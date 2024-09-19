The College of Nursing and Health Sciences Obohia-Ndoki prides itself on being an institution of distinction. The fully accredited health sciences university is the first of its kind in Abia State, Nigeria. As an interested student, it is essential to know the College of Nursing Obohia cut-off marks, admission requirements, courses and school fees.

The college is located in Obohia-Ndoki, Abia State, Nigeria. A student poses, standing in scrubs. Photo by @College of Nursing Sciences Obohia Ndoki on Facebook, SDI Productions (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Established in 2016, the school aims to contribute to developing quality health care by providing world-class education in healthcare and other health sciences. As an aspiring health practitioner, knowledge of College of Nursing Obohia courses and other admission details is necessary as you prepare to enrol at the institution.

College of Nursing Obohia cut-off mark

Prospective students seeking admission to the college must have scored a minimum of at the 2024 JAMB UTME to be eligible. This makes it one of the lowest university cut-off marks for Nursing.

Qualified candidates who receive direct admission offers from JAMB should visit the school's portal and print their admission letters and admission requirements for screening.

Admission requirements for the College of Nursing in Obohia

Admission to the college is presently ongoing. Here are the main requirements for admission into the institute for health-related courses.

A minimum JAMB score of 150 is required.

A minimum of five credits in the English Language, Mathematics, Biology, Chemistry and Physics subjects in up to two sittings in WAEC, NECO or NABTEB.

A combination of WAEC & WAEC, NECO & NECO, and WAEC & NECO is accepted, but NABTEB must be one sitting.

JAMB subject combinations are English, Biology, Chemistry and Physics.

A payment of ₦20,000 for the application forms.

Candidate must have attained 18 years of age.

The candidate must have a letter of undertaking from their sponsor.

Screening is done for all students who receive successful admission to the college on dates announced by the school. Screening requirements for the process include;

Olevel results

JAMB results

An undertaking letter from a student's sponsor showing that they will be able to pay school fees

An acceptance fee of ₦100,000

4 passport photos with a red background

A post-UTME Screening Exercise fee of ₦2,000

The college offers healthcare courses in health sciences. Photo: Courtney Hale

Source: Getty Images

College of Nursing Obohia school fees

Based on information from the institute's Facebook account, the minimum semester fee is ₦300,000 for the School of Health Science and Nursing. Have a look at the approved for new students in the schools.

School First-semester tuition Second-semester tuition Uniform (one-time payment) Accommodation (one-time payment) School of Nursing ₦300,000 ₦300,000 ₦50,000 ₦50,000 School of Health Science ₦300,000 ₦300,000 ₦50,000 ₦50,000

College of Nursing Obohia courses

Graduates of the HND programme can specialise in midwifery or public health nursing. Below is a list of the school's most sought-after courses and academic programmes.

Courses

National Diploma in Nursing Science

National Diploma in Midwifery

Higher National Diploma in Nursing Science

Higher National Diploma in Midwifery

Higher National Diploma in Public Health Nursing

Basic programmes

Basic Nursing

Basic Midwifery

Post basic programmes

Post Basic Nursing

Post Basic Midwifery

Post Basic Public Health Nursing

How many years is the College of Nursing Obohia?

The school's academic programme runs for two years for the National Diploma (ND) and two more years for the Higher National Diploma (HND) programme for students with a CGPA of 2.5 and higher.

Is the College of Nursing Science Obohia accredited?

The college is a federal government-approved institution licensed by the National Board for Technical Education (NBTE) and accredited by the Nursing and Midwifery Council of Nigeria (NMCN). In January 2024, the institute announced its listing on the Joint Admission and Matriculation Board (JAMB) brochure for direct admissions.

How much is the acceptance fee for Obohia College of Nursing?

The acceptance fee is paid during the admission screening exercise. All interested candidates must pay ₦100,000.

When was the College of Nursing Obohia established?

It is a private learning institution owned and managed by Dr. Godwin Udoaka Umontuen, its founder and chairman. On 7 April 2024, the school celebrated three years of existence with a thanksgiving service at the Saint Pius De X Catholic Church in Obohia, Ndoki.

Where is the College of Nursing Obohia located?

The school is located in Obohia-Ndoki, Ukwa East (Local Government Area), Abia State, Nigeria. For easy access, students should find means to travel from Opobo Junction to Azumini Junction and proceed to the institute in Obohia-Ndoki.

Does the College of Nursing Obohia have hostel accommodation?

New students can stay at the school's hostel on the main campus. The accommodation cost is ₦50,000 per academic year.

College of Nursing Obohia cut-off marks can help you choose your desired school for health-related courses. The cut-off marks are considerably lower, opening access to different specialisations in the health industry. Consider joining the 2024/2025 academic year and begin the journey to your desired career.

Legit.ng has published an article on Ambrose Alli University's cut-off marks and fees for 2024/2025 admission. The guide extensively covers the complete list of faculties and courses offered at the state university.

Ambrose Alli University has existed since 1981. Read on to learn the admission requirements for each course, from Clinical Science to Mass Communication, Finance, and Administration, among others.

Source: Legit.ng