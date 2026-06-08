President Tinubu vows to confront Nigeria's security and economic challenges head-on

The President also pledges to ease hardship and enhance living conditions for citizens

Speaking, the Secretary General of the Federation calls for unity and peace ahead of the 2027 elections

FCT, Abuja - President Bola Tinubu has restated his administration’s determination to confront Nigeria’s security and economic challenges.

He, however, insisted that the country will not 'surrender' to terrorism, banditry or any form of criminal intimidation.

Tinubu Speaks on 'Surrender' as He Takes Decision On Anti-Terror War in Nigeria

Source: Twitter

The message was conveyed on Sunday, June 7, by the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Senator George Akume, during a national inter-denominational church service held at the National Christian Centre, Abuja, as part of events marking Democracy Day.

Speaking on behalf of the President, Akume said Nigeria’s 27 years of uninterrupted democratic rule reflected the courage of citizens and pro-democracy advocates who fought for the restoration of civil governance.

He paid tribute to the June 12 heroes, noting that many paid a heavy price in defence of democracy, including imprisonment, persecution and loss of life, Vanguard reported.

FG promises relief amid hardship

Acknowledging current economic pressures and insecurity in parts of the country, the SGF said the Tinubu administration was aware of public concerns and actively pursuing policies aimed at easing hardship and improving living conditions.

He added that efforts to strengthen democratic dividends and restore public confidence would be intensified across sectors.

Akume: Security remains national priority

Akume stressed that protecting lives and restoring peace remain central to government policy, noting that security agencies are being reinforced to address threats nationwide and secure the release of abducted citizens, Punch reported.

He issued a strong assurance of the government’s stance, saying,

“The government of Nigeria shall never succumb to terror, banditry or any form of criminal intimidation.”

With political activities gradually building towards the 2027 elections, Akume urged Nigerians to reject violence and divisive rhetoric, while calling on faith leaders, traditional rulers, civil society and the media to promote peace and national unity.

Insecurity: Security expert tells Tinubu's govt what to do

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that security experts on Thursday, June 4, urged the Nigerian government to deploy modern technology, including drones, geolocation systems and advanced intelligence platforms, to accelerate efforts to rescue pupils and teachers abducted from Community Grammar School, Baptist Nursery and Primary School, and L.A. Primary School on Friday, May 15.

They argued that leveraging technology could improve the chances of locating the victims quickly and safely while strengthening Nigeria's broader response to kidnapping and other security threats.

Source: Legit.ng