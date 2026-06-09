Talay Riley’s close associate, Scribz Riley, opens up about their heartbreaking final conversation before the singer’s death

The emotional tribute reveals the dreams, plans, and hopes the late singer still had before tragedy struck

Fans continue to celebrate the British-Nigerian star’s legacy as details of his life and career resurface

Scribz Riley, a close associate and brother of the late British-Nigerian singer Talay Riley, has broken his silence following his tragic death.

The singer was reportedly fatally stabbed in Silvertown, London, on June 5, 2026.

In a touching Instagram post, Scribz revealed that he had spoken with Talay shortly before he went to sleep.

According to him, their discussion centred on the future, staying positive, and the many goals they still hoped to achieve.

Talay Riley was fatally stabbed in Silvertown, London, on June 5, 2026. Photos: Talay Riley.

Source: Instagram

At the time, neither of them could have imagined that it would be their last exchange.

He stated:

“Just before he went to sleep we spoke about the future, staying positive and about everything we still had left to do. I never imagined that would be our last conversation.”

Scribz described Talay Riley as much more than a friend.

In his tribute, he referred to the late singer as a brother, mentor, inspiration, and someone whose kindness touched countless lives.

He also reflected on the enormous impact Talay had on those around him.

He added:

“Yinka wasn’t just my brother. He was my mother’s son, a friend to many, a mentor, an inspiration, and a light in so many people’s lives.”

According to him, Talay possessed one of the purest hearts he had ever known and was known for giving freely to others.

He noted that the singer's music, family, friendships, and the lives he touched would keep his memory alive.

Born into a Nigerian family in London, Talay Riley developed a love for music from an early age.

Inspired by his siblings and the sounds of the early 1990s, he began singing at just five years old.

His career gained momentum when he appeared on rapper Chipmunk's 2009 hit single Look for Me on the UK Singles Chart.

Talay later signed major publishing and recording deals, building a reputation as a gifted songwriter and performer.

Despite those achievements, many believe his journey was only beginning.

As fans continue to mourn, Scribz Riley's final words remain a poignant reminder of a future that was never fully realised.

He noted:

“Even with everything you accomplished, this was far too soon. I love you brother. Thank you for everything. Rest in paradise Yinka.”

Read his post below:

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Source: Legit.ng