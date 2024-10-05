UAC Foods has announced openings for its management internship programme and management specialist programme

The food company stated that both programmes are open to graduates who meet the requirements and are ready to join the workforce

UAC Foods has also outlined the criteria for participation and provided a list of available roles to apply

UAC Foods Limited, a leading manufacturer and marketer of food products, has opened exciting opportunities for Nigerian graduates in the management specialist and management trainee programs.

UAC Foods awaits applications from qualified Nigerians Photo credit: vgajic

Source: Getty Images

Both opportunities allow qualified candidates to gain full employment in the company.

A message on the UAC foods website reads:

Are you excited to be part of a company that's shaping the future of food solutions for Nigerian consumers? UAC Foods Limited is looking for professionals in the following fields:"

Management specialist program

Engineering

Supply Chain

Production

Legal

Quality

Finance

Sales

Marketing

Risk & Compliance

Requirements

2–3 years of cognate experience in the relevant field.

B.Sc. or HND with minimum second-class upper or upper credit in any relevant discipline.

Must have an NYSC discharge certificate.

Possess relevant certifications or qualifications in a related discipline.

Not older than 28 years by December 31, 2024.

Management trainee program.

While the Internship scheme is open to graduates with little or no experience

The requirements

Minimum of 0-1 year experience.

B.Sc. or HND with a minimum of Second Class Upper or Upper Credit.

Must have completed NYSC.

A minimum of 5 credits, including English and mathematics, obtained in not more than two sittings.

Not older than 26 years by December 31, 2024.

Qualified and interested candidates in any of the above positions can use this link to apply.

Other job opportunities at UAC foods includes:

Factory operative

Factory operative: WIP supervisor

Sectional head

Afreximbank opens Internship Programme for Nigerian students

Legit.ng earlier reported that the Africa Export-Import Bank (Afreximban), headquartered in Cairo, Egypt, also announced internship opportunities for Nigerian and African students.

The bank disclosed that it recognises its mandate to promote and finance trade in Africa.

It said that it offers young Africans the opportunity to understand better the Afreximbank group and its operating model, which will help them advance in their careers.

