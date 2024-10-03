Global site navigation

Nile University's courses, cut-off marks and fees for undergraduate studies

by  Ciku Njuguna 6 min read

Nile University of Nigeria is a private university in Abuja, Nigeria. Established in 2009, it is owned by the Honoris United Universities Network, a pioneering Pan-African organisation of private higher education institutions. Nile University's courses cater for undergraduate and postgraduate students and the School of Preliminary Studies.

A student in a yellow sweater is pictured standing against a purple background (L). The Nile University of Nigeria logo (R).
The Nile University of Nigeria provides students with affordable, top-tier education for a globalised future. Photo: @NileUniversityofNigeria on Facebook, Pixdeluxe (modified by author)
Source: Getty Images

TABLE OF CONTENTS

Nile University of Nigeria aims to provide its students with quality education in a globalised world. Its high academic credentials are only bested by its facilities, which include various sports facilities, a 113-hectare campus, and hostels. Your interest in the Honoris United University is reinforced by its status as an academic champion, as recognised by the World Economic Forum.

Nile University's courses and fees

Admission to the world-class institution is open for new students in the 2024/2025 academic year. Here are details of Nile University's undergraduate courses and fees in different faculties.

College of Health Science

The university's MBBS Medicine and Surgery program (Bachelor of Medicine and Bachelor of Surgery) is registered and approved by the Medical and Dental Council of Nigeria and the Nigerian Universities Commission. Here is a list of the degree programs, their duration and fees per semester in the medical school:

CourseDuration in semestersFee per semesterFee per session (two semesters)
MBBS Medicine and Surgery12₦2,975,000₦5,950,000
B.Sc Human Anatomy8₦1,500,000₦3,000,000
B.Sc Human Physiology8₦1,500,000₦3,000,000
B.Sc Public Health8₦1,600,000₦3,200,000

Faculty of Engineering

The faculty of Engineering offers courses across four academic departments. Each course is accredited by the National Universities Commission and the Council For The Regulation Of Engineering In Nigeria. Have a look at each course and its duration and cost:

CourseDuration in semestersFee per semesterFee per session (two semesters)
B.Eng Computer Engineering10₦1,500,000₦3,000,000
B.Eng Electrical and Electronics Engineering10₦1,450,000₦2,900,000
B.Eng Civil Engineering10₦1,500,000₦3,000,000
B.Eng Petroleum and Gas Engineering10₦1,450,000₦2,900,000
B.Eng Chemical Engineering10₦1,350,000₦2,700,000
B.Eng Mechanical Engineering10₦1,450,000₦2,900,000
B.Eng Mechatronics Engineering10₦1,500,000₦3,000,000
B.Eng Information and Communication Engineering10₦1,450,000₦2,900,000

Faculty of Law

Studying law at the institution promises a rich educational experience, incorporating applied, interdisciplinary, and practical perspectives through the law clinic and moot court. The program takes 10 semesters (5 years) and costs ₦1,875,000 per semester (₦3,750,000 in an academic year). The LL.B. Law program has the following strands:

  • Public and International Law
  • Private and Islamic Law

Faculty of Management Sciences

As a 21st-century leader in education, the private university offers high-quality management courses. Below is a detailed summary of the cost of each course offered at the Faculty of Management Sciences:

CourseDuration in semestersFee per semesterFee per session (two semesters)
B.Sc Accounting8₦1,400,000₦2,800,000
B.Sc Banking and Finance8₦1,300,000₦2,600,000
B.Sc Business Administration8₦1,400,000₦2,800,000
B.Sc Public Administration8₦1,300,000₦2,600,000
B.Sc Marketing8₦1,300,000₦2,600,000
B.Sc Entrepreneurship8₦1,300,000₦2,600,000

Faculty of Art and Social Sciences

Students in this faculty enjoy an interdisciplinary approach to human sciences, including topics such as language, economics, politics, and communication. Below are courses offered at the university's Faculty of Art and Social Sciences and their costs per semester:

CourseDuration in semestersFee per semesterFee per session (two semesters)
B.Sc Political Science and International Relations8₦1,450,000₦2,900,000
B.Sc Economics8₦1,400,000₦2,800,000
B.Sc Sociology8₦1,400,000₦2,800,000
B.Sc Criminology and Security Studies8₦1,400,000₦2,800,000
B.Sc Psychology8₦1,400,000₦2,800,000
B.Sc Mass Communication8₦1,450,000₦2,900,000

Faculty of Sciences

The Faculty of Sciences offers a path of discovery in applied and natural science principles. Have a look at degree programs, fees and tuition duration at the faculty:

CourseDuration in semestersFee per semesterFee per session (two semesters)
B.Sc Biology8₦1,300,000₦2,600,000
B.Sc Biotechnology8₦1,375,000₦2,750,000
B.Sc Biochemistry8₦1,300,000₦2,600,000
B.Sc Microbiology8₦1,375,000₦2,750,000
B.Sc Science Laboratory Technology (options in Biotechnology and Microbiology)10₦1,300,000₦2,600,000
B.Sc Industrial Chemistry8₦1,300,000₦2,600,000

Faculty of Environmental Sciences

Environmental sciences combine the knowledge of the natural sciences to protect and enhance aspects of the environment. Discover your passion in the built environment with any of these competitive courses offered:

CoursesDuration in semestersFee per semesterFee per session (two semesters)
B.Sc Architecture10₦1,500,000₦3,000,000
B.Sc Urban and Regional Planning10₦1,350,000₦2,700,000
B.Sc Building10₦1,350,000₦2,700,000
B.Sc Estate Management10₦1,350,000₦2,700,000
B.Sc Quantity Surveying10₦1,350,000₦2,700,000

Faculty of Computing Studies

The institution is dedicated to providing innovative digital disciplines. Here are details of the professional courses offered at the Faculty of Computing Studies:

CourseDuration in semestersFee per semesterFee per session (two semesters)
B.Sc Computer Science8₦1,500,000₦3,000,000
B.Sc Software Engineering8₦1,500,000₦3,000,000
B.Sc Cyber Security8₦1,500,000₦3,000,000
B.Sc Data Science8₦1,350,000₦2,700,000
B.Sc Information System8₦1,350,000₦2,700,000
B.Sc Information Technology8₦1,500,000₦3,000,000

Nile University's cut-off mark

The university has not announced cut-off marks for the 2024/2025 admission. However, in the 2021/2022 session, the institution required learners to have the following cut-off marks for each faculty.

FacultyCut-off marks
College of Health SciencesMBBS Medicine and Surgery B.Sc. Human AnatomyB.Sc. Human Physiology200140140
Faculty of Science120–140
Faculty of Engineering120–140
Faculty of Law160
Faculty of Arts and Social Sciences120
Faculty of Management Sciences120

Nile University's hostel fees

Hostel applications for new students will commence once they have been enrolled. Charges on meals and laundry services are optional. The details of accommodation fees for the 2024/2025 academic session are:

RoomBase fee ()Laundry ()Meals ()Total
Asokoro1,600,000250,0001,100,0002,950,000
31,600,000250,0001,100,0002,950,000
41,400,000250,0001,100,0002,750,000
51,100,000250,0001,100,0002,450,000
61,000,000250,0001,100,0002,350,000

Nile University student portal

The Student Information System (SIS) provides access to educational materials and course-related information. Students can also inquire about transcripts, certificates, payments, and other administrative issues. Here is how to access the portal:

Nile University portal
The Nile University student portal login page. Photo: sis.nileuniversity.edu.ng
Source: UGC
  1. Visit the Nile University student portal.
  2. Type your ID in the first field.
  3. Enter your password in the next field.
  4. Hit the Login button below to access your profile.

Is Nile University admission still open for 2024?

In June 2024, the institution announced direct entry admission opportunities for interested students. Admission is currently ongoing for various courses, but be sure to contact the institution for more accurate information.

How much is the admission form for Nile University?

The university's application process is free of charge. However, this does not apply to those enrolling in the Executive Master of Business Administration (EMBA).

Is accommodation included in tuition fees at Nile University?

Accommodation fees are not included in the tuition fee. The charges range between ₦1,000,000 and ₦1,600,000, with additional charges for meals and laundry services.

Where is Nile University located?

It is located in Plot 681, Cadastral Zone C-OO, Research & Institution Area, Jabi Airport Bypass, Abuja, in the Federal Capital Territory of Nigeria.

Nile University's courses offer a variety of education pathways for undergraduate students. The cut-off marks are considerable, opening access to different fields for more students while maintaining the standards of excellence. Consider enrolling at the university for your desired courses.

