Whether you are a student who has just completed their UTME exam or a parent who wants their child to pursue a health science course, FUHSI should be one of the universities to prioritise. The Federal University of Health Sciences, Ila-Orangun, is among the new universities in Nigeria that are focusing on offering health, nutrition, and medical sciences courses. Admission to the learning institution is highly competitive, so knowing the FUHSI school fees, courses, and admission requirements can help you prepare in advance.

Established in 2021, the Federal University of Health Sciences, Ila-Orangun, is relatively new. However, it has already established itself as one of the top higher learning institutions providing quality health science courses in Nigeria. With a wide range of undergraduate health sciences, the institution has become a favourite among many learners. Details about FUHSI school fees, courses offered, admission requirements, and procedures can help you plan to join the university.

FUHSI school fees

How much is paid at the Federal University of Health Science, Ila-Orangun? School fees are usually a significant factor when joining a learning institution. FUHSI has outlined its fees for every course to help students, parents, and sponsors organise their finances in advance.

All students joining the university for the first time must pay a registration fee of ₦35,000. However, new students' annual fees vary depending on their course. Here is a list of new student’s fees according to their courses.

No. Course School fee 1 Bachelor of Medicine and Bachelor of Surgery ₦294,000 2 Nursing ₦274,000 3 Nutrition and Dietetics ₦274,000 4 Physiotherapy ₦274,000 5 Prosthetic and Orthotics ₦274,000 6 Environmental health science ₦274,000 7 Medical Laboratory Science ₦274,000 8 Information Technology and Health Informatics ₦274,000 9 Audiology ₦274,000 10 Pharmacology ₦249,000 11 Microbiology ₦249,000 12 Biochemistry ₦249,000 13 Biotechnology and Molecular Biology ₦249,000

Continuing or returning students also have a different annual fee schedule. Below is how much returning students pay annually per course.

No. Course School fee 1 Bachelor of Medicine and Bachelor of Surgery ₦280,000 2 Nursing ₦260,000 3 Nutrition & Dietetics ₦235,000 4 Medical Laboratory Science ₦215,000 5 Information Technology and Health Informatics ₦215,000 6 Audiology ₦215,000 7 Pharmacology ₦235,000 8 Microbiology ₦215,000 9 Biochemistry ₦215,000

FUHSI courses

What courses are offered at the Federal University of Health Science, Ila-Orangun? The university offers several undergraduate courses in health science. Here are the courses offered at FUHSI.

B. Audiology

B.MLS Medical Laboratory Science

B.NSc. Nursing

B.Sc. Biochemistry

B.Sc. Information Technology and Health Informatics

B.Sc. Microbiology

B.Sc. Nutrition and Dietetics

B.Sc. Pharmacology

MBBS. Medicine and Surgery

FUHSI cut-off marks and admission requirements

Have you spotted a course you want to pursue on the above list? Before admission into the university to study any of the courses, you must meet specific criteria, including attaining the cut-off marks in UTME. Courses offered at FUHSI have different cut-off marks. Here is a list of cut-off marks for every course.

No. Course Cut-off mark 1 Bachelor of Medicine and Bachelor of Surgery 220 2 Nursing 200 3 Nutrition and Dietetics 210 4 Physiotherapy 200 5 Prosthetic and Orthotics 180 6 Environmental Health Science 180 7 Medical Laboratory Science 180 8 Information Technology and Health Informatics 180 9 Audiology 180 10 Pharmacology 180 11 Microbiology 180 12 Biochemistry 180 13 Biotechnology and Molecular Biology 180

Prospective students must also have a minimum of five credit scores in five subjects, including Mathematics, English, Chemistry, Biology, and Physics. Additionally, applicants must be at least 16 years old.

How to apply for FUHSI

Once you have the above requirements, you can apply for admission on the FUHSI admission portal. Here is a step-by-step guide on admission into the Federal University of Health Sciences, Ila-Orangun.

Visit the official website of the Federal University of Health Sciences, Ila-Orangun. Locate the student admission portal and log in using your UTME number and UTME score. Pay a non-refundable admission fee of ₦35,000. Download and print your provisional admission letter. Proceed to registration on the student portal, where you will scratch cards and results for verification before paying school fees and course registration.

Is Federal University, Ila-Orangun accredited?

The Nigerian Health Science University is accredited by the National University Commission (NUC). It is also one of the 48 federal institutions constituting the Association of University Librarians of Nigerian Universities.

How old is the Federal University of Health Sciences, Ila-Orangun?

The Nigerian federal university is approximately three years old as of this writing. It was established in 2021 in Osun State, Nigeria.

Who is the vice-chancellor of the Federal University of Health Sciences, Ila-Orangun?

Professor Akeem Olawale Lasisi is the current vice-chancellor of the university, having been appointed on 18 February 2022. The pioneer vice-chancellor previously headed the Department of Otorhinolaryngology at the University of Ibadan and the University College Hospital, Ibadan.

Which courses does the Federal University of Health Sciences, Ila-Orangun, offer?

The university focuses on health sciences, including health, nutrition and medical sciences courses. Some courses offered are medicine and surgery, nursing, nutrition & dietetics, pharmacology, and microbiology.

FUHSI school fees are a primary concern for students aspiring to join the university. The university does not have a standard fee as it charges different fees depending on the course a student wants to pursue. Although established in 2021, the institution has emerged as one of the best, offering several health science courses. You can apply for admission on the university’s website if you meet the admission requirements.

