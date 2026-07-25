Toba Ajiboye, Lagos NURTW Organising Secretary, was ambushed and shot on Ikorodu Road on Sunday, July 12

A bricklayer named Oke, who worked for Ajiboye, allegedly monitored his movements and fed real-time information to the gunmen

A voice note reportedly captured the moment an informant alerted waiting gunmen that Ajiboye was about to leave his location

The assassination of Toba Ajiboye, popularly known as Toba Ijaya, has reopened old wounds in Lagos and revived questions about the violent underworld of motor park politics.

On Tuesday, tears flowed freely as hundreds of family members, colleagues, friends and supporters gathered in Fadeyi, Lagos, to bid farewell to the 43‑year‑old Organising Secretary of the Lagos State National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW).

The untold story of the alleged betrayal linked to NURTW Chief Toba Ijaya’s death. Credit: @tobaijaya

Source: Instagram

Viral videos showed an emotional crowd surrounding his remains, many overcome with grief as they paid their last respects.

Ajiboye was ambushed on Sunday, July 12, by unidentified gunmen in the Fadeyi area. His vehicle was riddled with bullets, and he later succumbed to his injuries.

For a man whose name inspired fear across motor parks and political circles, the manner of his killing echoed the violent settling of scores more often associated with ruthless cartels.

Observers noted that his final moments bore the unmistakable signature of an execution designed not merely to kill but to send a message.

Alleged Betrayal

According to sources close to the deceased, Ajiboye’s death may have been preceded by betrayal from someone he trusted, The Saturday Punch reports.

A bricklayer identified simply as Oke, who had previously worked for him, allegedly monitored his movements and passed information to the gunmen.

“On Sunday, Toba came to see some elderly people and parked outside. The informant took pictures of the front and back of his vehicle and sent them to people waiting on the expressway. He also sent a voice note informing them that Toba was alone with his driver and would soon come out. Toba came out and even gave him N5,000, not knowing that he was there to monitor him,” a source revealed.

Detectives later arrested Oke and his wife, while another individual, identified simply as Suko and alleged to have financed parts of the operation, reportedly fled Nigeria.

Adding another layer to the unfolding investigation, a voice note played to Saturday Punch appeared to capture a conversation in which an unidentified caller informed another person that Ajiboye was about to leave the premises he had gone to visit.

Inside the alleged betrayal that reportedly changed everything for NURTW Chief Toba Ijaya. Credit: @tobaijaya

Source: Instagram

Toba Ijaya: Koko Zaria to leave Lagos

Legit.ng had reported that following the death of NURTW secretary Toba Ijaya, reactions had continued to pour in from associates and members of the public.

Among them, content creator Ibrooanlyzer publicly addressed NURTW chieftain Koko Zaria, urging him to take extra precautions. Ibrooanlyzer, said he had known Toba Ijaya since childhood, claimed Koko Zaria's strong social media presence was the only thing keeping him safe.

He also advised Koko Zaria to relocate abroad for an extended period, citing a recent attack on him as a reason for concern.

Source: Legit.ng