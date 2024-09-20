Global site navigation

Local editions

FUHSI school fees, courses, admission details (Federal University of Health Sciences, Ila-Orangun)
Education

FUHSI school fees, courses, admission details (Federal University of Health Sciences, Ila-Orangun)

by  Muhunya Muhonji 5 min read

Whether you are a student who has just completed their UTME exam or a parent who wants their child to pursue a health science course, FUHSI should be one of the universities to prioritise. The Federal University of Health Sciences, Ila-Orangun, is among the new universities in Nigeria that are focusing on offering health, nutrition, and medical sciences courses. Admission to the learning institution is highly competitive, so knowing the FUHSI school fees, courses, and admission requirements can help you prepare in advance.

FUHSI logo (L). A student smiles during a graduation ceremony (R)
FUHSI offers several health, nutrition, and medical sciences courses. Photo: @Lec.Edu.Ng on Facebook, Paul Bradbury/Getty Images (modified by author)
Source: UGC

TABLE OF CONTENTS

Established in 2021, the Federal University of Health Sciences, Ila-Orangun, is relatively new. However, it has already established itself as one of the top higher learning institutions providing quality health science courses in Nigeria. With a wide range of undergraduate health sciences, the institution has become a favourite among many learners. Details about FUHSI school fees, courses offered, admission requirements, and procedures can help you plan to join the university.

Read also

Thomas Adewumi University school fees, courses and admission

FUHSI school fees

How much is paid at the Federal University of Health Science, Ila-Orangun? School fees are usually a significant factor when joining a learning institution. FUHSI has outlined its fees for every course to help students, parents, and sponsors organise their finances in advance.

All students joining the university for the first time must pay a registration fee of ₦35,000. However, new students' annual fees vary depending on their course. Here is a list of new student’s fees according to their courses.

No.CourseSchool fee
1Bachelor of Medicine and Bachelor of Surgery₦294,000
2Nursing₦274,000
3Nutrition and Dietetics₦274,000
4Physiotherapy₦274,000
5Prosthetic and Orthotics₦274,000
6Environmental health science₦274,000
7Medical Laboratory Science₦274,000
8Information Technology and Health Informatics₦274,000
9Audiology₦274,000
10Pharmacology₦249,000
11Microbiology₦249,000
12Biochemistry₦249,000
13Biotechnology and Molecular Biology₦249,000

Continuing or returning students also have a different annual fee schedule. Below is how much returning students pay annually per course.

Read also

College of Nursing Obohia Ndoki cut-off marks, courses and school fees

No.CourseSchool fee
1Bachelor of Medicine and Bachelor of Surgery₦280,000
2Nursing ₦260,000
3Nutrition & Dietetics₦235,000
4Medical Laboratory Science₦215,000
5Information Technology and Health Informatics₦215,000
6Audiology₦215,000
7Pharmacology₦235,000
8Microbiology₦215,000
9Biochemistry₦215,000

FUHSI courses

A lady rejoices on her graduation
FUHSI school fees for new students ranges between ₦249,000 and ₦294,000, depending on the course chosen. Photo: Luliia Burmistrova
Source: Getty Images

What courses are offered at the Federal University of Health Science, Ila-Orangun? The university offers several undergraduate courses in health science. Here are the courses offered at FUHSI.

  • B. Audiology
  • B.MLS Medical Laboratory Science
  • B.NSc. Nursing
  • B.Sc. Biochemistry
  • B.Sc. Information Technology and Health Informatics
  • B.Sc. Microbiology
  • B.Sc. Nutrition and Dietetics
  • B.Sc. Pharmacology
  • MBBS. Medicine and Surgery

FUHSI cut-off marks and admission requirements

Have you spotted a course you want to pursue on the above list? Before admission into the university to study any of the courses, you must meet specific criteria, including attaining the cut-off marks in UTME. Courses offered at FUHSI have different cut-off marks. Here is a list of cut-off marks for every course.

Read also

Caleb University school fees for all courses in 2024/2025

No.CourseCut-off mark
1Bachelor of Medicine and Bachelor of Surgery220
2Nursing200
3Nutrition and Dietetics210
4Physiotherapy200
5Prosthetic and Orthotics180
6Environmental Health Science180
7Medical Laboratory Science180
8Information Technology and Health Informatics180
9Audiology180
10Pharmacology180
11Microbiology180
12Biochemistry180
13Biotechnology and Molecular Biology180

Prospective students must also have a minimum of five credit scores in five subjects, including Mathematics, English, Chemistry, Biology, and Physics. Additionally, applicants must be at least 16 years old.

How to apply for FUHSI

Once you have the above requirements, you can apply for admission on the FUHSI admission portal. Here is a step-by-step guide on admission into the Federal University of Health Sciences, Ila-Orangun.

  1. Visit the official website of the Federal University of Health Sciences, Ila-Orangun.
  2. Locate the student admission portal and log in using your UTME number and UTME score.
  3. Pay a non-refundable admission fee of ₦35,000.
  4. Download and print your provisional admission letter.
  5. Proceed to registration on the student portal, where you will scratch cards and results for verification before paying school fees and course registration.

Read also

KWASU school fees, admission requirements and application for undergraduate and postgraduate

Is Federal University, Ila-Orangun accredited?

A young man smiles while holding his graduation cap
If you meet admission requirements, you can apply for a course at FUHSI on the university's official website. Photo: Layla Bird
Source: Getty Images

The Nigerian Health Science University is accredited by the National University Commission (NUC). It is also one of the 48 federal institutions constituting the Association of University Librarians of Nigerian Universities.

How old is the Federal University of Health Sciences, Ila-Orangun?

The Nigerian federal university is approximately three years old as of this writing. It was established in 2021 in Osun State, Nigeria.

Who is the vice-chancellor of the Federal University of Health Sciences, Ila-Orangun?

Professor Akeem Olawale Lasisi is the current vice-chancellor of the university, having been appointed on 18 February 2022. The pioneer vice-chancellor previously headed the Department of Otorhinolaryngology at the University of Ibadan and the University College Hospital, Ibadan.

Which courses does the Federal University of Health Sciences, Ila-Orangun, offer?

The university focuses on health sciences, including health, nutrition and medical sciences courses. Some courses offered are medicine and surgery, nursing, nutrition & dietetics, pharmacology, and microbiology.

Read also

NDA courses cut off marks for the 2024/2025 admission period: All you need to know

FUHSI school fees are a primary concern for students aspiring to join the university. The university does not have a standard fee as it charges different fees depending on the course a student wants to pursue. Although established in 2021, the institution has emerged as one of the best, offering several health science courses. You can apply for admission on the university’s website if you meet the admission requirements.

Legit.ng recently published a list of the best courses in the world. While every course is important in one way or another, some are considered to be the best. Studying the best courses guarantees a well-paying job once you enter the job market. Therefore, making the right choice when pursuing your educational goals is important.

Which is the best course to study in the world? Undoubtedly, several courses are good, but picking the best can be quite hectic. Read this compilation of courses to find out which one features among the best.

Source: Legit.ng

Authors:
Muhunya Muhonji avatar

Muhunya Muhonji (Lifestyle writer) Muhunya has been a writer for more than three years. He graduated from Egerton University in 2014 with a degree in Agricultural Economics. He is also a certified public accountant and tax expert. Muhunya joined Legit.ng in July 2021 and writes about various topics such as entertainment, technology, business, and biographies. In 2023, Muhunya finished the AFP course on Digital Investigation Techniques. In March 2024, he completed the Google News Initiative course. Email: muhunyah@gmail.com

Tags:
Hot: