750,000
|5
|1,100,000
|250,000
|1,100,000
|2,450,000
|6
|1,000,000
|250,000
|1,100,000
|2,350,000
Nile University student portal
The Student Information System (SIS) provides access to educational materials and course-related information. Students can also inquire about transcripts, certificates, payments, and other administrative issues. Here is how to access the portal:
- Visit the Nile University student portal.
- Type your ID in the first field.
- Enter your password in the next field.
- Hit the Login button below to access your profile.
Is Nile University admission still open for 2024?
In June 2024, the institution announced direct entry admission opportunities for interested students. Admission is currently ongoing for various courses, but be sure to contact the institution for more accurate information.
How much is the admission form for Nile University?
The university's application process is free of charge. However, this does not apply to those enrolling in the Executive Master of Business Administration (EMBA).
Is accommodation included in tuition fees at Nile University?
Accommodation fees are not included in the tuition fee. The charges range between ₦1,000,000 and ₦1,600,000, with additional charges for meals and laundry services.
Where is Nile University located?
It is located in Plot 681, Cadastral Zone C-OO, Research & Institution Area, Jabi Airport Bypass, Abuja, in the Federal Capital Territory of Nigeria.
Nile University's courses offer a variety of education pathways for undergraduate students. The cut-off marks are considerable, opening access to different fields for more students while maintaining the standards of excellence. Consider enrolling at the university for your desired courses.
Legit.ng has published an article detailing all you need to do to be admitted to Ambrose Alli University. The state university attracts a young population of students seeking undergraduate, postgraduate, diploma, and certificate courses.
The report outlines all programmes, their cut-off marks, and tuition fees for new students. Read on to learn how to enrol in one of Nigeria's best state universities.
Source: Legit.ng
Ciku Njuguna (Lifestyle writer) Ciku Njuguna is a journalist with four years of experience in content creation working with Sports Brief and CyberSchool technologies. She has a BSc in Nutrition and Dietetics (2018) and a Postgraduate Diploma in Education from the University of Nairobi (2022). Ciku joined Legit.ng in 2024, where she currently covers lifestyle content. In 2023, she finished the AFP course on Digital Investigation Techniques. In 2024, she participated in the Google News Initiative training program. Email: ciku.njuguna1@gmail.com