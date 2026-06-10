Many African countries have either repatriated citizens or launched evacuation programmes following xenophobic violence in South Africa

More than 1,000 Nigerians registered for voluntary repatriation as the federal government prepared to begin evacuation flights

The latest unrest renewed concerns over a long-running pattern of attacks against African migrants and foreign-owned businesses in South Africa

Growing xenophobic attacks and anti-immigration protests in South Africa have prompted several African governments to evacuate citizens or begin organised repatriation programmes to bring affected nationals home.

The latest wave of violence, which began in April, has reignited concerns across the continent over the safety of African migrants living in South Africa.

A group of South Africans confronted a Ghanaian man regarding his legal status in the country. Photo: X/@afrisagacity

Source: Facebook

Reports of assaults, intimidation, looting and deaths linked to the unrest have triggered diplomatic reactions, travel advisories and emergency interventions by a number of governments.

The development has also renewed scrutiny of a problem that has repeatedly strained South Africa's relations with fellow African nations, particularly following major outbreaks of xenophobic violence in 2008, 2015 and 2019.

Which countries have evacuated citizens?

Per PremiumTimes, at least five African countries have either completed evacuations, commenced repatriation exercises or are preparing to bring home nationals affected by the crisis.

1. Ghana

Ghana was among the first countries to organise an evacuation exercise following the recent unrest. Authorities initially repatriated hundreds of citizens from Johannesburg before expanding the programme.

The Ghanaian government announced this week that about 1,000 nationals had been successfully evacuated.

Foreign Affairs Minister Samuel Ablakwa said, “We kept our promise. No Ghanaian has been abandoned in harm’s way.”

The government has also introduced measures aimed at helping returnees reintegrate, including employment support initiatives.

2. Mozambique

Mozambique began repatriating citizens after reports emerged that five Mozambicans were killed during the violence.

Authorities say roughly 700 nationals have already returned home through government-assisted efforts, while additional evacuations remain ongoing.

Officials are also working to return the remains of citizens who lost their lives during the attacks.

How many citizens have returned home?

3. Malawi

Malawi received its first group of returnees this week, with more than 170 citizens arriving after leaving South Africa.

Many of those repatriated had reportedly taken refuge in temporary shelters following threats, harassment and attacks in communities where they lived.

The Malawian government has pledged continued consular and transit assistance for displaced nationals.

4. Zimbabwe

Zimbabwe has also launched an evacuation programme for citizens seeking to leave South Africa.

Reports indicate that more than 130 Zimbabweans have already been brought home in phases, including adults and children.

Some returnees reportedly recounted experiences of intimidation and violence during the unrest.

When will Nigerians arrive home?

5. Nigeria

Nigeria is set to begin receiving evacuees this week after more than 1,000 citizens registered for voluntary repatriation.

Foreign Affairs Minister Bianca Odumegwu-Ojukwu spoke after meeting President Bola Tinubu. Photo: X/Bianca

Source: Twitter

The federal government approved evacuation arrangements following growing concerns over attacks targeting Nigerians and the reported deaths of two citizens.

Screening and verification exercises have been conducted by Nigerian diplomatic officials in collaboration with South African authorities ahead of the airlift operation.

Nigerian officials have also voiced strong concerns over the attacks. Minister of Foreign Affairs Bianca Odumegwu-Ojukwu recently warned that Abuja could consider further diplomatic measures if the situation fails to improve.

FG warns Nigerians in South Africa

Earlier in another story, Nigeria’s diplomatic mission in South Africa has cautioned its nationals to remain vigilant following unrest linked to a disputed traditional ceremony in the Eastern Cape Province.

The advisory followed protests that broke out after reports of a coronation involving the Igbo community in the region.

Source: Legit.ng