As more Nigerians continue to get on the “Japa” train, several people are on the lookout for international universities that will meet their needs for good education, financial aid, such as affordability, scholarships and grants, Co-ops and Internship, post-study work opportunities, relevant courses, visa guidance, career prospects, alumni associations and more.

One of the top-ranked universities in the United States, Northeastern University, has organized a free study expo to shed more light on these issues. The event will take place on October 12, 2024, at the Lagos Marriott Hotel, Ikeja.

Northeastern University’s Assistant Vice Chancellor of Global Enrollment Management, Federico Ling

In an interview with Northeastern University’s Assistant Vice Chancellor of Global Enrollment Management, Federico Ling, ahead of the upcoming study expo, he gave key insights into what makes the school stand out and what to expect at the event.

During the interview, Ling addressed one of the major concerns of Nigerian international students by speaking about Northeastern University’s co-op program, which allows them to get paid work opportunities and get practical experience even before they graduate. He also spoke about the school’s ranking, basic requirements for international students, NEU’s application fees, waivers, scholarship opportunities, students interested in STEM-OPT, program pathways including full-time, hybrid, or online, and more.

Read the interview below:

Kindly introduce yourself, sir, and your role at Northeastern University

ANS: My name is Federico Ling, Assistant Vice Chancellor of Global Enrollment Management, and I am responsible for student recruitment for our graduate programs, both domestically and internationally, for our campuses in the US, Canada and the UK.

What does a prospective student need to know that differentiates Northeastern University from other US universities?

ANS: The most important thing that makes Northeastern University different is our co-op program. This is something that distinguishes our institution from others, in which we provide our students with the opportunity to test-drive their career and apply the skills they’re getting in the classroom in a real-life work experience (that is also paid). In this sense, when students graduate from our programs, they already have relevant work experience for their next professional step.

How many colleges and campuses exist in Northeastern, and where are they located?

ANS: We have ten campuses in the US (Boston, Portland, Arlington, Charlotte, Miami, Seattle, Silicon Valley, Burlington, Nahant, and Oakland – recently merged with Marymount Manhattan College in New York City); two in Canada (Toronto and Vancouver) and one in London (UK). Northeastern University has 10 colleges as well (College of Professional Studies, College of Engineering, Khoury College of Computer Science, Bouvé College of Health Sciences, College of Science, College of Social Sciences and Humanities, College of Arts, Media and Design, School of Law, D’Amore-McKim School of Business and Mills College at Northeastern).

What is the latest ranking of your university, and what makes Northeastern University consistently rank #1 in co-ops and internships?

ANS: Northeastern is #1 for Co-ops, #8 for Innovative Universities, and #32 for Private Universities. Northeastern has a long-standing tradition of prioritizing experiential education through its programs and its co-op model that consistently keeps attracting students and learners to our institution.

What program pathways (Full, Part-time, hybrid, and online) are available? (Due to the NUC policies in Nigeria, Emphasis should be laid on the full-time programs.)

ANS: Each college has different programs and alternatives. Regarding pathways programs, our most popular one is with the College of Professional Studies, where every student can find a place at Northeastern.

Can you state the basic requirements needed for both undergraduate and graduate programs/admissions by international students?

ANS: Northeastern has more than 250 graduate programs offered through its 10 colleges in its 13 campuses, and each one has different entry requirements. We encourage you to check our website and speak with our Northeastern University representatives in the country so we can work with you in a personalized way and give you the information you need.

What has been the population of Africans/Nigerians on your campuses? Are there societies for these minority groups?

ANS: Northeastern University is very proud to say that African students have been consistently attending our institution every year and recently, we have seen growth from countries like Ghana, Nigeria, Kenya, etc. In combination, these represent double and triple the size of our previous cohorts from African countries, reaching hundreds of learners every year.

Finance

How friendly and affordable is your University to International Students?

ANS: Northeastern University has one of the largest international student populations in the United States (and the largest in combination with its campuses in Canada and the UK). With that in mind, we want to say that we have a place for everyone, but we want our students to have the right mindset and motivation. We encourage our future learners to contact us directly and ask questions.

Can you talk about application fee waivers and scholarships?

ANS: Our application is completed online, and the student can choose its main program and campus of interest (but also can choose alternative options with regards to programs and campuses). Every student who is attending our Global Study Expo will receive an application fee waiver, and if they enroll in Spring 2025, they will receive a 5% scholarship. Other scholarships are available throughout the year, so reach out to us directly to find out more.

How about assistantships/ paid co-ops, internships to help students support their living expenses?

ANS: Our co-op program not only provides our students and learners with the opportunity to put their academic experience into practice in the workplace but also to receive a stipend or payment for that. Our co-op opportunities are paid, and the students can benefit from that while completing their degree.

Alumni association

It appears the university student body has nurtured prominent individuals globally, including Africa. Can you tell us a bit about that?

ANS: As one of the largest universities with the most international students attending its programs, Northeastern has representation from across the globe. We have a robust student body from different parts of the world. Students from Africa (or anywhere) can find opportunities to share their culture and experiences through different associations and communities while attending our institution.

Are there plans to have a Northeastern University Nigeria alumni association?

ANS: Northeastern has many exciting plans coming for each region in the world. I can share that we have many alumni from Nigeria who are active in their communities, professionally, culturally, etc., and we enjoy contacting them regularly.

Upcoming Nigeria Expo

Is this the first time that your globally recognized Institution is visiting Nigeria? Will this continue to hold every year?

ANS: We are very proud to say that this is the second year that Northeastern University is returning to the country. The first Global Study Expo happened in 2023 with more than a thousand attendees. We are very excited to return this year and connect with our future learners and this amazing community.

Which other country/ region do you organise this annually?

ANS: We organise this annually in India, China, Africa (Ghana and Nigeria) and Latin America for the first time in 2025 in Mexico and Brazil.

What were your expectations about the just concluded Nigerian Expo; were the students expectations met?

ANS: Just as last year, we are excited for the number of students and prospective learners we met this time. We had an overwhelming response, and we are proud to be here. We connected with hundreds of students and their families. We hope to see many of them soon at any of our Northeastern Campuses.

How many dignitaries/stakeholders are you inviting to participate in the Study Expo at the Lagos Marriott Hotel Ikeja?

ANS: Just like in 2023, more than 30 Northeastern University representatives came to participate in our Global Study Expo.

For international students interested in STEM-OPT, would there be a session for them to ask questions at the Study Expo and what is your advice to them?

ANS: Yes. We will be running different sessions throughout the day, and we encourage students that are interested in this topic to attend our session on visas. Also, our colleagues form the “Office of Global Services” will be at their table during the Expo to answer any questions our students may have related to visas, STEM, OPT, etc.

What should prospective students expect when they attend the Lagos Study Expo?

ANS: We want our future students to connect with Northeastern University representatives. Colleagues from the 10 colleges and 13 campuses came to the country to meet with them and answer all their questions. They can also expect to learn more about our institution and our educational model through the concurrent sessions and presentations we have for them that day, and finally, to have fun.

Are prospective students seeking “undergraduate sponsorship” eligible to attend the Lagos Study Expo?

ANS: We want to welcome everyone at our Expo. If you have specific questions, come and connect directly with our representatives, as they will be able to help.

Conclusion:

Northeastern University sets itself apart from other institutions for international students with its top-tier education, co-op program, strong support for international students, and extensive resources to help them succeed academically and professionally. As Assistant Vice Chancellor Federico Ling highlighted, the university’s commitment to innovation, diversity, and experiential learning makes it an ideal choice for students seeking a global education.

Northeastern’s upcoming free study expo in Lagos, Nigeria, is a great opportunity to connect with the university’s representatives, learn more about admission requirements, discover potential scholarship opportunities and more. To register for the Northeastern University Student expo, click here:

Registration Link: https://connect.northeastern.edu/portal/global_study_expo_africa?utm_medium=affiliate&utm_source=channel-partnership_legit&utm_campaign=em-cvn-evg-int-comp-net-all-def-ole-2024_10_05-global_study_expo_africa&utm_content=africa_expo_legit

