Federal University Wukari school fees for all courses for freshers and returning students
The Federal University Wukari (FUWUKARI) is a Federal government institution located in Wukari, Taraba State, Nigeria. It was established in 2011 by former President Goodluck Jonathan. The school has six faculties comprising 25 departments and has been ranked among the best schools in Nigeria. This guide has everything you need to know about Federal University Wukari school fees for all courses for freshers and returning students.
FUWUKARI offers undergraduate and postgraduate programmes in various fields of specialisation. Students can specialise in areas such as Agriculture, Social Sciences and Applied Sciences. Like other state universities in Nigeria, the Federal University has announced its school fees for the 2023/2024 academic session through its online portal. To join the institution, you must familiarise yourself with the approved school fees for this year.
Federal University Wukari school fees
Federal University Wukari is one of the federal tertiary institutions established by the Federal government in every state. Here is a list of all courses and fees to be paid by freshers and returning students.
Agriculture and Life Sciences
|Course
|Fresher fees( Nairas)
|Returning students fees
|Animal Production and Health
|104,000
|72,000
|Crop Production and Protection
|104,000
|72,000
|Food Science and Technology
|104,000
|72,000
|Forestry and Wild Life
|104,000
|72,000
|Agriculture
|104,000
|72,000
|Fisheries and Aquaculture
|104,000
|72,000
|Soil Science and Land Management
|104,000
|72,000
|Hospitality and Tourism Management
|104,000
|72,000
|Agric Econs and Extension
|104,000
|72,000
Humanities
|Course
|Fresher fees( Nairas)
|Returning student fees (Naira)
|Religious Studies
|95,000
|62,000
|English and Literary Studies
|100,000
|67,000
|History and Diplomatic Studies
|95,000
|62,000
|Philosophy
|95,000
|62,000
Pure and Applied Sciences
|Course
|Fresher fees( Nairas)
|Returning student fees (Naira)
|Biological Sciences
|104,000
|67,000
|Biochemistry
|104,000
|67,000
|Chemical Sciences
|104,000
|67,000
|Mathematics and Statistics
|104,000
|67,000
|Microbiology
|104,000
|67,000
|Pure and Applied Physics
|104,000
|67,000
Management Sciences
|Course
|Fresher fees( Nairas)
|Returning student fees (Naira)
|Accounting
|105,000
|67,000
|Business Administration
|105,000
|67,000
|Hospitality and Tourism Management
|105,000
|67,000
|Public Administration
|105,000
|67,000
|Banking and Finance
|105,000
|67,000
Social Sciences
|Course
|Fresher fees( Nairas)
|Returning student fees (Naira)
|Economics
|105,000
|67,000
|Political Science
|105,000
|67,000
|Sociology
|105,000
|67,000
Education
|Course
|Fresher fees( Nairas)
|Returning student fees (Naira)
|Physical and Health Education
|105,000
|72,000
|Adult and Continuing Education
|105,000
|72,000
|Science Education
|105,000
|72,000
|Library and Information Sciences
|105,000
|72,000
|Education
|105,000
|72,000
Allied Medical Sciences
|Course
|Fresher fees( Nairas)
|Returning student fees (Naira)
|Anatomy
|164,000
|121,000
|Physiology
|164,000
|121,000
|Physiotherapy
|164,000
|121,000
|Medical Laboratory Science
|164,000
|121,000
Engineering
|Course
|Fresher fees( Nairas)
|Returning student fees (Naira)
|Chemical Engineering
|111,000
|83,000
|Computer Engineering
|111,000
|83,000
|Agricultural Engineering
|111,000
|83,000
Others
|Faculty
|Course
|Fresher fees( Nairas)
|Returning student fees (Naira)
|Law
|Law
|130,000
|90,000
|Basic Medical Sciences
|Basic Medical Sciences
|204,000
|204,000
|Computing and Information Sciences
|Computer Science
|104,000
|67,000
What are the federal university wukari acceptance fees?
The acceptance fee at FUWUKARI is N10,000, and the screening fee is N2,000. To pay acceptance and screening fees, visit the school's website.
Is Federal University Wukari accredited?
Most degree courses offered to students at FUWUKARI are accredited. The accreditation happened during the tenure of Professor Abubakar Kundiri, the second vice-chancellor.
Federal University Wukari is one of the public universities in Nigeria. The institution has announced its fee for all courses for freshers and returning students. Check out the above article to familiarise yourself with FUWUKARI's fee structure.
