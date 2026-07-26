Canada's government identified five specific health and social service roles it wants to fill with international talent in 2026

The Canadian government listed multiple immigration pathways available to skilled professionals looking to relocate and build a career there

Canada also named six key industries driving its labour demand, offering benefits including career opportunities and settlement support for newcomers

Canada has named five categories of health care and social service professionals it is actively seeking from Nigeria and other countries to address shortages in its workforce in 2026.

Canada has identified five health and social service professions as priority occupations for international recruitment in 2026. Photo credits: Dave Chan/AFP, vitapix

Source: Getty Images

The Canadian government said it is looking for:

Nurse practitioners Dentists Pharmacists Psychologists Social workers

The listed professionals eligible are those with relevant training, credentials, and experience. Officials said these roles are critical to delivering essential services to Canadians and filling existing gaps in the country's health system.

Sectors Canada Wants to Fill

Beyond health and social services, Canada said its growing economy requires skilled labour across six key industries: science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM); health care; skilled trades; defence and cybersecurity; critical minerals; and education.

The government described these as key and emerging sectors where international talent can make an immediate contribution.

Benefits Canada Is Offering

To attract top professionals, Canada listed several benefits for those who relocate. These include access to career opportunities across a wide range of employers, safe and stable communities for workers and their families, and a culture that values diversity in people, ideas, and language.

The government also said it provides settlement services to help newcomers adjust, high-quality education and training opportunities, and dedicated community support for French-speaking immigrants.

Canada added that its immigration system offers skilled professionals several pathways to permanent residency and citizenship, though it did not specify which programmes apply to each profession.

Nigerians considering the move are advised to confirm that their qualifications meet Canadian licensing standards in their specific profession before applying, as credential recognition requirements vary by province and professional body.

Canada Lists 7 Skilled Worker Categories for Permanent Residence

In a related development, the Canadian government has announced the categories of skilled professionals it plans to invite to apply for permanent residence through its Express Entry immigration system.

The update was shared on Thursday, July 23, by Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada (IRCC) on its official X account, @CitImmCanada.

According to IRCC, Canada is seeking professionals in healthcare and social services, education, science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM), skilled trades and transport occupations.

Source: Legit.ng