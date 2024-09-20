Thomas Adewumi University school fees, courses and admission

Thomas Adewumi University is a private learning institution based in Oko, Kwara State, Nigeria. It was established by its proprietor, Decrown West Africa Company Limited, and licensed on 8 April 2021. Those looking to join should know the Thomas Adewumi University school fees for all courses.

Thomas Adewumi University is based in Oko, Kwara State, Nigeria. @tau_university on Instagram (modified by author)

Thomas Adewumi University (TAU) takes pride in offering global competitive courses at an affordable cost. The school fees vary from course to course and are subject to change due to many factors. TAU's programmes are tailored to make learning accessible, flexible, and available to all scholars.

Thomas Adewumi University school fees and courses

The learning institution offers quality education for its students. Fees differ across various programmes.

School fees

It accepts payments in three instalments and offers student loans to needy students. Here are the school fees associated with studying at the institution for 2023/2024.

Programmes Total fees (₦) Nursing Science 1,410,700 Medical Laboratory Science, Doctor of Physiotherapy 930,700 Computer Science, Software Engineering 400,700 Biochemistry, Microbiology, Anatomy, Physiology, Mathematics, English and Literary Studies, Chemistry, Physics with Electronics 300,700 Accounting, Business Admin, Criminology and Security Studies, Mass Communications 300,700 Public Health, Environmental Health 468,700 Law 1,155,700 Communications Engineering, Computer Engineering, Civil Engineering, Electrical & Electronics, Mechanical Engineering 705,700 IJMB 270,000

Thomas Adewumi University's accommodation structure

TAU is a fully residential institution offering various accommodation options across the West and East campuses. The charges depend on the size of the occupancy.

Occupancy West Campus (₦) East Campus (₦) 8 Bed spaces 60,000 Not Available 6 Bed spaces 75,000 100,000 4 Bed spaces 100,000 150,000 3 Bed spaces N/A 200,000 2 Bed spaces 200,000 300,000 1 Bed space 300,000 Not Available

Thomas Adewumi University admission requirements

Admission into Thomas Adewumi University's undergraduate programme for the academic session is still ongoing.

General requirements

Below are the general admission entry requirements.

All candidates applying for the undergraduate programmes must possess a minimum of five (5) O'Level credits and pass at not more than two (2) sittings in SSCE/GCE O'Level/NECO/NABTEB or its equivalent.

Students should be aware of other requirements specific to a faculty or a department.

UTME prerequisites admission requirements

Here are the UTME prerequisites requirements for admission into TAU:

Candidates must have sat for the current year UTME of the JAMB and attained the prescribed cut-off marks, which is a statutory requirement for entry into Nigerian Universities.

The minimum UTME cut for the 2024/2025 Academic Session is 140.

Ensure the UTME subject combination qualifies you for your chosen course in the institution.

Must have chosen Thomas Adewumi University in the current year UTME and, if not, change the institution.

How to apply for Thomas Adewumi University

Below is a step-by-step guide on how to apply for admission at Thomas Adewumi University. The application form costs N5,000.

Visit the official Thomas Adewumi University portal. Click on the 'Applicant Portal' option above. Select the application type and complete the required personal details. Select 'Payment Gateway,' which is either Upperlink or Flutterwave and make the required application fee payment. After successful payment, sign in to the application portal by entering your email and password to complete the application form. Once done, submit the application form. Ensure you generate the payment advice and print the application form.

How to use the Thomas Adewumi University student portal

The Thomas Adewumi University portal login page. Photo: portal.tau.edu.ng

TAU's student portal lets students access their academic records, including class schedules, grades, and transcripts. The portal is a centralised communication platform that provides updates and messages from the university administration, faculty, and other students. To access the portal, here are simple steps on how to log into the portal.

Open the official Thomas Adewumi University student portal. Log in using your email and password.

Note: Only admitted students are eligible to access the portal.

Is Thomas Adewumi University a private university?

TAU is a private university licensed by the Federal Government of Nigeria on 8 April 2021. Decrown West Africa Company Limited founded it.

What is the cut-off mark for Thomas Adewumi University?

TAU's cut-off mark for all courses is 140. However, each department has different cut-off marks which students must attain to be admitted to courses in those departments.

What are the courses offered at Thomas Adewumi University?

The school offers several degree programs, which gives you more options when searching for the best course to pursue. Some include Biochemistry, Business Administration, Computer Science, Criminology and Security Studies, Civil Engineering, Communication Engineering, Law, Art in English and Literary Studies, Nursing Science, Accounting and Finance, and Physiology.

What is Thomas Adewumi University's location?

The private learning institution is located on University Drive, off Idofin Rd, Oko-Irese, Kwara State, Nigeria. If you have any questions, you can reach out to the university using:

Phone: 0905-392-9899

0905-392-9899 Email: info@tau.edu.ng

Exploring Thomas Adewumi University's school fees and programmes will assist you in making a well-informed decision regarding your course of study at the institution. TAU is a highly valued university where one can obtain knowledge and skills for a successful career. The institution's professors and lecturers are qualified and experienced specialists.

