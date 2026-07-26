The Nigerian Army said a senior ISWAP finance operative surrendered to troops in Borno alongside two male children following sustained military offensives across the North East

Troops reportedly recovered an AK-47 rifle, four magazines, 101 rounds of ammunition, a motorcycle and N40,000 from the surrendered suspect

Military authorities said about 46 suspected terrorists and their family members had also surrendered in recent days as pressure mounted on insurgent groups

A senior finance operative of the Islamic State West Africa Province (ISWAP) has surrendered to troops of Operation HADIN KAI in Borno State, the Nigerian Army has announced.

The Army said the suspect laid down his arms on Friday, 25 July 2026, along the Ladari, Jegarawa and Tunokalia axis of the Gamboru to Wulgo Main Supply Route during ongoing counter insurgency operations in the North East.

Troops of Operation HADIN KAI recorded the surrender of a senior ISWAP finance operative in Borno State. Photo: HQArmy/X

Source: Twitter

According to a statement issued by the Acting Military Information Officer of Operation HADIN KAI, Captain Mohammed Goni, the latest surrender followed a series of coordinated land and air offensives carried out against terrorist hideouts across the region.

Who is the surrendered ISWAP operative?

The Army said preliminary profiling identified the suspect as the chief finance operative of the ISWAP enclave in Jubillaram, where he allegedly managed the group's financial operations and logistics.

It added that he surrendered alongside two male children.

Military authorities described the development as another indication of increasing pressure on terrorist groups operating in the North East.

According to the statement, about 46 suspected terrorists and their family members have voluntarily surrendered to troops in recent days.

What weapons and items were recovered?

The Army said troops recovered one AK-47 rifle, four magazines, 101 rounds of 7.62mm special ammunition, one motorcycle and ₦40,000 from the surrendered suspect.

It added that the individual is undergoing profiling and interrogation to obtain intelligence that could support ongoing military operations and assist in locating other terrorist elements.

The military said information gathered during the process would be used to strengthen operations across the theatre.

Army urges more terrorists to surrender

The Army described the surrender of the alleged senior finance operative as a major setback for ISWAP, saying it reflected the impact of sustained military operations on the group's command structure and operational network.

It also said the growing number of recent surrenders suggested increasing pressure on terrorist camps and rising defections among their members.

Operation HADIN KAI reiterated its commitment to restoring peace and security across the North East.

The military called on remaining terrorists to take advantage of the Federal Government's non military initiatives by surrendering their weapons, while urging members of the public to continue providing timely and credible information to support ongoing counter terrorism efforts.

Borno gov lists 3 secret terrorists hideouts

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Governor Babagana Zulum had urged the military high command to launch a fully coordinated offensive across the Lake Chad region to dismantle Boko Haram and ISWAP hideouts.

He delivered the message while hosting the new Chief of the Air Staff, Air Marshal Sunday Kelvin Aneke, during a visit to Maiduguri.

Zulum said the current security gains will not hold unless the armed forces confront the entrenched cells around the Lake Chad islands.

Source: Legit.ng