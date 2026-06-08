Editor's note: Kidnapping in South-West Nigeria is shifting into a hidden network of people, money, and movement that raises fresh security concerns. Lekan Olayiwola, peace and conflict researcher/policy analyst, shares insights on causes and responses.

President Bola Tinubu’s approval of 1,000 forest guards and a specialised rescue unit following the abduction of pupils and teachers in Oriire, Oyo State, signals more than routine enforcement. It reflects a recognition that the escalating kidnapping crisis has outgrown ad-hoc raids and fragmented responses.

A closer look at how kidnapping in the South-West depends on networks beyond armed attackers alone. Photo: Getty

Source: Getty Images

Working alongside coordinated operations involving the Oyo State Government, Amotekun, police, military, hunters and vigilantes, the intervention seeks to reassert state presence in spaces increasingly exploited by criminal networks. Yet the harder question remains whether force alone can dismantle kidnapping networks, or make them adapt and relocate within the Southwest.

Why the South-West is not the North-West

Nigeria’s discussion on kidnapping is often shaped by experiences in the North-West, where states such as Zamfara, Katsina, Sokoto and parts of Kebbi have faced prolonged banditry, mass abductions and entrenched rural criminality. Although the North-West has a larger population, this is spread across vast land areas, producing low population density, weaker transport networks and extensive rural zones where armed groups have sometimes become embedded.

The South-West, by contrast, has a smaller population but far higher density and a more compact geography, especially around Lagos and adjoining corridors. It benefits from proximate road infrastructure, deeper economic integration and more visible state and traditional governance structures. However, these same strengths also create vulnerabilities where dense transport networks enable rapid movement, economic concentration produces high-value targets, and inter-state connectivity facilitates cross-border criminal mobility.

Mapping state-specific vulnerabilities

South-West cannot be treated as a single security space. Each state presents a distinct risk profile shaped by geography and connectivity. In Oyo, the northern border areas link the state to North-Central transit corridors. Extensive forests, dispersed settlements and long routes create space for concealment, movement and temporary occupation, with recent incidents highlighting its role as a transit corridor rather than a fixed base.

Ondo presents a more territorial challenge. Its vast forest reserves, while economically valuable, create operational spaces that are difficult to monitor, making forest control as important as road security. Ekiti’s vulnerability is more about movement than occupation, as its rugged terrain and strategic position enable transit across inter-state routes without deep local embedding, strengthening the need for intelligence coordination.

Ogun, as a transport gateway with vast road network linked to Lagos and multiple states, faces pressure from high mobility volumes that complicate surveillance without disrupting economic activity. Lagos, though more urbanised and closely monitored, remains central to kidnapping economies as a source of targets, financial flows and intelligence, even when operations occur outside its borders.

Kidnapping as a criminal economy

Perhaps the most overlooked aspect of the current debate is the tendency to focus almost exclusively on armed kidnappers while ignoring the wider ecosystem that sustains them. A kidnapping operation requires far more than weapons and a hideout. Victims must be identified, travel patterns monitored, and food and supplies moved into camps. Communication is sustained through disposable or pre-registered SIM cards that complicate traceability, while fuel and logistics depend on coordinated supply routes.

Local transport systems, including informal motorbike networks, rural corridors and inter-settlement routes, enable mobility. Ransom payments are often processed through intermediaries embedded in informal financial channels and cash-based exchange systems. This raises a critical question rarely asked in public discourse: who performs these functions?

Those sustaining kidnapping economies are often not armed actors but transport operators, informants, financial facilitators, suppliers, scouts, or collaborators embedded within ordinary communities. From this perspective, kidnapping resembles a shadow economy rather than isolated violence.

A closer look at how kidnapping in the South-West depends on networks beyond armed attackers alone. Photo: Getty

Source: Getty Images

Following the money

Yet ransom itself remains one of the least examined dimensions of the crisis. Money paid to secure the release of victims circulates through transport systems, fuel markets, communication channels and informal financial networks, which creates incentives, rewards participation and sustains networks long after a kidnapping ends. Understanding where ransom funds move may reveal more about the resilience of kidnapping networks than arrest statistics alone.

Recent policy responses increasingly point to a growing recognition of financial visibility as a security tool. The planned geotagging of Point-of-Sale (POS) terminals represents an effort to improve traceability within informal financial ecosystems. While primarily framed as a regulatory and anti-fraud measure, it also expands the state’s ability to map transaction geography in areas where cash circulation dominates.

The displacement effect and intelligence integrity problem

Across the North-West and parts of North-Central Nigeria, sustained military operations have increased pressure on armed groups. But security pressure can produce unintended geographical consequences. When criminal actors lose operating space in one location, they frequently seek alternatives elsewhere.

This does not mean that every kidnapping incident in the South-West originates from northern criminal networks. However, it would be equally mistaken to ignore displacement dynamics altogether. Success should therefore be measured not only by disruption but also by prevention of relocation and regeneration.

Calls for better intelligence have become a recurring feature of security discussions. The challenge is not only intelligence collection, but intelligence integrity. Many kidnapping incidents display remarkable precision, suggesting access to sensitive information about movement patterns, travel routes and timing.

The concern is not merely that criminals gather intelligence, but that information may be leaking through transport systems, commercial interactions, or institutional weaknesses. Improving intelligence gathering without securing its integrity addresses only half the problem.

Why the South-West retains important advantages

Despite recent concerns, the South-West remains considerably more governable than regions most severely affected by banditry. State institutions retain comparatively stronger reach. Landmass-population density enables faster deployment. Economic integration encourages public cooperation. Traditional institutions remain influential. Urban centres remain better governed. Moreover, the region has developed a layered security architecture involving federal agencies, state-backed organisations, community actors and traditional authorities.

Emerging developments, including discussions around expanded aerial surveillance capabilities and the deployment or reassembly of aircraft for monitoring forest belts and remote corridors, reflect a gradual shift toward territorial visibility. Such capabilities, if sustained and properly integrated, may improve the ability to track movement across forests, farm belts, and inter-state corridors that are difficult to monitor from the ground.

From raids to governance

Current responses often treat kidnapping primarily as a security problem requiring stronger force, yet the deeper challenge is governance. Kidnapping thrives where spaces are difficult to monitor, govern, and integrate into systems of authority. It is not only about who controls highways, but who governs forests, farm belts, border settlements, and the spaces between major roads and urban centres. These areas are often visited only after incidents occur.

The South-West’s greatest security threat may not be existing actors, but the gradual emergence of ungoverned spaces between governed places, where criminal networks can establish roots faster than institutions extend authority. A more comprehensive strategy must therefore prioritise continuous territorial monitoring, regional intelligence fusion, financial tracking of ransom flows, professionalised community intelligence systems and proactive monitoring of displacement pressures.

Lekan Olayiwola is a public-facing peace & conflict researcher/policy analyst focused on leadership, ethics, governance, and political legitimacy in fragile states.

Disclaimer: The views and opinions expressed here are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of Legit.ng.

Source: Legit.ng