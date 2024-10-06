Global site navigation

Local editions

Federal University Wukari school fees for all courses for freshers and returning students
Education

Federal University Wukari school fees for all courses for freshers and returning students

by  Naomi Karina 4 min read

The Federal University Wukari (FUWUKARI) is a Federal government institution located in Wukari, Taraba State, Nigeria. It was established in 2011 by former President Goodluck Jonathan. The school has six faculties comprising 25 departments and has been ranked among the best schools in Nigeria. This guide has everything you need to know about Federal University Wukari school fees for all courses for freshers and returning students.

Federal University Wukari logo and a male student in a graduation cap
Federal University Wukari school fees are payable depending on the course and the year of study. Photo: Federal University Wukari/Facebook, @nappy, pexels.com (modified by author)
Source: UGC

TABLE OF CONTENTS

FUWUKARI offers undergraduate and postgraduate programmes in various fields of specialisation. Students can specialise in areas such as Agriculture, Social Sciences and Applied Sciences. Like other state universities in Nigeria, the Federal University has announced its school fees for the 2023/2024 academic session through its online portal. To join the institution, you must familiarise yourself with the approved school fees for this year.

Federal University Wukari school fees

Federal University Wukari is one of the federal tertiary institutions established by the Federal government in every state. Here is a list of all courses and fees to be paid by freshers and returning students.

Read also

Nile University's courses, cut-off marks and fees for undergraduate studies

Agriculture and Life Sciences

CourseFresher fees( Nairas)Returning students fees
Animal Production and Health 104,00072,000
Crop Production and Protection 104,00072,000
Food Science and Technology 104,00072,000
Forestry and Wild Life104,00072,000
Agriculture104,00072,000
Fisheries and Aquaculture104,00072,000
Soil Science and Land Management104,00072,000
Hospitality and Tourism Management104,00072,000
Agric Econs and Extension104,00072,000

Humanities

CourseFresher fees( Nairas)Returning student fees (Naira)
Religious Studies 95,00062,000
English and Literary Studies 100,00067,000
History and Diplomatic Studies 95,00062,000
Philosophy 95,00062,000

Pure and Applied Sciences

CourseFresher fees( Nairas)Returning student fees (Naira)
Biological Sciences 104,00067,000
Biochemistry104,00067,000
Chemical Sciences 104,00067,000
Mathematics and Statistics 104,00067,000
Microbiology 104,00067,000
Pure and Applied Physics 104,00067,000

Management Sciences

CourseFresher fees( Nairas)Returning student fees (Naira)
Accounting 105,00067,000
Business Administration 105,00067,000
Hospitality and Tourism Management 105,00067,000
Public Administration 105,00067,000
Banking and Finance 105,00067,000

Read also

FUHSI school fees, courses, admission details (Federal University of Health Sciences, Ila-Orangun)

Social Sciences

CourseFresher fees( Nairas)Returning student fees (Naira)
Economics 105,00067,000
Political Science 105,00067,000
Sociology 105,00067,000

Education

CourseFresher fees( Nairas)Returning student fees (Naira)
Physical and Health Education 105,00072,000
Adult and Continuing Education 105,00072,000
Science Education105,00072,000
Library and Information Sciences105,00072,000
Education105,00072,000

Allied Medical Sciences

CourseFresher fees( Nairas) Returning student fees (Naira)
Anatomy 164,000121,000
Physiology164,000121,000
Physiotherapy164,000121,000
Medical Laboratory Science164,000121,000

Engineering

CourseFresher fees( Nairas)Returning student fees (Naira)
Chemical Engineering 111,00083,000
Computer Engineering 111,00083,000
Agricultural Engineering 111,00083,000

Others

FacultyCourseFresher fees( Nairas)Returning student fees (Naira)
LawLaw 130,00090,000
Basic Medical SciencesBasic Medical Sciences 204,000204,000
Computing and Information SciencesComputer Science 104,00067,000

Courses at Federal University Wukari

A student using a laptop at a table with books
Federal University Wukari school fees for different courses allow new and returning students to plan their financial obligations in advance. Photo: pexels.com, @gabbyk (modified by author)
Source: UGC

The higher learning institution offers a variety of courses for undergraduate and postgraduate students. Below is a list of all the courses offered at FUWUKARI and their departments.

Read also

Thomas Adewumi University school fees, courses and admission

Humanities

  • Religious Studies
  • English and Literary Studies
  • History and Diplomatic Studies
  • Philosophy

Pure and Applied Sciences

  • Biological Sciences
  • Biochemistry
  • Chemical Sciences
  • Mathematics and Statistics
  • Microbiology
  • Pure and Applied Physics

Agriculture and Life Sciences

  • Animal Production and Health
  • Crop Production and Protection
  • Food Science and Technology
  • Forestry and Wild Life
  • Agriculture
  • Fisheries and Aquaculture
  • Soil Science and Land Management
  • Hospitality and Tourism Management
  • Agric Econs and Extension

Computing and Information Sciences

  • Computer Science

Basic Medical Sciences

  • Basic Medical Sciences

Law

  • Law

Management Sciences

  • Accounting
  • Business Administration
  • Hospitality and Tourism Management
  • Public Administration
  • Banking and Finance

Social Sciences

  • Economics
  • Political Science
  • Sociology

Education

  • Physical and Health Education
  • Adult and Continuing Education
  • Science Education
  • Library and Information Sciences
  • Education

Allied Medical Sciences

  • Anatomy
  • Physiology
  • Physiotherapy
  • Medical Laboratory Science

Read also

NPA - Nigeria Ports Authority salary scale and ranks

Engineering

  • Chemical Engineering
  • Computer Engineering
  • Agricultural Engineering

What are the federal university wukari acceptance fees?

The acceptance fee at FUWUKARI is N10,000, and the screening fee is N2,000. To pay acceptance and screening fees, visit the school's website.

Is Federal University Wukari accredited?

Most degree courses offered to students at FUWUKARI are accredited. The accreditation happened during the tenure of Professor Abubakar Kundiri, the second vice-chancellor.

Federal University Wukari is one of the public universities in Nigeria. The institution has announced its fee for all courses for freshers and returning students. Check out the above article to familiarise yourself with FUWUKARI's fee structure.

Legit.ng published an article about Ambrose Alli University's cut-off mark. Ambrose Alli University is a public university established in 1981 by Professor Ambrose Folorunsho Alli. The institution has thirteen faculties in sciences and arts. To be admitted at Ambrose Alli University, you must meet the cut-off mark and admission requirements for the course you want.

Ambrose Alli University takes pride in providing top-quality education to students from Nigeria and beyond. The higher learning institution's programmes are tailored to make learning easy, flexible, and accessible to all students. Learn more about Ambrose Alli University's cut-off mark for this academic year.

Source: Legit.ng

Authors:
Naomi Karina avatar

Naomi Karina (Lifestyle writer) Naomi Karina has been a digital content writer for more than two years. She joined the Legit team in August 2022. She graduated Bachelor of Commerce from KCA University in 2012. She also holds a Higher Diploma in Human Resources from the IHRM and a Diploma in Marketing from Kenyatta University. She is a content creator who enjoys writing about various topics such as biographies, entertainment and business. In 2023, Naomi finished the AFP course on Digital Investigation Techniques. She expanded her skills in 2024 by undertaking the Google News Initiative course.

Tags:
Hot: