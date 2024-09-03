NPA - Nigeria Ports Authority salary scale and ranks

Nigeria Ports Authority (NPA) is a crucial Federal Government Agency that oversees the operations of all ports in Nigeria. The agency works under the Federal Ministry of Transportation and collaborates with other government entities to streamline cargo handling and other economic activities across all ports. If you plan to join the firm as an employee, learning about the Nigeria Ports Authority salary scale and ranks is vital as it provides insights into the institution's overall structure and salary expectations.

Nigeria boasts several ports in different parts, including the Lagos Port Complex, Tin Can Island Port Complex, Calabar Port Complex, and Delta Ports. Although the NPA oversees the operations at these ports, private companies carry out most of the duties. Therefore, whether you are a recent graduate or a long-serving professional eyeing a vacant position at NPA, here is a breakdown of NPA ranks and their salary scale.

Nigeria Ports Authority salary scale and ranks

The Nigeria Ports Authority (NPA) is among the highest-paying government agencies with impressive pay scales. The staff's salaries range from N120,000 to N600,000 monthly, with the executive staff earning more than N3 million monthly.

Moreover, while the current Nigeria minimum wage is N30,000, the Nigeria Port Authority salary for graduates is between N100,000 and N150,000. Below are the NPA ranks with their duties and salary ranges.

Ranks Salary scale (N) Managing director (CEO) 1.8 million – 2.5 million Executive directors 1.4 million – 1.8 million General managers 900,000 – 1.4 million Assistant general managers 700,000 – 1 million Deputy managers 500,000 – 700,000 Managers 400,000 – 600,000 Assistant managers 350,000 – 500,000 Senior officers 250,000 – 400,000 Officers 200,000 – 300,000 Administrative Staff 100,000 – 150,000 Port inspectors and officers 200,000 – 400,000 Logistic coordinators 200,000 – 350,000 Customer service representatives 150,000 – 250,000

Executive management staff

The NPA executive management staff consists of a managing director and executive directors. The managing director or the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) is responsible for all strategic leadership roles, including policy formulation, executive decision-making, and overall port control.

Their salary scale ranges from N1.8 million to N2.5 million, with allowances and bonuses pushing their pay to above N3 million. Executive directors control specific departments such as finance, planning, administration, and operations.

They also assist the managing director in implementing crucial policies and overseeing departmental performance. Their salaries range between N1.4 million and N1.8 million, with allowances and bonuses.

Senior management staff

The senior management staff, which includes general managers and their assistants, works under the executive staff. General managers control specific divisions and regions within the vast NPA.

They oversee day-to-day operations, strategic planning, and performance within their areas. Their salaries range between N900,000 and N1.4 million monthly. Assistant general managers may oversee specific operations within their divisions on behalf of the general managers.

They also play a crucial role in controlling operational and strategic initiatives within their areas. The Nigeria Port Authority salary and allowances for assistant general managers range from N700,000 to above N1 million, depending on their performance.

Mid-level management staff

Middle management staff oversees all the management tasks within the NPA and reports to their seniors. They consist of deputy managers and managers. Deputy managers are responsible for smooth operations and policy compliance with the teams and departments.

They earn between N500,000 and N700,000, with housing and transportation allowances. Managers are the lowest on the management scale and are responsible for specific functions within NPA units.

They mainly oversee day-to-day operational activities, manage staff, and report to their unit deputy managers. They earn between N400,000 and N600,000 with other perks like compensation packages.

Junior and support staff

The junior and supporting Nigerian Port Authority ranks include assistant managers, senior officers, officers, and administrative positions. Assistant managers help their heads (managers) handle vital aspects like finance, logistics, and human resources duties and assign operational tasks to their juniors.

They earn between N350,000 and N500,000 with compensation packages. Senior officers are responsible for specialized tasks within their departments, like project management and overseeing complex operations.

They make between N250,000 and N400,000 monthly with standard allowances and bonuses. On the other hand, officers manage daily operations within their smaller departments, with duties like documentation, customer management, and cargo handling. Their pay scale ranges between N200,000 and N300,000.

Administrative staff has the lowest NPA rank and consists of entry-level officers who assist in handling general office tasks. The Nigeria Port Authority salary for graduate or entry-level officers is between N100,000 and N150,000. However, several standard allowances and benefits can increase monthly earnings to N250,000.

Technical staff

Nigerian Port Authority ranks also have a technical team that ensures a smooth running of all technical equipment and customer convenience. The team comprises port officers, inspectors, logistic coordinators, and customer service representatives.

Port inspectors and officers reinforce law compliance within the ports and offer technical support to other staff. They earn between N200,000 and N400,000. Logistic coordinators ensure smooth cargo movement, coordinate port operations, and manage all port logistics. They earn between N200,000 and N350,000.

Lastly, customer service representatives handle client inquiries, address port issues within reach, and provide customer service support to other officers. Their salary scale is between N150,000 and N250,000, with standard allowances and benefits.

What is the salary of NPA employees?

The Nigerian Ports Authority offers varied salaries to all employees based on their grades and skills. The lowest wage is roughly N150,000, while the highest is around N2.5 million.

What is the duty of the NPA?

The Nigeria Ports Authority (NPA) is a government agency responsible for developing and managing ports in Nigeria. Their duties include overseeing port operations, ensuring safety and efficiency, and promoting trade through the country's maritime gateways.

How many port authorities are in Nigeria?

Nigeria has seven major port authorities under the Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA). These ports are:

No Name Location 1 Appa Quays Lagos State 2 Tin Can port Lagos State 3 Lekki port Lagos State 4 Onne port River State 5 Port-Harcourt port River State 6 Calabar Port Complex Cross River State 7 Warri port Delta State

Who is the CEO of the Nigeria Port Authority?

The Managing Director (CEO) of the Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA) is Dr. Abubakar Dantsoho. He is an alumnus of the prestigious University of Maiduguri, Nigeria, where he bagged a Bachelor of Science (B.Sc. Hons) degree in Public Administration in 1992.

Where is the head office of the Nigerian Ports Authority located?

The head office of the Nigerian Ports Authority is located at 26/28 Marina, Lagos, Nigeria.

You can through any of the following:

Abuja liaison office

Physical address: Plot 75 Ralph Shodeinde Street

Plot 75 Ralph Shodeinde Street Email: abujainfo@nigerianports.gov.ng

abujainfo@nigerianports.gov.ng Telephone: +234 815 8794 400/+234 906 2784 269

Overseas liaison office

Physical address: 2nd Floor Allenby House, 1a Temple Rd Cricklewood, London NW2 6PJ

2nd Floor Allenby House, 1a Temple Rd Cricklewood, London NW2 6PJ Telephone: (44) 208 450 3101-3

Which is the largest seaport in Nigeria?

The Lagos Port Complex, commonly known as Premiere Port (Apapa Quays), is Nigeria's earliest and largest port. It is located in Apapa, Lagos State, Nigeria's commercial centre. The Port was founded in 1913, and building on the first four deep-water berths began in 1921.

Nigeria Port Authority is an essential body that has contributed significantly to the growth of Nigeria's maritime industry. The institution has various staff levels, with unique responsibilities and qualifications that define their salaries. Therefore, understanding the Nigeria Port Authority salary scale and ranks is crucial for any prospective employer, stakeholder, or policymaker interested in NPA.

