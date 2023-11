Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over 6-year-experience covering basic and tertiary education in Nigeria and worldwide

FCT, Abuja - Data from the official website of the National Universities Commission (NUC), has indicated that as of Monday, November 27, there are currently 147 private universities in Nigeria.

Legit.ng reports that public universities in Nigeria are not sufficient to cater for the number of yearly applicants.

Also, the frequent strike action by the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) which usually cripple educational activities and increases the years students spend in school leads to consideration for private universities.

Between January and June 27, 2023, the NUC gave provisional licences to 37 private universities.

Legit.ng highlights the 147 private universities as approved by the NUC. See the full list below:

Al-Hikmah University, Ilorin, Kwara state AI-Qalam University, Katsina, Katsina state Bells University of Technology, Otta, Ogun state Bingham University, New-Karu, Nasarawa state Caritas University, Enugu, Enugu state Crawford University, Igbesa, Ogun state Crescent University, Abeokuta, Ogun state Lead City University, Ibadan, Oyo state Kwararafa University, Wukari, Taraba state Redeemer’s University, Mowe, Ogun state Renaissance University, Enugu, Enugu state Babcock University, Ogun state Madonna University, Anambra state Igbinedion University, Edo state Bowen University, Osun state Benson Idahosa University, Edo state Covenant University, Ogun state Pan-Atlantic University, Lagos state American University of Nigeria, Adamawa state Ajayi Crowther University, Oyo state Wellspring University, Evbuobanosa, Edo state Adeleke University, Ede, Osun state Baze University, federal capital territory (FCT) Abuja Landmark University, Omu-Aran, Kwara state Glorious Vision University (formerly Samuel Adegboyega University), Ogwa, Edo state McPherson University, Seriki Sotayo, Ajebo, Ogun state Elizade University, Ilara-Mokin, Ondo state Southwestern University, Oku Owa, Ogun state Evangel University, Ebonyi state Gregory University, Uturu, Abia state Augustine University, Ilara, Lagos state Amaj University, Abuja, FCT Prime University, Abuja, FCT El-Amin University, Niger state College of Petroleum and Energy Studies, Kaduna, Kaduna state Jewel University, Gombe, Gombe state Nigerian University of Technology and Management, Apapa, Lagos state Al-Muhibbah Open University, Abuja, FCT Al-Bayan University, Kogi state Chrisland University, Owode, Ogun state Christopher University, Mowe, Ogun state Hallmark University, Ijebu-Itele, Ogun state Kings University Ode-Omu, Osun state Michael & Cecilia Ibru University, Owhode, Delta state Mountain Top University, Makogi/Oba, Ogun state Ritman University, Ikot Ekpene, Akwalbom state Summit University, Offa, Kwara state Edwin Clark University, Kiagbodo, Delta state Hezekiah University, Umudi, Imo state Sports University, Idumuje, Ugboko, Delta state Baba-Ahmed University, Kano, Kano state Saisa University Of Medical Sciences and Technology, Sokoto, Sokoto state Nigerian British University, Asa, Abia state Peter University, Achina-Onneh, Anambra state Newgate University, Minna, Niger state European University of Nigeria, Abuja, FCT Northwest University, Sokoto, Sokoto state Rayhaan University, Kebbi state Muhammad Kamalud-Deen University, Ilorin, Kwara state Sam Maris University, Supare, Ondo state Aletheia University, Ago-Iwoye, Ogun state Lux Mundi University, Umuahia, Abia state Maduka University, Ekwegbe, Enugu state Peaceland University, Enugu, Enugu state Amadeus University, Amizi, Abia state Vision University, Ikogbo, Ogun state Azman University, Kano, Kano state Huda University, Gusau, Zamfara state Franco British International University, Kaduna, Kaduna state Canadian University of Nigeria, Abuja, FCT Miva Open University, Abuja, FCT Gerar University of Medical Sciences, Imope-ljebu, Ogun state British Canadian University, Obudu, Cross River state Hensard University, Toru-Orua, Bayelsa state Phoenix University, Agwada, Nasarawa state Wigwe University, Isiokpo, Rivers state Hillside University of Science and Technology, Okemesi Ekiti, Ekiti state University on the Niger, Umunya, Anambra state Elrazi University of Medical Sciences, Kano Kano state Venite University, Iloro-Ekiti, Ekiti state Shanahan University, Onitsha, Anambra state The Duke Medical University, Calabar, Cross River state Mercy Medical University, Iwara, Iwo, Osun state Cosmopolitan University, Abuja, FCT Iconic Open University, Sokoto, Sokoto state West Midland Open University, Ibadan, Oyo state Tansian University, Umunya, Anambra state Wesley University of Science & Technology, Ondo state Western Delta University, Oghara, Delta state Salem University, Lokoja, Kogi state Afe Babalola University, Ado-Ekiti – Ekiti state Godfrey Okoye University, Ugwuomu-Nike, Enugu state Nigerian-Turkish Nile University, FCT Abuja Oduduwa University, Ipetumodu, Osun state Paul University, Awka, Anambra state Rhema University, Obama-Asa, Rivers state Anchor University, Ayobo, Lagos state Arthur Jarvis University, Akpabuyo, Cross River state Clifford University, Abia state Coal City University, Enugu state Ojaja University, Ilorin, Kwara state Dominican University, Ibadan, Oyo state Kola Daisi University., Ibadan, Oyo state Legacy University, Okija, Anambra state Spiritan University, Neochi, Abia state Precious Cornerstone, Ibadan, Oyo state PAMO University of Medical Sciences, Port-Harcourt, Rivers state Atiba University, Oyo, Oyo state Eko University of Medical Sciences, Ijanikin, Lagos Skyline University, Nigeria, Kano, Kano state Greenfield University, Kasarami-Kaduna, Kaduna state Dominion University, Ibadan, Oyo state Trinity University, Laloko, Ogun state Westland University, Iwo, Osun state Topfaith University, Mkpatak, Akwa-Ibom state Thomas Adewumi University, Oko-Irese, Kwara state Maranatha University, Lekki, Lagos state Ave-Maria University, Piyanko, Nasarawa state Al-Istigama University, Sumaila, Kano state Mudiame University, Irrua, Edo state Havilla University, Nde-Ikom, Cross River state Claretian University of Nigeria, Nekede, Imo state Karl-Kumm University, Vom, Plateau state Nok University, Kachia, Kaduna state James Hope University, Lekki, Lagos state Maryam Abacha American University of Nigeria, Kano, Kano state Capital City University, Kano, Kano state Ahman Pategi University, Patigi, Kwara state University of Offa, Offa, Kwara state Mewar University, Masaka, Nasarawa state Edusoko University, Bida, Niger state Philomath University, Kuje, Abuja University of Mkar, Mkar, Benue state Novena University, Ogume, Delta state Joseph Ayo Babalola University, Ikeji-Arakeji, Osun state Veritas University, Abuja, FCT Achievers University, Owo, Ondo state African University of Science & Technology, Abuja Caleb University, Imota, Lagos state Fountain University, Oshogbo, Osun state Obong University, Obong Ntak, Akwa Ibom state Khadija University, Majia, Jigawa state Anan University, Kwall, Plateau state PEN Resource University, Gombe Al-Ansar University, Maiduguri, Borno Margaret Lawrence University, Umunede, Delta state Khalifa Isiyaku Rabiu University, Kano

Tinubu's promise to stop strike in universities

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Adesegun Ogungbayi, the project coordinator of the Academic Excellence Initiative (AEI), reacted to President Bola Tinubu's assurance of halting strikes in Nigerian universities.

Ogungbayi stated that he would be delighted to see President Tinubu establish an uncommon synergy with all university unions in the country.

