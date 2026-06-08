A video of the Ooni of Ife reacting to the current insecurity in the South West is trending online

The highlight was the traditional monarch's strong message to his colleagues and traditional devotees on protecting the region

The Ooni's message and call to action have sparked reactions amid growing concerns

The Ooni of Ife, Oba Enitan Adeyeye Ogunwusi, has called on traditional rulers and devotees across the southwest to harness ancestral institutions and cultural values in the fight against banditry, kidnapping, and other criminal activities threatening the region.

In a video circulating on social media, the Ooni, who made headlines over his meeting with Juju musician King Sunny Ade at an event, charged traditional devotees to take action in protecting Yoruba land.

Ooni of Ife calls on monarch, traditional devotees to use supernatural powers to protect Yorubaland. Credit: ooniadimulaife

Source: Twitter

The traditional ruler's spokesperson, Moses Olafare, in a report via Tribune, also disclosed that Ooni made the call during the grand finale of the 2026 Ifa Festival.

He urged traditional rulers to strengthen cooperation among themselves and work closely with security agencies to rid their communities of criminal elements.

“We must bring together our traditional powers, spiritual heritage, and communal values to chase bandits, kidnappers, and all criminal elements out of Yorubaland and Nigeria as a whole. Our ancestors stood for justice, peace, and communal harmony, and we must invoke those values at this critical time.

“We must rise collectively against the menace of banditry and kidnapping. Enough is enough. Our people deserve to live in peace and move freely without fear. Traditional rulers must take greater responsibility for safeguarding their communities while supporting the government and security agencies,” he said.

The Ooni acknowledged that insecurity remains a major challenge for the federal government but commended President Tinubu's administration's efforts to address the situation.

Ooni of Ife Oba Enitan Adeyeye prays for peace in Yorubaland amid insecurity. Credit: oonadimulaife

Source: Instagram

He stressed that lasting peace requires collective action, saying,

“This is a time for unity. The government alone cannot solve the security challenges facing the nation. Traditional institutions, religious leaders, community stakeholders, and citizens must work together in support of ongoing efforts to secure our country.”

The Ooni also prayed for the safe return of schoolchildren and teachers abducted in Oyo and Borno states.

A clip from the Ooni of Ife's address is below:

Reactions to Ooni of Ife's statement

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions that trailed the video; read the comments below:

podcastAfrique commented:

"lol he’s asking them to make themselves useful for once."

AmiOmotola said:

"Nigeria face your fears, sort your issues. Fight for your lands. Don’t rely only on spiritual powers, we need physical powers."

Dblackdread77 said:

He is also a Babalawo, he should tell us what he has also done

KoredeOludiran commented:

"He’s a priest, not a king. He should be the one doing that."

Baale_Ibadan reacted:

"Let all the pastors, prophets and Alfas go and stop all the terrorist."

Olajumokeakina wrote:

"Na three in one prayer like dis ,church,mosque,babalawo too ,oya we want peace in our land."

Ooni bonds with his first son

Legit.ng also reported that Ooni of Ife and his first son made waves online over videos of their conversation.

The Ooni, who was delighted to be with his son, stood as the young prince shared what he knew about him, touching his traditional ornaments.

Another heartwarming moment was when the Ooni jokingly asked his son to bid goodbye to his mother, Olori Naomi Silekunola, but the boy insisted he wanted to stay with his father instead.

Source: Legit.ng