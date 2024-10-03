NABTEB announced that 44,000 out of 67,751 candidates scored five credits and above, including Mathematics and English, in the 2024 NBC and NTC exams

Dr. Nnasia Ndareke Asanga emphasized the need for better funding and support for technical education to address challenges in the sector

Despite a slight decline in performance compared to last year, NABTEB remains committed to enhancing technical education and combating examination malpractice

In a significant announcement from Benin on Thursday, the National Business and Technical Examinations Board (NABTEB) revealed the results of the 2024 In-School National Business Certificate (NBC) and National Technical Certificate (NTC) examinations.

Out of the 67,751 candidates who sat for the exams, 44,000 achieved five credits and above, including Mathematics and the English Language. This figure represents 65.35 percent of the total candidates.

Dr. Nnasia Ndareke Asanga, NABTEB’s acting Registrar, highlighted that a total of 62,235 candidates, or 92.42 percent, obtained five credits and above, with or without English Language and Mathematics. The examinations were conducted across 1,708 centres nationwide.

NABTEB releases 2024 exam results

Dr. Asanga pointed out several challenges affecting technical education in Nigeria, including the perception of TVET programmes by industries, enterprises, and communities, as well as a lack of funding and support.

He emphasized the need for appropriate legislation, capacity building for technical education teachers, adequate funding, and the establishment of more technical colleges to enhance TVET and other technical education programmes.

“TVET has the potential to provide the needed nexus between education and unemployment which is the destination in today’s innovation-driven economy,” Dr. Asanga stated.

However, he noted a decline in performance compared to the previous year and reported that 349 candidates were involved in examination malpractice.

Dr. Asanga expressed concern over the impact of malpractice, stating that it undermines the trust of educators and policymakers and deprives students of the opportunity to develop critical thinking, problem-solving, and lifelong learning skills.

“NABTEB has a mandate to conduct examinations and perform skill-based assessments, leading to the award of Business, Vocational and Technical Certificates at both the Ordinary and Advanced levels,” he concluded.

Guide on how to check NABTEB result

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that NABTEB, which stands for the National Business and Technical Examinations Board, is an examination body in Nigeria responsible for conducting examinations in technical and vocational education.

It was established in 1992 and operates under the Nigerian Federal Ministry of Education. Here is a guide on everything you need to know about the NABTEB results checker process.

