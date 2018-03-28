University of Ghana school fees and courses for international students

The University of Ghana is considered the oldest university in Ghana. It was created in 1948 and was named the University College of the Gold Coast. Initially, it was an affiliated college of the University of London. The institution's full university status was provided in 1961; today, it has over 40,000 students.

University of Ghana graduates. Photo: @uofgglobal_ (modified by author)

Source: UGC

The university originally emphasized courses such as medicine, agriculture, basic science, social science and liberal arts. Nevertheless, Ghana experienced several reforms in terms of education. Therefore, the University of Ghana became more technology-based.

University of Ghana school fees for international students

School fees at the University of Ghana are quite affordable for international students. The tables below show international students' 2023/2024 academic session school fees.

1. College of Education

Below are the stipulated school fees for various courses under the College of Education.

Undergraduate - Regular (Degree) - Bachelor of Arts

Category African nationals Non-African nationals Freshmen - 100 $4,328 $5,109 Continuing - 200 and 300 $4,258 $5,039 Continuing - 400 $4,647 $4,647

Undergraduate - Regular (Degree) - Bachelor of Science

Category African nationals Non-African nationals Freshmen - 100 $4,882 $5,794 Continuing - 200 and 300 $4,812 $5,724 Continuing - 400 $5,266 $5,266

Undergraduate - Distance (Degree) - Bachelor of Arts

Category African nationals Non-African nationals Freshmen - 100 $4,328 $5,109 Continuing - 200 and 300 $4,258 $5,039 Continuing - 400 $4,647 $4,647

Undergraduate - Distance (Degree) - Bachelor of Science

Category African nationals Non-African nationals Freshmen - 100 $4,882 $5,794 Continuing - 200 and 300 $4,812 $5,724 Continuing - 400 $5,266 $5,266

Undergraduate - Distance (Degree) - Business Administration

Category African nationals Non-African nationals Freshmen - 100 $5,336 $5,336 Continuing - 200 and 300 $5,266 $5,266 Continuing - 400 $5,266 $5,266

2. College of Basic and Applied Sciences

The fees for those pursuing courses under the College of Basic and Applied Sciences are as follows:

Non-degree and undergraduate - Science/Agriculture

Category African nationals Non-African nationals Freshmen - 100 $4,882 $5,794 Continuing - 200 and 300 $4,812 $5,724 Continuing - 400 $5,266 $5,266

Non-degree and undergraduate - Applied Science/Veterinary

Category African nationals Non-African nationals Freshmen - 100 $6,406 $8,203 Continuing - 200 and 300 $6,336 $8,133 Continuing - 400 $8,133 $8,133

Postgraduate master's

Category Foreign West African nationals Other African nationals One year MSC $9,178 $5,467 $6,952

Postgraduate M-Phil and two-year master's programme

Category Foreign West African nationals Other African nationals Science/Agriculture $9,128 $5,417 $6,901 Applied Science $9,578 $5,642 $7,217 Year two fee $4,609 $4,609 $4,609

Full-time PhD fee

Category Amount Year 1 $6,892 Year 2 $6,428 Year 3 $6,428 Year 4 $6,935

Thesis extension and referral

Category Thesis extension Referral One year MSC $300 $600 M.Phil and two-year MSC $300 $600 PhD $750 $1,100

Other programmes for freshmen

Category One year One semester Three months or less Visiting students $4717 $2,462 - Occasional visiting students - $2,362 - Research affiliation $2,285 $1,242 $880

3. College of Health Sciences

The tables below show the fees for those taking courses under the College of Health Sciences.

Undergraduate foreign - Year 1

Category Africans Non-Africans Medical School $10,082 $13,946 Dental School $10,071 $13,930 School of Pharmacy $8,752 $12,046 School of Biomedical & Allied Health Sciences $9,743 $13,591 School of Nursing $6,813 $9,276

Undergraduate foreign - Year 2

Category Africans Non-Africans Medical School $10,012 $13,218 Dental School $10,001 $13,218 School of Pharmacy $8,682 $11,421 School of Biomedical & Allied Health Sciences $9,673 $13,082 School of Nursing $6,743 $8,814

Undergraduate foreign - Year 3

Category Africans Non-Africans Medical School $10,012 $13,218 Dental School $10,001 $13,218 School of Pharmacy $8,682 $11,421 School of Biomedical & Allied Health Sciences $9,673 $12,792 School of Nursing $6,743 $8,814 GEMP $12,532 $12,532

Undergraduate foreign - Year 4

Category Africans Non-Africans School of Pharmacy $11,421 $11,421 School of Biomedical & Allied Health Sciences $12,792 $12,792 School of Nursing $8,814 $8,814

Undergraduate foreign-clinical years (1st, 2nd and 3rd)

Category Africans Non-Africans Medical School $11,755 $11,755 Dental School $11,755 $11,755 School of Pharmacy $11,421 $11,421 GEMP $12,350 $12,350

Postgraduate

Category Foreign West African nationals Other African nationals One year MSC $9,628 $5,692 $7,267 M.Phil and two-year program (Applied Science) $9,578 $5,642 $7,217 M.Phil year two $4,610 $4,610 $4,610

Full-time PhD fees

Category Amount Year 1 $8,728 Year 2 $8,264 Year 3 $8,264 Year 4 $8,975

Thesis extension and referral

Category Thesis extension Referral One year MSC $300 $600 M.Phil and two-year MSC $300 $600 PhD $750 $1,100

Public Health postgraduate

Category Foreign West African nationals Other African nationals One year (MSC) $12,019 $6,887 $8,940 M.Phil - Year 1 $12,062 $6,884 $8,955 M.Phil - Year 2 $5,334 $5,334 $5,334

Public Health PhD

Category Amount Year 1 $11,438 Year 2 $10,974 Year 3 $11,974 Year 4 $11,986

4. College of Humanities

Fees for College of Humanities programmes include:

Non-degree and undergraduate - English proficiency (One-Year program)

Category African nationals Non-Africans nationals Freshmen - 100 $1,753 $1,753

Non-degree and undergraduate - Bachelor of Arts

Category African nationals Non-African nationals Freshmen - 100 $4,328 $5,109 Continuing - 200 and 300 $4,258 $5,039 Continuing - 400 $4,647 $4,647

Non-degree and undergraduate - Administration/Law

Category African nationals Non-African nationals Freshmen - 100 $5,336 $5,336 Continuing - 200 and 300 $5,039 $5,266 Continuing - 400 $4,647 $5,266

Non-degree and undergraduate - Post 1st degree LLB (Special programme)

Category African nationals Non-African nationals Continuing - 200 and 300 $5,266 $5,266 Continuing - 400 $5,266 $5,266 Level 200 Freshmen $5,336 $5,336

Postgraduate masters

Category Foreign West African nationals Other African nationals One year M.A $7,941 $4,848 $6,085

Postgraduate M.Phil and two-year masters programme

Category Foreign West African nationals Other African nationals Freshmen - Humanities $7,891 $4,798 $6,035 Freshmen - Administration $9,128 $5,417 $6,901 Year two $4,609 $4,609 $4,609

Special postgraduate programme

Category Master of Business Administration LLM LECIAD Economic Policy Management Freshmen $9,128 $9,128 $9,178 $5,000 Continuing $8,658 $8,658 - -

Full-time PhD fees

Category Amount Year 1 $6,892 Year 2 $6,428 Year 3 $6,428 Year 4 $6,935

Thesis extension and referral

Category Thesis extension Referral One year MA $300 $600 M.Phhil and two-year MA $300 $600 PhD $750 $1,100

Other programmes for freshmen

Category One year One semester Three months or less Visiting students $4717 $2,462 - Occasional visiting - $2,662 - Research affiliation $2,285 $1,242 $880

5. UGBS Special Programmes

The fees for UGBS Special Programmes include the following:

Category Fees per semester Fees per year African nationals $3,700 $7,400 Non-African nationals $4,564 $9,128

Note: All individuals applying must remit a non-refundable application processing fee of $110 to the university. This fee can be submitted online during the application procedure or transferred via wire to the University of Ghana EcoBank account. Applications will only be processed with proof of payment of the fee.

University of Ghana courses for international students

The University of Ghana offers a wide range of undergraduate and postgraduate courses for international students. These undergraduate courses are spread across the university's colleges, which are:

1. College of Health Science

Courses offered under the College of Health Science include:

Bachelor of Medicine and Bachelor of Surgery

Bachelor of Dental Surgery

Bachelor of Science in Dental Laboratory Sciences

Bachelor of Science in Dietetics

Bachelor of Science in Medical Laboratory

Bachelor of Science in Occupational Therapy

Bachelor of Science in Physiotherapy

Bachelor of Science in Radiography

Bachelor of Pharmacy

Bachelor of Science in Nursing

2. College of Basic and Applied Science

The College of Basic and Applied Science offers the following programmes.

Bachelor of Science in Agricultural Engineering

Bachelor of Science in Biomedical Engineering

Bachelor of Science in Computer Engineering

Bachelor of Science in Food Process Engineering

Bachelor of Science in Material Science and Engineering

Bachelor of Science in Actuarial Science

Bachelor of Science in Chemistry

Bachelor of Science in Computer Science

Bachelor of Science in Earth Science

Bachelor of Science in Information Technology

Bachelor of Science in Mathematics

Bachelor of Science in Physics

Bachelor of Science in Statistics

Bachelor of Science in Animal Biology and Conservation Science

Bachelor of Science in Agriculture

Bachelor of Science in Agricultural Extension

Bachelor of Science in Family and Consumer Sciences

Bachelor of Science in Biochemistry, Cell and Molecular Biology

Bachelor of Science in Botany

Bachelor of Science in Marine and Fisheries

Bachelor of Science in Nutrition and Food Science

Bachelor of Science in Psychology

Doctor of Veterinary Medicine

3. College of Humanities

The College of Humanities offers the following programmes.

Bachelor of Science in Business Administration

Bachelor of Laws (LLB)

Bachelor of Arts

4. College of Education

The College of Education offers the following courses.

Communication Studies

Information Studies

Adult Education

Adult Education & Human Resource Studies

Distance Education & E-Learning

Educational Leadership and Management (Sandwich)

HIV/AIDS Management (Distance)

University of Ghana admission

For admission into the institution, applicants should take note of the following:

Applications are accepted throughout the year. However, the academic year starts in September.

Direct admission is available for all programs but only as your first choice.

Consider programs from the College of Basic and Applied Sciences for second and third choices.

If your first choice is B.Sc. Administration or LLB, choose Bachelor of Arts bouquets as your second choice to improve your admission chances.

BA students take three subjects at Level 100, two subjects at Levels 200 and 300, and two or one subject at Level 400.

Holders of qualifications like IB, IGCSE, and American Grade 12 exams will now be admitted to Level 100, not Level 200 as before.

Since 2007/2008, the University no longer accepted the West African Examination Council's Ordinary and Advanced Level Certificates for admission.

How to apply for university in Ghana?

University of Ghana application portal. Photo: admission.ug.edu.gh

Source: UGC

Foreign applicants to the University of Ghana, Legon, are to apply online. Follow the steps below:

Visit the university application portal. Select "Don't have an account" to initiate the account creation process. Complete the form by providing the necessary details, including your name, email address, nationality, and password. Check your email for a verification link and follow the instructions to verify your account. After verification, log in using your email address and password. Follow the on-screen prompts to complete the application process.

How much is the University of Ghana school fee?

The University of Ghana Legon fees vary depending on the programme an individual is pursuing. It ranges from $300 to $13,000.

What is the price of University of Ghana forms?

The application form fee for all international students is $110. This is a non-refundable fee transferred into the University of Ghana EcoBank account.

The University of Ghana is one of the oldest public universities in Ghana. The institution's international students come from all over the world, and the university provides a supportive and welcoming environment for them.

Legit.ng recently published a list of top private universities in Lagos and their school fees. Private university education is unquestionably one of the world's fastest-growing trends in the education system.

If you do not qualify for a position at one of Nigeria's popular public universities, you can always apply to one of the private universities in Lagos.

Source: Legit.ng