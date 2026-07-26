Fatima Mairiga, the APC Deputy Women Leader in Yobe State, died on Saturday in Kano, where she had been receiving medical treatment

The Press Secretary announced the death to the Yobe State Deputy Governor, who described it as a great loss to the APC family

Funeral prayers for Mairiga were scheduled for Sunday at the Yobe Mosque and Islamic Centre in Damaturu

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Kano State - Fatima Mairiga, the Deputy Women Leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Yobe State, has died following a brief illness.

Mairiga passed away on Saturday, July 25, 2026, in Kano, where she had been undergoing medical treatment.

APC mourns deputy women leader, Fatima Mairiga, in Yobe State. Photo credit: Gwamnaty Mairiga

Source: Facebook

Hussaini Suleh, the Press Secretary to the Yobe State Deputy Governor, said the ruling party had lost a valued member.

As reported by The Punch, Suleh confirmed the news in a statement issued on Saturday, July 25, 2026.

The nature of her illness was not disclosed in the statement.

"The death has occurred of Hajiya Fatima Mairiga, Yobe State APC Deputy Women Leader, today in Kano after a brief illness."

APC deputy women funeral arrangements

Funeral prayers for Mairiga were set for Sunday at 4:00 pm at the Yobe Mosque and Islamic Centre in Damaturu, the state capital, following Islamic rites.

Burial was to take place immediately after the prayers in line with Islamic tradition. Party members, government officials, relatives and well-wishers were expected to attend and pay their last respects.

Suleh closed the statement with a prayer for the deceased: "May Allah forgive her shortcomings and admit her into Aljannatul Firdausi."

APC mourns loss of deputy women leader

Mairiga was known within the APC for her role in mobilising women at the grassroots level and building party structures across Yobe State.

Her passing drew mourning from party members and supporters, many of whom described her as a dedicated political stalwart.

As of the time of this report, the Yobe State chapter of the APC had not yet released a separate official statement on her death.

Her passing comes at a period when the party in the state has been working to consolidate its political structures ahead of future activities.

Tears as prominent APC chieftain dies

Recall that Ekiti state governor, Biodun Oyebanji, mourned the passing of APC chieftain Gabriel Omodara, who died on Sunday, July 12, at the age of 93.

Oyebanji described Omodara, a former Ekiti Central Local Government chairperson, as a committed progressive whose legacy left an enduring mark on the state.

The Ekiti Council of Elders also paid tribute, calling Omodara a stabilising force and respected grassroots mobiliser across Ekiti and Nigeria.

How Kano APC chieftain died in Abuja hotel

Meanwhile, Legit.ng also reported that the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Kano state mourns the tragic death of Assistant Organising Secretary Abdulsalami Ginsau.

Ginsau was found dead after being trapped in a faulty elevator at Chida Hotels, Abuja.

His body was discovered a day after the APC convention, following a search for his whereabouts.

Source: Legit.ng