A fourth-year medical student at the University of Ibadan received a scholarship after his story was shared online

The student wrote the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) examination six consecutive times before gaining admission

A medical content creator announced the development four years after interviewing him on her YouTube channel

A University of Ibadan (UI) medical student, Cornelius Emmanuel, has received financial aid to complete his education after his grass-to-grace story went viral online.

A YouTuber and content creator, Emmanuella Asogwa, announced the scholarship on her LinkedIn page.

A UI medical student who wrote JAMB 6 times bags a scholarship. Photo credit: Emmanuella Asogwa/LinkedIn

Source: UGC

6-time JAMB candidate bags scholarship

The breakthrough came four years after she first featured Emmanuel on her YouTube channel, Medical Diaries.

Emmanuel spent six years rewriting the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) examination before finally securing his admission into the university.

According to Asogwa, Emmanuel refused to give up on his dream of becoming a medical doctor despite the repeated setbacks. His determination eventually caught the attention of a healthcare professional who watched the old video online.

Celebrating the milestone in the LinkedIn post, Asogwa said:

"ONE STORY. ONE INTERVIEW. ONE SCHOLARSHIP.

I am happy to share that one of the students I interviewed on my YouTube platform has received a scholarship because someone watched his story and decided to help.

Hello LinkedIn,

This is one of those moments that reminds me why I started Medical Diaries.

A few years ago, I interviewed Cornelius Emmanuel, now a fourth-year medical student at the University of Ibadan, Nigeria.

At the time, he had just gained admission and shared a journey that left a lasting impression on me. His path to medical school was anything but easy.

Cornelius wrote the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) examination six times over six years. For six years, he refused to give up on his dream of becoming a doctor.

Many people would have stopped trying. He didn’t.

His story was powerful, emotional, and inspiring, so we shared it on YouTube for others to learn from.

Recently, a renowned nurse with a passion for education came across the interview. After hearing Cornelius’ story, he reached out and offered to support him financially.

Today, Cornelius is enjoying scholarship support that is helping him pursue his medical education."

Reactions as UI medical student bags scholarship

Legit.ng has compiled some reactions to the content creator's post below:

Olowogbade Samuel said:

"Very impactful, more grace to do more."

UI medical student bags degree following admission

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that a medical student who gained admission in 2029 graduated from the University of Ibadan with a Bachelor of Medical Laboratory Science degree. He shared his struggles.

Source: Legit.ng