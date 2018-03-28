Global site navigation

Local editions

University of Ghana school fees and courses for international students
Study

University of Ghana school fees and courses for international students

by  Adrianna Simwa

The University of Ghana is considered the oldest university in Ghana. It was created in 1948 and was named the University College of the Gold Coast. Initially, it was an affiliated college of the University of London. The institution's full university status was provided in 1961; today, it has over 40,000 students.

University of Ghana graduates
University of Ghana graduates. Photo: @uofgglobal_ (modified by author)
Source: UGC

TABLE OF CONTENTS

The university originally emphasized courses such as medicine, agriculture, basic science, social science and liberal arts. Nevertheless, Ghana experienced several reforms in terms of education. Therefore, the University of Ghana became more technology-based.

University of Ghana school fees for international students

School fees at the University of Ghana are quite affordable for international students. The tables below show international students' 2023/2024 academic session school fees.

1. College of Education

Below are the stipulated school fees for various courses under the College of Education.

Undergraduate - Regular (Degree) - Bachelor of Arts

Read also

In just 24 hours, CBN changes official naira to dollar exchange rate, expert reacts

CategoryAfrican nationalsNon-African nationals
Freshmen - 100$4,328$5,109
Continuing - 200 and 300$4,258$5,039
Continuing - 400$4,647$4,647

Undergraduate - Regular (Degree) - Bachelor of Science

CategoryAfrican nationalsNon-African nationals
Freshmen - 100$4,882$5,794
Continuing - 200 and 300$4,812$5,724
Continuing - 400$5,266$5,266

Undergraduate - Distance (Degree) - Bachelor of Arts

CategoryAfrican nationalsNon-African nationals
Freshmen - 100$4,328$5,109
Continuing - 200 and 300$4,258$5,039
Continuing - 400$4,647$4,647

Undergraduate - Distance (Degree) - Bachelor of Science

CategoryAfrican nationalsNon-African nationals
Freshmen - 100$4,882$5,794
Continuing - 200 and 300$4,812$5,724
Continuing - 400$5,266$5,266

Undergraduate - Distance (Degree) - Business Administration

CategoryAfrican nationalsNon-African nationals
Freshmen - 100$5,336$5,336
Continuing - 200 and 300$5,266$5,266
Continuing - 400$5,266$5,266

2. College of Basic and Applied Sciences

The fees for those pursuing courses under the College of Basic and Applied Sciences are as follows:

Read also

Anti-corruption: EFCC confirms recovery of N70bn in 100 days in latest report

Non-degree and undergraduate - Science/Agriculture

CategoryAfrican nationalsNon-African nationals
Freshmen - 100$4,882$5,794
Continuing - 200 and 300$4,812$5,724
Continuing - 400$5,266$5,266

Non-degree and undergraduate - Applied Science/Veterinary

CategoryAfrican nationalsNon-African nationals
Freshmen - 100$6,406$8,203
Continuing - 200 and 300$6,336$8,133
Continuing - 400$8,133$8,133

Postgraduate master's

CategoryForeignWest African nationalsOther African nationals
One year MSC$9,178$5,467$6,952

Postgraduate M-Phil and two-year master's programme

CategoryForeignWest African nationalsOther African nationals
Science/Agriculture$9,128$5,417$6,901
Applied Science$9,578$5,642$7,217
Year two fee$4,609$4,609$4,609

Full-time PhD fee

CategoryAmount
Year 1$6,892
Year 2$6,428
Year 3$6,428
Year 4$6,935

Thesis extension and referral

CategoryThesis extensionReferral
One year MSC$300$600
M.Phil and two-year MSC$300$600
PhD$750$1,100

Other programmes for freshmen

CategoryOne yearOne semesterThree months or less
Visiting students$4717$2,462-
Occasional visiting students-$2,362-
Research affiliation$2,285$1,242$880

Read also

"85 students will be selected": UK University to Give N17 million scholarship, Nigerians can apply

3. College of Health Sciences

The tables below show the fees for those taking courses under the College of Health Sciences.

Undergraduate foreign - Year 1

CategoryAfricansNon-Africans
Medical School$10,082$13,946
Dental School$10,071$13,930
School of Pharmacy$8,752$12,046
School of Biomedical & Allied Health Sciences$9,743$13,591
School of Nursing$6,813$9,276

Undergraduate foreign - Year 2

CategoryAfricansNon-Africans
Medical School$10,012$13,218
Dental School$10,001$13,218
School of Pharmacy$8,682$11,421
School of Biomedical & Allied Health Sciences$9,673$13,082
School of Nursing$6,743$8,814

Undergraduate foreign - Year 3

CategoryAfricansNon-Africans
Medical School$10,012$13,218
Dental School$10,001$13,218
School of Pharmacy$8,682$11,421
School of Biomedical & Allied Health Sciences$9,673$12,792
School of Nursing$6,743$8,814
GEMP$12,532$12,532

Undergraduate foreign - Year 4

CategoryAfricansNon-Africans
School of Pharmacy$11,421$11,421
School of Biomedical & Allied Health Sciences$12,792$12,792
School of Nursing$8,814$8,814

Read also

Federal govt awards scholarships to 12 university lecturers to pursue PhD programmes in France

Undergraduate foreign-clinical years (1st, 2nd and 3rd)

CategoryAfricansNon-Africans
Medical School$11,755$11,755
Dental School$11,755$11,755
School of Pharmacy$11,421$11,421
GEMP$12,350$12,350

Postgraduate

CategoryForeignWest African nationalsOther African nationals
One year MSC$9,628$5,692$7,267
M.Phil and two-year program (Applied Science)$9,578$5,642$7,217
M.Phil year two$4,610$4,610$4,610

Full-time PhD fees

CategoryAmount
Year 1$8,728
Year 2$8,264
Year 3$8,264
Year 4$8,975

Thesis extension and referral

CategoryThesis extensionReferral
One year MSC$300$600
M.Phil and two-year MSC$300$600
PhD$750$1,100

Public Health postgraduate

CategoryForeignWest African nationalsOther African nationals
One year (MSC)$12,019$6,887$8,940
M.Phil - Year 1$12,062$6,884$8,955
M.Phil - Year 2$5,334$5,334$5,334

Public Health PhD

CategoryAmount
Year 1$11,438
Year 2$10,974
Year 3$11,974
Year 4$11,986

4. College of Humanities

Fees for College of Humanities programmes include:

Read also

"Apply now": Nigerian Air Force announces recruitment, releases guidelines

Non-degree and undergraduate - English proficiency (One-Year program)

CategoryAfrican nationalsNon-Africans nationals
Freshmen - 100$1,753$1,753

Non-degree and undergraduate - Bachelor of Arts

CategoryAfrican nationalsNon-African nationals
Freshmen - 100$4,328$5,109
Continuing - 200 and 300$4,258$5,039
Continuing - 400$4,647$4,647

Non-degree and undergraduate - Administration/Law

CategoryAfrican nationalsNon-African nationals
Freshmen - 100$5,336$5,336
Continuing - 200 and 300$5,039$5,266
Continuing - 400$4,647$5,266

Non-degree and undergraduate - Post 1st degree LLB (Special programme)

CategoryAfrican nationalsNon-African nationals
Continuing - 200 and 300$5,266$5,266
Continuing - 400$5,266$5,266
Level 200 Freshmen$5,336$5,336

Postgraduate masters

CategoryForeignWest African nationalsOther African nationals
One year M.A$7,941$4,848$6,085

Postgraduate M.Phil and two-year masters programme

CategoryForeignWest African nationalsOther African nationals
Freshmen - Humanities$7,891 $4,798$6,035
Freshmen - Administration$9,128$5,417$6,901
Year two$4,609$4,609$4,609

Read also

Full list: Dangote, Adenuga, 38 other Nigerians who own private jets

Special postgraduate programme

CategoryMaster of Business AdministrationLLMLECIAD Economic Policy Management
Freshmen$9,128$9,128$9,178$5,000
Continuing$8,658$8,658--

Full-time PhD fees

CategoryAmount
Year 1$6,892
Year 2$6,428
Year 3$6,428
Year 4$6,935

Thesis extension and referral

CategoryThesis extensionReferral
One year MA$300$600
M.Phhil and two-year MA$300$600
PhD$750$1,100

Other programmes for freshmen

CategoryOne yearOne semesterThree months or less
Visiting students$4717$2,462-
Occasional visiting-$2,662-
Research affiliation$2,285$1,242$880

5. UGBS Special Programmes

The fees for UGBS Special Programmes include the following:

CategoryFees per semesterFees per year
African nationals$3,700$7,400
Non-African nationals$4,564$9,128

Note: All individuals applying must remit a non-refundable application processing fee of $110 to the university. This fee can be submitted online during the application procedure or transferred via wire to the University of Ghana EcoBank account. Applications will only be processed with proof of payment of the fee.

Read also

Atiku, Apostle Johnson Suleman: List of Nigerians who own private jets and their net worth

University of Ghana courses for international students

The University of Ghana offers a wide range of undergraduate and postgraduate courses for international students. These undergraduate courses are spread across the university's colleges, which are:

1. College of Health Science

Courses offered under the College of Health Science include:

  • Bachelor of Medicine and Bachelor of Surgery
  • Bachelor of Dental Surgery
  • Bachelor of Science in Dental Laboratory Sciences
  • Bachelor of Science in Dietetics
  • Bachelor of Science in Medical Laboratory
  • Bachelor of Science in Occupational Therapy
  • Bachelor of Science in Physiotherapy
  • Bachelor of Science in Radiography
  • Bachelor of Pharmacy
  • Bachelor of Science in Nursing

2. College of Basic and Applied Science

The College of Basic and Applied Science offers the following programmes.

  • Bachelor of Science in Agricultural Engineering
  • Bachelor of Science in Biomedical Engineering
  • Bachelor of Science in Computer Engineering
  • Bachelor of Science in Food Process Engineering
  • Bachelor of Science in Material Science and Engineering
  • Bachelor of Science in Actuarial Science
  • Bachelor of Science in Chemistry
  • Bachelor of Science in Computer Science
  • Bachelor of Science in Earth Science
  • Bachelor of Science in Information Technology
  • Bachelor of Science in Mathematics
  • Bachelor of Science in Physics
  • Bachelor of Science in Statistics
  • Bachelor of Science in Animal Biology and Conservation Science
  • Bachelor of Science in Agriculture
  • Bachelor of Science in Agricultural Extension
  • Bachelor of Science in Family and Consumer Sciences
  • Bachelor of Science in Biochemistry, Cell and Molecular Biology
  • Bachelor of Science in Botany
  • Bachelor of Science in Marine and Fisheries
  • Bachelor of Science in Nutrition and Food Science
  • Bachelor of Science in Psychology
  • Doctor of Veterinary Medicine

Read also

"N87.91 trillion debt profile": New data shows how much each Nigerian owes under Tinubu

3. College of Humanities

The College of Humanities offers the following programmes.

  • Bachelor of Science in Business Administration
  • Bachelor of Laws (LLB)
  • Bachelor of Arts

4. College of Education

The College of Education offers the following courses.

  • Communication Studies
  • Information Studies
  • Adult Education
  • Adult Education & Human Resource Studies
  • Distance Education & E-Learning
  • Educational Leadership and Management (Sandwich)
  • HIV/AIDS Management (Distance)

University of Ghana admission

For admission into the institution, applicants should take note of the following:

  • Applications are accepted throughout the year. However, the academic year starts in September.
  • Direct admission is available for all programs but only as your first choice.
  • Consider programs from the College of Basic and Applied Sciences for second and third choices.
  • If your first choice is B.Sc. Administration or LLB, choose Bachelor of Arts bouquets as your second choice to improve your admission chances.
  • BA students take three subjects at Level 100, two subjects at Levels 200 and 300, and two or one subject at Level 400.
  • Holders of qualifications like IB, IGCSE, and American Grade 12 exams will now be admitted to Level 100, not Level 200 as before.
  • Since 2007/2008, the University no longer accepted the West African Examination Council's Ordinary and Advanced Level Certificates for admission.

Read also

Jubilation: 174 bags first class as OOU graduates 11,896 students

How to apply for university in Ghana?

University of Ghana application portal
University of Ghana application portal. Photo: admission.ug.edu.gh
Source: UGC

Foreign applicants to the University of Ghana, Legon, are to apply online. Follow the steps below:

  1. Visit the university application portal.
  2. Select "Don't have an account" to initiate the account creation process.
  3. Complete the form by providing the necessary details, including your name, email address, nationality, and password.
  4. Check your email for a verification link and follow the instructions to verify your account.
  5. After verification, log in using your email address and password.
  6. Follow the on-screen prompts to complete the application process.

How much is the University of Ghana school fee?

The University of Ghana Legon fees vary depending on the programme an individual is pursuing. It ranges from $300 to $13,000.

What is the price of University of Ghana forms?

The application form fee for all international students is $110. This is a non-refundable fee transferred into the University of Ghana EcoBank account.

Read also

Good news: Nigeria successfully repays China, World Bank, others $3.07bn debts, DMO gives balance

The University of Ghana is one of the oldest public universities in Ghana. The institution's international students come from all over the world, and the university provides a supportive and welcoming environment for them.

Legit.ng recently published a list of top private universities in Lagos and their school fees. Private university education is unquestionably one of the world's fastest-growing trends in the education system.

If you do not qualify for a position at one of Nigeria's popular public universities, you can always apply to one of the private universities in Lagos.

Source: Legit.ng

Hot:
Online view pixel