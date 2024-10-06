The Federal University Wukari (FUWUKARI) is a Federal government institution located in Wukari, Taraba State, Nigeria. It was established in 2011 by former President Goodluck Jonathan. The school has six faculties comprising 25 departments and has been ranked among the best schools in Nigeria. This guide has everything you need to know about Federal University Wukari school fees for all courses for freshers and returning students.

FUWUKARI offers undergraduate and postgraduate programmes in various fields of specialisation. Students can specialise in areas such as Agriculture, Social Sciences and Applied Sciences. Like other state universities in Nigeria, the Federal University has announced its school fees for the 2023/2024 academic session through its online portal. To join the institution, you must familiarise yourself with the approved school fees for this year.

Federal University Wukari school fees

Federal University Wukari is one of the federal tertiary institutions established by the Federal government in every state. Here is a list of all courses and fees to be paid by freshers and returning students.

Agriculture and Life Sciences

Course Fresher fees( Nairas) Returning students fees Animal Production and Health 104,000 72,000 Crop Production and Protection 104,000 72,000 Food Science and Technology 104,000 72,000 Forestry and Wild Life 104,000 72,000 Agriculture 104,000 72,000 Fisheries and Aquaculture 104,000 72,000 Soil Science and Land Management 104,000 72,000 Hospitality and Tourism Management 104,000 72,000 Agric Econs and Extension 104,000 72,000

Humanities

Course Fresher fees( Nairas) Returning student fees (Naira) Religious Studies 95,000 62,000 English and Literary Studies 100,000 67,000 History and Diplomatic Studies 95,000 62,000 Philosophy 95,000 62,000

Pure and Applied Sciences

Course Fresher fees( Nairas) Returning student fees (Naira) Biological Sciences 104,000 67,000 Biochemistry 104,000 67,000 Chemical Sciences 104,000 67,000 Mathematics and Statistics 104,000 67,000 Microbiology 104,000 67,000 Pure and Applied Physics 104,000 67,000

Management Sciences

Course Fresher fees( Nairas) Returning student fees (Naira) Accounting 105,000 67,000 Business Administration 105,000 67,000 Hospitality and Tourism Management 105,000 67,000 Public Administration 105,000 67,000 Banking and Finance 105,000 67,000

Social Sciences

Course Fresher fees( Nairas) Returning student fees (Naira) Economics 105,000 67,000 Political Science 105,000 67,000 Sociology 105,000 67,000

Education

Course Fresher fees( Nairas) Returning student fees (Naira) Physical and Health Education 105,000 72,000 Adult and Continuing Education 105,000 72,000 Science Education 105,000 72,000 Library and Information Sciences 105,000 72,000 Education 105,000 72,000

Allied Medical Sciences

Course Fresher fees( Nairas) Returning student fees (Naira) Anatomy 164,000 121,000 Physiology 164,000 121,000 Physiotherapy 164,000 121,000 Medical Laboratory Science 164,000 121,000

Engineering

Course Fresher fees( Nairas) Returning student fees (Naira) Chemical Engineering 111,000 83,000 Computer Engineering 111,000 83,000 Agricultural Engineering 111,000 83,000

Others

Faculty Course Fresher fees( Nairas) Returning student fees (Naira) Law Law 130,000 90,000 Basic Medical Sciences Basic Medical Sciences 204,000 204,000 Computing and Information Sciences Computer Science 104,000 67,000

Courses at Federal University Wukari

The higher learning institution offers a variety of courses for undergraduate and postgraduate students. Below is a list of all the courses offered at FUWUKARI and their departments.

Humanities

Religious Studies

English and Literary Studies

History and Diplomatic Studies

Philosophy

Pure and Applied Sciences

Biological Sciences

Biochemistry

Chemical Sciences

Mathematics and Statistics

Microbiology

Pure and Applied Physics

Agriculture and Life Sciences

Animal Production and Health

Crop Production and Protection

Food Science and Technology

Forestry and Wild Life

Agriculture

Fisheries and Aquaculture

Soil Science and Land Management

Hospitality and Tourism Management

Agric Econs and Extension

Computing and Information Sciences

Computer Science

Basic Medical Sciences

Basic Medical Sciences

Law

Law

Management Sciences

Accounting

Business Administration

Hospitality and Tourism Management

Public Administration

Banking and Finance

Social Sciences

Economics

Political Science

Sociology

Education

Physical and Health Education

Adult and Continuing Education

Science Education

Library and Information Sciences

Education

Allied Medical Sciences

Anatomy

Physiology

Physiotherapy

Medical Laboratory Science

Engineering

Chemical Engineering

Computer Engineering

Agricultural Engineering

What are the federal university wukari acceptance fees?

The acceptance fee at FUWUKARI is N10,000, and the screening fee is N2,000. To pay acceptance and screening fees, visit the school's website.

Is Federal University Wukari accredited?

Most degree courses offered to students at FUWUKARI are accredited. The accreditation happened during the tenure of Professor Abubakar Kundiri, the second vice-chancellor.

Federal University Wukari is one of the public universities in Nigeria. The institution has announced its fee for all courses for freshers and returning students. Check out the above article to familiarise yourself with FUWUKARI's fee structure.

